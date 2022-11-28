Best smartwatch for women 2022

It can be fun to accessorize with smartwatches, but it can also be difficult to find the perfect balance of form and function, especially when you're focused on finding the best smartwatch for women. The good news is there are tons of options to pick from these days.

The Fossil Gen 6 Women's Smartwatch is the top choice for several reasons, including premium features and a classic yet stylish design. This may be the best Android smartwatch for women, but it's just one of many options to consider. We've rounded up the best picks to help you find the right one for your needs.

There are lots of great smartwatches for women

(Image credit: Fossil)

New and improved

Stylish, lightweight design External speaker, more storage Onboard GPS, NFC, BLE, HRM, SpO2 Google Assistant and Alexa Upgradeable to Wear OS 3 Mediocre battery life Display could be brighter Battery saving modes limit functionality

If you were a fan of the Gen 5 smartwatches from Fossil but had hoped for improvements, you'll appreciate the Gen 6 smartwatches — including the gorgeous Fossil Gen 6 Women's Smartwatch. It comes with a stylish design, upgradability to Wear OS 3, and an external speaker. It also does and has everything you need: activity and heart rate tracking, an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen measurement, three ATM water resistance (depth of up to 30 meters), Google Pay, Alexa, Google Assistant, GPS, Bluetooth Low Energy, and notifications.

If this watch looks familiar, that's because it's the women's version of the Fossil Gen 6 . You'll have the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, which helps a bit with battery life. If you were hoping for a major upgrade, you might be disappointed; the Gen 6 Women's has an estimated 24+ hours of life, which isn't exactly the improvement we were hoping for. This has been a thorn in the side of Wear OS for quite some time now. Thankfully, the Fossil Gen 6 improves on the Gen 5 lineup with faster charging speeds.

You can always use the battery-saving modes to get more usage between charges. Extended mode turns off non-essential features, like the always-on display, speaker, Wi-Fi, and touch to wake. Location and NFC are set to "on-demand," so those radios are only turned on when apps are using them. Turning on airplane mode also disables Bluetooth. Time Only mode gives you a few extra hours when the battery is low by functioning as a watch only. In short, if you plan on taking full advantage of all of the features the Gen 6 offers, you'll need to charge it daily.

These are just a few reasons that the Gen 6 is the best smartwatch for women, including the fact that it is smaller than the men's variant. It also costs lesser than the flagship Galaxy Watch 5 and has better battery life.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Petite flagship

Wear OS 3 brings loads of features Premium-quality build with 5 ATM waterproofing Not too chunky and feels comfortable Fitbit app and feature integration is excellent Various health sensors and tracking tools Watch faces are very customizable Doesn't charge wirelessly Propriety bands Pricey buy

The Google Pixel Watch presented itself to the world a few months ago and already it's one of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy. Mind you, purchasing one of these does need a lot of coin. However, the stuff you get in exchange is exciting for sure.

Google took its sweet time with the Pixel Watch, and the result is a very finessed product with so much to love. The body itself is made of lightweight stainless steel and the display is a crisp 1.2-inch 320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color. I adore the display on my Pixel Watch; it's exactly the right shape and size for my tiny wrist and the display is absolutely gorgeous. Gorilla Glass 5 keeps the screen secure, but you can always add a screen guard to bolster protection. There's a rotating crown and an additional button on the side with different functions assigned to each.

Equipped with 5 ATM water resistance, Fitbit app integration, an SpO2 sensor (pending activation) , and a heart rate monitor, the Pixel Watch is ready for all your dynamic activities. Since the Pixel Watch runs Wear OS 3 out of the box, you get everything from Google Pay to Spotify. Third-party app support within this smartwatch is great and you can easily customize the watch faces in detail. As a bonus, you get six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium with your smartwatch purchase.

Google offers the Pixel Watch in LTE and Bluetooth models, but the former is shockingly expensive for a smartwatch. It's still cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but the 24-hour battery life pales in comparison to the Watch 5 Pro 's 3-day uptime. And of course, there's the glaring lack of wireless charging in the Pixel wearable holding it back as well.

While I do love the Google Pixel Watch Active Band included in the box, it doesn't fit formal occasions very well. Sadly, the propriety band connector limits the availability of compatible Pixel Watch bands . In terms of the chassis itself, you can choose between Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold (my personal favorite).

