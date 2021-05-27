Does listening to audiobooks still count as reading?

I was talking to my wife over the weekend, and she asked me what I wanted for Father's Day. Can I tell you I couldn't think of a thing? Honestly, my family has always looked out for me on this day. I have never gone without, and have no complaints at all. It is an honor and privilege to be a father. However, I have to ask, is Father's Day still as relevant as before? Maybe I am in the wrong place, but currently, it seems as if it's taboo to acknowledge those men who protect, love, and provide for their families.