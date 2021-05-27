Does listening to audiobooks still count as reading?
Like many adults these days, I struggle to find time to really immerse myself in a book. I often attend my beer and book club without quite having finished the month's selection, or end up powering through the weekend before. But some members, who have equally busy lives, manage to finish every book on time. They swear by audio books, listening to them in the interstitial spaces of life — while driving or folding laundry, for instance — something they just can't do with print or e-books.