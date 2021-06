There's no doubt about it, Breece Hall is one of, if not the top running backs in college football entering the 2021 season. The rising junior had a prolific sophomore season and was a key player in Iowa State’s run to the Big 12 title game and Fiesta Bowl. Entering the 2021 season, the question isn't if Hall is one of college football's top running backs, it's where he stands on NFL Draft boards. Hall was previously included in a first-round mock draft but has also been left off of several mock drafts as well.