Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 9 Symptoms and Risk Factors You Need to Know

By Nancy Stedman
thehealthy.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to know when common constipation, diarrhea, gas, bloating, or abdominal pain may be a symptom of a more serious digestive issue. Most of us have experienced some mild gastrointestinal (GI) discomfort, such as gas, bloating, pain in the lower belly, and constipation or diarrhea. When it comes to constipation or diarrhea, the symptoms may be attributed to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). IBS, like many syndromes, is a diagnosis that can read like a laundry list of symptoms, but no one can pinpoint the actual cause. IBS affects 10 to 15 percent of the worldwide population, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders. In order to make the diagnosis of IBS, symptoms generally need to persist longer than six months. (If you have abdominal pain that’s not accompanied by bowel changes like constipation or diarrhea, here are some other causes of stomach pain and discomfort that are not irritable bowel syndrome.)

