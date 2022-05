My Time at Sandrock, the sequel to the farming, crafting, and community building game My Time at Portia, is available today in Early Access on PC. Sandrock trades the post-apocalyptic meadows of Portia for a post-apocalyptic desert, but you'll find the basics remain pretty familiar. You take control of a stretch of land, plant some crops, and take orders from the locals at Sandrock to build up the village's tech capacity and stave off economic ruin. I promise, it's more chill than that makes it sound.

