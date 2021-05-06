MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

Summer travel searches are heating up, with searches up as much as 70 percent month over month (as of the last seven days). As pent-up demand for travel takes flight, KAYAK is releasing its 'Return to Travel' Hacker Guide focused on where to go as restrictions ease. Whether you've been living the digital nomad lifestyle for the last year or it's your first trip since the pandemic started, KAYAK's 2021 Travel Hacker Guide aims to help you navigate where to go, what's open and how to craft that perfect out-of-office message for some much-needed time away.