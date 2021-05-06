MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

Sensational cuisine, ancient civilisations and 10,000km of palm-fringed sandy coastline make Mexico a top bucket-list destination for many travellers. With its teeming cities and secluded jungle, Mexico attracted a record number of British tourists a few years ago, with more than 521,000 travelling to the country in 2016.After the UK government finally revealed which countries would be on its “green list” when foreign leisure travel resumes on 17 May in England, is it possible to visit Mexico again? Here’s what we know so far.Is Mexico on the green list?No. Mexico has been placed on the amber list initially. This means...