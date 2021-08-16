Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sous-Chef for Life! ‘Top Chef’ Star Padma Lakshmi’s Cutest Photos With Mini-Me Daughter Krishna

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSXW2_0MpmNV9800

The award for cutest mother-daughter duo goes to … Padma Lakshmi and her little girl, Krishna Lakshmi-Dell! Ever since the Top Chef star gave birth to her beloved daughter in February 2010, the dedicated mom of one has fallen in love with watching her mini-me grow up before her very eyes.

I’m so lucky to have her,” the Taste the Nation host said in an exclusive interview with Closer in May 2019, revealing the special meaning behind her moniker. “Her middle name is Thea, which means ‘gift from God.'”

Gushing over Krishna during the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball, Padma dished the secret to maintaining her health is to “drink two liters of water a day and get enough sleep,” as well as “hug [her] daughter as often as [she] can.” The Food Network star marveled, “Nothing gives me more pure joy on a visceral level.”

Padma shares her adorable preteen with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Dell, whom she dated on-and-off for more than a decade since 2009. The celebrity chef and the venture capitalist never publicized their final breakup, but a source confirmed the two ended their relationship when Padma was spotted kissing her new lover, Terrance Hayes, in June 2021.

“Padma’s split from Adam was a shock to most of their friends,” the insider exclusively told Closer shortly after her budding romance with the New York University professor made headlines. “But now that she’s finally moved on, she’s happier than ever. And that has a lot to do with Terrance.”

Fortunately, “there are no hard feelings between” Padma and Adam. Because they want the best for their little girl, “they’ll remain friends and, of course, coparent Krishna, whom they adore,” the source shared. “Neither blames the other … it was just time to move on.”

The Love, Loss, and What We Ate author doesn’t have to stress about her coparenting relationship with Adam considering they do such a good job raising their brunette-haired beauty. Once gushing over her role as a mother on Instagram, Padma said she couldn’t believe what a lovely young lady Krisha was growing up to be.

“My life changed when you came into the world. I knew immediately what my life would forever be about,” she penned in the caption. “I am so thankful for you. You make me a better woman because of your love and I am over the moon that I get to be your mom.”

“I learn every day that love is deeper than any of us knows,” Padma sweetly continued. “I can’t wait to watch you grow and blossom. ⁣⁣You are the greatest joy and gift of my life. I love you.”

To see the cutest pics of Padma and Krishna over the years, scroll through the gallery below!

Comments / 0

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

17K+
Followers
915
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Adam Dell
Person
Terrance Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Mini Me#Celebrity Chef#Sous Chef For Life#Food Network#The New York University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Padma Lakshmi's 'Taste the Nation' Sets Holiday Edition at Hulu

Taste the Nation returns for a special holiday edition. Padma Lakshmi's critically acclaimed food and travel series kicks off a four-part installment beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, Hulu announced Friday during the Television Critics Association press tour. Episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service. In Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition,...
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Part Of Being On Top Chef, According To Antonia Lofaso

Antonia Lofaso doesn't shy away from working hard to get where she needs to be. As per Harry & David, the chef has appeared on "Chopped," "Cutthroat Kitchen," and "Guy's Grocery Games," while overseeing many restaurants as an owner, partner, or executive chef. She constantly tries to improve her skills as a cook and continues to make a splash on television. On top of all that, Lofaso also juggles all the responsibilities of motherhood.
Posted by
Amomama

Rapper Nas Has 2 Kids from Two Different Women - Meet His Children

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones popularly known as Nas is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers. Away from the industry, the songwriter and rapper is a father to two kids. Nas is one of the biggest known rappers in the industry. The New York hip-hop...
TV Showsmashed.com

The Important Lesson Kelsey Barnard Clark Learned On Top Chef

As a popular television show, "Top Chef" doesn't hesitate to do what it takes to engage with its fans and make sure that they get what they're looking for. There are talented contestants, intense cooking matches, a dash of drama, and an array of delicious dishes. According to Insider, being a part of the series is hard work and requires contestants to have enough stamina to get through all the challenges. One of the previous contestants, Shirley Chung mentioned that she started spending a lot more at the time at the gym to get ready to compete on the show.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

‘The Hills’ Stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s Cutest Photos With Son Gunner Stone

Parenting goals! The Hills: New Beginnings stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag love raising their son, Gunner Stone, and their cutest photos will melt your heart. “My favorite part of fatherhood is seeing a baby so innocent,” Spencer gushed to People in 2018, one year after they welcomed Gunner in October 2017. “Until you watch a human being born and watch a little baby growing and learning how to smile and waiting for a baby to giggle … it’s definitely made me enjoy humans more.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
RelationshipsEssence

Bobby Brown's Oldest Daughter La'Princia Is A Married Woman

Bobby and his family were all smiles as La'Princia wed her longtime beau, Eddie Ray. After a time of loss and tragedy, Bobby Brown and his family have something to celebrate: a wedding. The R&B crooner’s daughter La’Princia Brown recently tied the knot. She married longtime boyfriend and media personality...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why Food Network Fans Think Alex Guarnaschelli Should Have A Different Show

Alex Guarnaschelli, of "Iron Chef" and "Chopped" fame, was a star in the restaurant world long before her television career launched. After graduating from Barnard College (via Cooking Channel), the 49-year-old went to work for famed restaurateur Larry Forgione. At his insistence, Guarnaschelli headed to France to spend some of her early career studying at La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy. According to her biography on Food Network's website, Guarnaschelli went on to work in Paris at the prestigious Restaurant Guy Savoy and Butte Chaillot.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance Fans Are Coming For Tiffany Franco Smith. Here's Why

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15. Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy