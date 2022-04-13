ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Parents Teaching Their Babies to Swim: Dwyane Wade, Kenya Moore and More

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

These celebrities aren’t wasting any time getting their babies in the water! Dwayne Wade , Kenya Moore and more parents are making sure their little ones know how to swim safely.

Wade and Gabrielle Union 's daughter, Kaavia, learned how to swim in July 2019 at 9 months. “Ms. Monica said, ‘Go!’ and @kaaviajames just jumped off the step?!?!” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote on Instagram at the time. “I don’t know how to feel about this. … Its wild and I've got permanent proud mama face! Lol.”

Moore joked that her and Marc Daly 's daughter, Brooklyn, is "trying to catch up" to Kaavia.

In April 2019, Bode Miller opened up about his decision to teach his 6-month-old son, Easton, to swim after his and Morgan Miller ’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy died in a drowning accident in June 2018.

“Being a parent is inherently scary,” the Olympian said on the Today show at the time. “You’re worried about your food or your screen time or whatever, but the number one thing that can take your child, where none of that stuff is relevant, is drowning.”

Morgan added, “I saw 6-month-old babies and 1-year-olds and 16-month-olds, 19-month-olds, swimming — that could’ve been Emmy. That should’ve been Emmy. And it was that easy to commit to one session of what we’re doing now. It would’ve changed everything.”

The couple shared footage of their baby boy in the water with an instructor, who told them, “We really need him to know that getting to his back and resting and breathing is where he needs to be to save himself.”

Keep scrolling to see Ciara and more celebrity parents who are putting their babies in the pool.

Comments / 8

Related
Us Weekly

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Pose With Daughters Zayn and Kaavia at ‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Premiere: Photos

A family affair! Gabrielle Union brought her husband, Dwayne Wade, and two of their kids to the Cheaper By the Dozen premiere. “Family Over Everything,” the actress, 49, captioned Wednesday, March 16, Instagram photos with the 40-year-old athlete, Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 3. The We’re Going to Need More Wine author went on to write […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bode Miller
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Ciara
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Gabrielle Union
SheKnows

Mandy Moore’s Star-Studded New Video Offers a Candid Glimpse of Celeb Parents & Their Babies

Click here to read the full article. Prepare yourself for some adorable, intimate peeks into parenthood — courtesy of Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Tess Holliday and so many other A-list stars. Moore has officially released the music video for her song In Real Life and it’s all about the world of parenting. The singer, who welcomed her son Gus in 2021, shot candid moments of her life as a new mom, from adorable clips with husband Taylor Goldsmith to the whole family goofing around on the guitar. Moore enlisted lots of famous friends to join in on her music video, giving viewers...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Celebrity#Brooklyn#Kaaviajames#Olympian
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy