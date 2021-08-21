Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Best Gmail for Desktop tips and tricks

By Nicole Johnston, Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this era of instant messaging, video chat, and texting, email is still an important staple. But even the most vigilant users get overwhelmed by excessive spam messages, having their account compromised, or accidentally sending a note to the wrong person. So here are some of our best Gmail tips and tricks for using your email account more effectively, whether you're on a Mac, Windows PC, Linux device, or one of the best Chromebooks.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Calendar#Google Apps#Email Apps#Google Inbox#Google Keep#Ip#Popup#Smart Compose#Settings#Save Changes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Old Android devices won’t be able to sign in to Google accounts soon

Android’s fragmentation has long been cited as one of its biggest problems, but, to some extent, it is also a strength. While the majority of today’s Android devices run versions of the operating system from at least two to three years ago, there is still a number of those that are able to keep functioning with even older versions. Of course, these can’t keep on running forever, and it seems that Google is slowly pulling the plug on these, especially the most ancient versions of Android.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

What is Gaze Detection on Android and how do you enable it?

Gaze Detection is a new feature built into Voice Access on your Android phone that debuted over the summer at Google I/O. When enabled, it uses the front-facing camera to determine if you're looking at the phone before allowing you to control your phone's actions with your voice. Gaze Detection prevents you from triggering events on your phone when you did not intend them to launch, such as when talking with others or in loud environments.
Technologymakeuseof.com

8 Tricks to Help You Use Google Maps Like a Pro

Nowadays, life seems to be impossible without Google Maps. It provides a multitude of useful features that makes navigation across the world faster and easier. However, are you using Google Maps to its full potential? Probably, not!. Aside from features that you use frequently; some hidden attributes will make your...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
TechnologyAndroid Central

8 best Google Calendar tips, hacks, and tricks you need to know

Google Calendar sits at the center of so many other Google productivity apps, from Google Keep and Google Tasks to Gmail and Google Meet. They all integrate into your Calendar, and keeping it up-to-date and organized is the key to staying on top of your work schedule. While it's easy...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Delete Downloads on an Android Phone

Over time, the Downloads folder on your phone can become full of necessary data and lead to “internal storage full” errors. It’s important to clean out the Downloads folder and get rid of files you don’t use. The three methods outlined below will show you how to delete downloads on Android phones.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

Android Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car’s dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don’t have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an “Assistant driving mode” (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

The 7 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Productivity

When it comes to productivity and getting things done, Google Chrome can be your largest resource. The right Google Chrome extensions come in handy to keep you focused on your goals. For this article, we dive into the essential extensions tailored to boost your productivity via your PC in the Chrome web browser.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Pixel Buds App Gets Android Home Screen Widget

Google finally is making it easier to access the settings for your Pixel Buds with a new home screen widget. The most recent update to the Pixel Buds app adds a new widget that users can add to their Android home screen to easily access their earbuds' individual settings. 9To5Google noticed the change in the update to version 1.0.3909, and the new widget addresses a complaint that many Pixel phone users have made over the past several months.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio 2021

Best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio Android Central 2021. There are a plethora of wireless security cameras on the market to choose from, and the task can be a bit daunting when you're looking for the best security camera for your home. Things get messier when you're trying to find a security camera with specific features, such as being wireless and including 2-way audio capabilities. Luckily, we have done the hard work and compiled a list of the best wireless security cameras with 2-way audio.
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

Mozilla plans to enable WebRender in Firefox 92

Mozilla plans to enable WebRender in Firefox 92 for all supported operating systems and device types. WebRender is already enabled on Mac OS X (since Firefox 84) and on most Linux distributions (since Firefox 91). Starting with the release of Firefox 92, WebRender will also be enabled in Firefox for Windows and for Android.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Still Working Remotely? How to Use Google Drive to Manage Your Files

Are you working between your home and the office? Many employees are finding themselves in a hybrid work environment. To make sure you stay productive, it's best to have one place for all your critical work files, documents, and information. Google Drive makes it easy to manage your files, whether you're working in your pajamas on the couch or in your office cubicle.
Internetalabamanews.net

What the Tech? How to Clean Out Your Old Emails Quicker from Gmail

Google is warning some users they’re getting close to a storage limit and will soon need to pay for a subscription to continue sending and receiving emails, storing files in Google Drive, and keeping photos in Google Photos. All those Google places count toward the 15GB limit. After that, you’ll...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Chrome on Android 12 will support multiple windows

Smartphones are getting more powerful and larger to the point that some of the hard limits of the past no longer really apply today. Multi-tasking has become more important as phones gain more RAM, and having more than one app open at the same time is a staple feature on tablets and the new breed of foldable devices. Despite those changes, mobile apps are still limited to the old “one instance” or “one window” per app convention from the first few years of smartphones. Google could be changing that with Chrome running on Android 12, allowing users to have as many as five instances of the web browser.
Technologythurrott.com

Windows 11 Tip: Change Default Apps

For all the talk about calmness and simplicity, there’s one area in which Windows 11 is more chaotic and complicated than before. I am referring, of course, to Default apps, which has been gutted in Windows 11, no doubt intentionally, to make it harder than ever before to switch away from Microsoft’s default app offerings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy