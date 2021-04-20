Three people people dragged to court over Mnangagwa

A 43-year-old Texas school teacher was arrested last week after allegedly leaving a voicemail telling a student she was in love with him.According to Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Misty Lorene Cato has been charged with a second-degree improper relationship between an educator and a student.Police said Ms Cato, a fifth-grade maths teacher at the Springtown Intermediate School, began a relationship with the male student when he was 15-years-old.The sheriff’s office said that the alleged relationship started when the student was enrolled in Texas’s Azle Independent School District and continued for several years in Parker and Tarrant counties.The teacher, during an...