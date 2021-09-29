CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

80 Easy Couples Costumes You Can DIY in No Time

By Nicole Yi
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halloween is here, and that means it's time to craft a creative, cute, and (most importantly) easy costume for you and your partner. There are countless couples costume ideas to get inspiration from, whether that be famous pairs you both adore, cute characters in movies and TV shows, or pop culture icons you both can't get enough of. If you and your partner are more quirky, you can also go down the path of funny (and punny!) costume ideas that are sure to get laughs out of all those who see you. Even if you're not crafty, these DIY ideas are easy to throw together, so don't be spooked. Take a look at the best couples costume ideas ahead, and get ready for a killer Halloween.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

13 Easy & Cute DIY Halloween Costumes for Baby

These simple homemade baby Halloween costumes are the perfect way to celebrate baby’s first Halloween! Making a DIY costume for baby doesn’t have to be complicated and many of these cute costume ideas don’t require DIY skills!. Babies might be too young for candy but they’re too cute to miss...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

6 Cheap, Easy DIY Thanksgiving Centerpieces That Will Be #PinterestPerfect

With some stores opening on Thanksgiving this year to allow you to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, it may feel like the whole Thanksgiving meal, and giving thanks for being with your family, are getting shoved to the side. With that frenzy may come the temptation not to dress up your Thanksgiving table with any beautiful place settings or centerpieces.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Movies#Halloween#Crafty#Champagneandchanel
SheKnows

A DIY Bat Costume so Easy No One Will Know It Only Took 10 Minutes

If you’re in a pinch for a Halloween costume, you can never go wrong with a DIY bat costume you can make in minutes. There are two kinds of people in the world: Those that love to spend days, even weeks, DIYing an intricate Halloween costume, and the rest of us who are lucky if we can find 10 free minutes between dropping the kids off at school and cooking dinner to put a costume together. Even if we tell ourselves we’re going to start early this year, we procrastinate and are left scrambling to find something on October 31. Luckily,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC 4

Easy and affordable DIY Halloween decor

Miranda Webster came by the set to show us some easy and affordable DIY Halloween decorating projects to transform the front and inside of your house this spooky season. For directions, watch the clip above for directions and examples. The materials needed are available at the dollar store, Walmart, or your local craft store!
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

A thrifty couple saved thousands on their DIY wedding

A thrifty couple saved thousands on their DIY wedding - from buying dresses on eBay to growing their own bouquets in the back garden. Newlyweds Alex and Dan Lilley created their dream wedding with 130 guests for just £4,000 – thanks to nifty tricks and hacks. The couple, from Harby...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Talk 1340

Where You Can Get A Halloween Costume In Lubbock This Year

Halloween will be here sooner than you think, so it is time to sort out what you’ll be wearing for this year’s costume. There are plenty of events around the Hub City that you can wear a costume to this year. Even if you don’t feel like going out, who says you can’t just dress up by yourself?
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
ETOnline.com

Best Dog Halloween Costumes You Can Buy Online

October is just a few days away which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes -- but it requires a little extra planning for a funny dog costume! If you have dreams of turning your adorable pup into a social media star this Halloween like Jennifer Garner's dog Birdie, Jenny McCarthy's dog Lumpy or Sir Charles Barkley this Halloween, there's not a lot of time left to shop for a great costume -- some of the best dog costumes are already selling out.
PETS
Red Tricycle

21 Halloween Costumes You Can Make with Amazon Boxes

It’s that time of year. The weather has that autumn chill, everything is pumpkin flavored and the kids are buzzing with costume ideas. Instead of breaking your budget on a store-bought costume, why not reuse those Amazon boxes you have stashed away? Called “boxtumes,” with just a little crafty inspiration and your child’s imagination, you can create any number of cardboard box costumes that will definitely make for a happy Halloween. Check out our favorite ideas below.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

These 9 Punny Couples Costumes Will Have You Howling This Halloween

The last few years have been… well, challenging, to put it lightly. A pandemic, an insurrection, wildfires, and floods — we’ve truly seen it all. But if anything can turn our collective frown upside down this fall, it’s a good pun and a bit of spooky Halloween spirit, I say. Which is where these adorably punny couples costumes come into play.
LIFESTYLE
onechicagocenter.com

Dress up as your favorite Chicago Med character with a DIY Halloween costume

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication. As we head into the colder months, it’s time to start planning your Halloween outfits. An easy, affordable, and...
LIFESTYLE
Esquire

14 Bald Halloween Costumes So Easy You Might Just Want to Dress Up This Year

I'm going to let you in on a little secret: When it comes to Halloween, if you're bald, the world is your oyster. Long ago, so let's just say "pre-bald you," October 31 probably required some serious effort. You had the whole to wig or not to wig dilemma. (Been there.) You probably stood in front of your bathroom mirror with the inner thought of whether your current haircut could pass as part of the costume. (Also, been there.) And don't even get me started on the whole styling your hair ordeal, but now, thanks to your smooth as hell head, this whole dressing-up thing is a piece of cake.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

6 DIY Harry Potter Costumes To Make Your Halloween Super Magical

Even when fantasy franchises end, their fandoms live on. The farther away they get in the rearview mirror, the more these stories become part of the fabric of our culture, as baseline recognizable archetypes that require no explanation. Halloween is a time to break that mold for some creative types, to go all-out dressing up like the latest hit series on Netflix. But some people want to stick with the old favorites so they never actually have to explain who they’re dressed as. If that’s the speed you’re looking for this year, check out these easy DIY Harry Potter costumes that will make any Muggle jealous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bookriot.com

20 Easy Bookish Halloween Costumes for Kids and Adults

The nights are getting darker and in some places, that chill has struck the wind…are your pumpkins and candy bowls ready? Halloween is almost here! That wonderful, spooky time of year where we get spooky — or just dress up in easy book character costumes to celebrate the characters we love!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

6 DIY Never Have I Ever Group Halloween Costume Ideas

When Never Have I Ever hit Netflix near the beginning of the 2020 COVID lockdown, it was an instant viral hit. The Mindy Kaling-produced series (based loosely on her own teenage years) was a hit for teens and 20-somethings still trying to figure their lives out. And these DIY Never Have I Ever group Halloween costume ideas are sure to be just as popular at the next big costume party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

20 Celebrity Couple Costumes That Absolutely Nailed It on Halloween

They say that two is better than one—and if there’s one area we know that to be particularly true, it’s Halloween. After all, a couples' costume means double the dress-up fun—and no one does it better than Hollywood. If you’re struggling for ideas to wear a Deux this year, not to fret—we did a deep dive into the spooky archives to find the most hilarious, breathtaking, and haunted celebrity couples’ costumes of all time—all in the interest of arming you with all the inspo you'll need to make 2021 your best Halloween yet. Want to see who made the cut? Read on… if you dare!
THEATER & DANCE
architectureartdesigns.com

18 Eerie DIY Halloween Bat Decorations You Can Craft In 5 Minutes

You’ve probably noticed we’re a little crazy when it comes to Halloween decorations. But that’s alright because Halloween is a one-of-a-kind day and can be immense fun for all age categories. The little ones get excited about trick-or-treating and the teens get excited about the Halloween parties but everyone gets excited about dressing up in their favorite costume. One part of Halloween that can be enjoyed with the entire family together is decorating the home and today, we’ve got an idea for you.
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy