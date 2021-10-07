CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp’s Family Album

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SmYK_0MovyN4l00
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock (12527422e) Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Edwin Arroyave, Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, Slate Arroyave and Cruz Arroyave 'LOL Surprise! The Movie' Screening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2021 Courtesy of AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Teddi Mellencamp may hold a diamond on TV, but her husband and kids are the real gems in her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Edwin Arroyave are parents of daughter Slate and son Cruz. The Skyline Security Management founder is also the father of daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that Mellencamp is pregnant with their third child after the couple struggled with fertility issues.

“Edwin’s like, ‘It was meant to be!’ We’re both just so over the moon!” the Bravo star gushed to Us at the time. “Even when I finally was like, ‘I took the test and it’s positive,’ he was like, ‘We have to go to the doctor! I don’t believe this test! Did you take a different vitamin that might have showed up and said you were pregnant?’”

The accountability coach admitted that she doesn’t know how she got pregnant naturally after multiple rounds of IVF and suffering more than one miscarriage, but she’s “really happy that it happened!”

“Doctors say that sometimes it just happens,” she told Us. “There’s no real reason why, maybe it’s because you’ve alleviated the pressure and your body just feels more relaxed to get pregnant?”

Mellencamp and Arroyave’s kids are also “so excited” about getting another sibling.

“They’ve been talking about it for a long time and, actually, it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’” Mellencamp told Us. “And I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. Like, amazing. So excited.”

Scroll through to see the cute pics of the Mellencamp-Arroyave family:

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Teenage Daughters: Family Album, Parenting Quotes and More

Trying to coparenting their kids. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen split in 2005 and have been working to raise daughters Sami and Lola together ever since. Sami arrived in 2004 while the actress was married to the Two and a Half Men alum. Lola was born in 2005 after her parents had called it quits. Richards went on to adopt daughter Eloise in 2011, marrying Aaron Phypers seven years later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Inside Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin's Beverly Hills Home

Soap opera star turned Real Housewife Lisa Rinna has made a lot of headlines recently for both her dancing videos and the apparent disdain she has for her daughter's famous (ex?) boyfriend Scott Disick, but there's another facet of her life that fans are also enamored with — the Beverly Hills home she shares with her husband of more than 20 years, Harry Hamlin. "I wanted to build a house that got better as it got older. The idea is that the chips and cracks that accumulated over time would add to the effect so it matured like a fine wine. I didn't want it to look new all the time," the famous thespian and house husband explained to LA Home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Bravo#The Mellencamp Arroyave
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers Is 'Heartbroken' Over Situation with Charlie Sheen: Source

Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are equally troubled by the parenting situation with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Amid the ongoing differences that saw 17-year-old Sami move out of Richards' house and live full time with Sheen earlier this year after the teen claimed to be "trapped" there, Phypers is trying to support his wife how he can, a source tells PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger, 6, Is Too Cute While Hitting The Red Carpet With Her Parents

Ashlee Simpson stepped out with her little girl Jagger in tow, looking oh-too-cute at a family-friendly movie premiere in Los Angeles. It was a family affair for the Simpson-Ross’s at a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles! Ashlee Simpson walked the carpet with her husband Evan Ross and one of their two children together, Jagger Snow Ross. The darling six-year old girl looked positively adorable at the premiere of L.O.L., Surprise!, which was held at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery right in the heart of Tinseltown, on October 6.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sister Has Affected His Mom (Exclusive)

Sumit is sharing how a trauma in his family has affected his rocky relationship with his mother. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit tells Jenny that his sister, who was a year and a half younger than him, died when she was only eight months old and that his mom, Sahna, has lingering resentment toward him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Princess Love Has No Tears for Ray J After Divorce Filing

Princess Love isn't curled up in a bed crying just because her marriage to Ray J is seemingly over. TMZ caught up with the Prella Cosmetics owner while pushing her young tots out of the airport. When asked how she's been doing since Ray filed for divorce again recently, Princess says she's "never been better." Ray, who is currently in a Florida hospital battling a bad case of pneumonia, is also doing well, per Princess. "He's great," she responded. "He's alive and well and he's very near." When asked whether there's a chance of them rekindling things again, Princess says she's "just focused on working right now."
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kyle Richards reveals where she and Erika Jayne stand after ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Kyle Richards says she and co-star Erika Jayne are on good terms after filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. “We’re actually good, we’re in a good place,” Richards, 52, exclusively told Page Six over Zoom on Wednesday. “We worked through our issues during the reunion and we’re in a good place. We’re good. I was texting with her earlier.”
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Does Erika Girardi Make On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

The finances of Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, have been very much in the headlines as her divorce and the legal battle involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, continue to roll on. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's money situation has been all over the gossip columns ever since Tom's legal issues and embezzlement allegations first came to light, and things have only gotten worse for the reality star as all the drama continued to unfold in front of the "RHOBH" cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy