Housing

ZACC starts cleansing councils of corrupt officials

bulawayo24.com
 now

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has set sights on cleansing local authorities of corrupt officials, with Chitungwiza, Harare and Victoria Falls topping the investigations list, an official has said.

bulawayo24.com
