Sous-Chef for Life! ‘Top Chef’ Star Padma Lakshmi’s Cutest Photos With Mini-Me Daughter Krishna

The award for cutest mother-daughter duo goes to … Padma Lakshmi and her little girl, Krishna Lakshmi-Dell! Ever since the Top Chef star gave birth to her beloved daughter in February 2010, the dedicated mom of one has fallen in love with watching her mini-me grow up before her very eyes.

“I’m so lucky to have her,” the Taste the Nation host said in an exclusive interview with Closer in May 2019, revealing the special meaning behind her moniker. “Her middle name is Thea, which means ‘gift from God.'”

Gushing over Krishna during the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball, Padma dished the secret to maintaining her health is to “drink two liters of water a day and get enough sleep,” as well as “hug [her] daughter as often as [she] can.” The Food Network star marveled, “Nothing gives me more pure joy on a visceral level.”

Padma shares her adorable preteen with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Dell, whom she dated on-and-off for more than a decade since 2009. The celebrity chef and the venture capitalist never publicized their final breakup, but a source confirmed the two ended their relationship when Padma was spotted kissing her new lover, Terrance Hayes, in June 2021.

“Padma’s split from Adam was a shock to most of their friends,” the insider exclusively told Closer shortly after her budding romance with the New York University professor made headlines. “But now that she’s finally moved on, she’s happier than ever. And that has a lot to do with Terrance.”

Fortunately, “there are no hard feelings between” Padma and Adam. Because they want the best for their little girl, “they’ll remain friends and, of course, coparent Krishna, whom they adore,” the source shared. “Neither blames the other … it was just time to move on.”

The Love, Loss, and What We Ate author doesn’t have to stress about her coparenting relationship with Adam considering they do such a good job raising their brunette-haired beauty. Once gushing over her role as a mother on Instagram, Padma said she couldn’t believe what a lovely young lady Krisha was growing up to be.

“My life changed when you came into the world. I knew immediately what my life would forever be about,” she penned in the caption. “I am so thankful for you. You make me a better woman because of your love and I am over the moon that I get to be your mom.”

“I learn every day that love is deeper than any of us knows,” Padma sweetly continued. “I can’t wait to watch you grow and blossom. ⁣⁣You are the greatest joy and gift of my life. I love you.”

