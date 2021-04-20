Three people people dragged to court over Mnangagwa
THREE people have been dragged to the court and charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa as authorities continue to crack down on dissent. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Saymore Mashorokoto and Evermore Kakurira have been summoned to appear at the Bindura Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly telling Tichaona Svinurai, a fellow resident, that Mnangagwa had dismally failed to revive the country's political and economic fortunes and should, therefore, hand over power to opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.bulawayo24.com