If you're on the hunt for the ultimate Android flagship wearable that's not as expensive or as big and weighty as the Watch 5 Pro, the Pixel Watch is your match.

(Image credit: Courtney Lynch / Android Central)

Best of both worlds

Heart-rate monitoring Activity/sleep tracking Female health-tracking Body Battery energy monitoring Blood oxygen tracking Smartphone notifications No built-in GPS No NFC payments Poor visibility in direct sunlight

Sometimes you're aiming for the best of both worlds: a solid activity tracker with tons of features in the form of an affordable smartwatch. The Garmin Vivomove Sport will check all of these boxes and more. Before we touch on the features, let's talk about the design. The Vivomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch that comes in a 40mm plastic case and a silicone band. The color options are Ivory, Cocoa, Cool Mint, and Black.

There are plenty of features to go around. You'll enjoy five days of battery life on a single charge, 5 ATM water resistance, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, female health-tracking, and more. It comes in various colors, including gold, pink, black, silver, and rose gold. The beautiful design might make this watch seem like it's only about looks, but that's not the case.

When it comes to hybrid wearables, you'll have to make some sacrifices. You get a monochrome OLED display that only exists on the bottom half of the display, so the room for swiping and tapping is limited. The touchscreen visibility isn't great in direct sunlight, either. The Garmin Vivomove Sport may be overflowing with healthy/activity tracking perks, but don't expect any extras. You'll have to use connected GPS on your phone and you won't have NFC payments.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Always connected

GPS, HRM, NFC Activity/health tracking Google Assistant Built-in mic/speaker Two color options Short battery life Expensive price tag Only available on Verizon

If you're a fan of Fossil smartwatches but you've been waiting for LTE connectivity, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE might be just what you're looking for. The standard Fossil Gen 5 models from the older lineup aren't a whole lot different. But, as you might've guessed, the main difference is that you'll have LTE connectivity that, with a plan, allows you to leave your phone behind and rely solely on your smartwatch for calls, texts, notifications, and so on.

The design is reminiscent of the last-gen Fossil Gen 5 models , consisting of a 45mm stainless steel case and interchangeable bands. The two color options are Black Silicone and Blush Silicone. Most users will appreciate that the Fossil Gen 5 LTE offers battery-saving modes, which can help extend battery life by shutting off certain features. The biggest improvement is, of course, the addition of LTE connectivity. This feature allows you to make calls, send texts, and stream music without your phone.

You'll have the same standard features on the Fossil Gen 5 LTE, including onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/health tracking, Google, Pay, and Google Assistant. The biggest problem is Verizon Wireless is the only supported carrier. Also, it's powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset rather than the newer 4100, and you won't get Wear OS 3. If you're set on having a watch with LTE connectivity, you might be able to get past the expensive price tag.

(Image credit: Courtney Lynch / Android Central)

Keep it simple

Heart-rate monitoring Activity/sleep tracking SpO2 monitoring Up to five days of battery life No color display Lacks GPS and NFC Proprietary straps

If it's a small but elegant timepiece you're after, you'll have met your match with the Garmin Lily . It's a smartwatch specifically made for women that focuses on fashion first and features second, but it's still a great option for those who want both. What's more exciting is you get to choose between the Garmin Lily Classic and Lily Sport depending on your style. Both variants have the same internals but the Lily Sport touts a comfier design.

You get up to five days of battery life on a single charge, 5 ATM water resistance, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and much more. The Garmin Lily's sport model comes with aluminum hardware and a silicone band, while the classic model comes with stainless steel hardware and a leather band. You'll want to keep in mind that the classic model is slightly more expensive. Both options are compatible with 14mm proprietary Garmin Lily bands .

There are a few missing features that might affect your decision. For example, the Garmin Lily does not offer onboard GPS, music storage, or NFC payments. Another common perk that's not present is a bright AMOLED display. Instead, you get a liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen. It's still easy to read and use, but it's not quite the same as those attractive color displays that you might be used to. Another small gripe is that the bands are not compatible with standard quick-release straps. Instead, the Lily uses Garmin's proprietary T-bar lugs, so you'll need a special tool to change your Garmin Lily band .

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

Exercise your heart out

Improved battery life Onboard GPS Heart-rate monitoring Fitbit Pay, music storage Built-in mic/speaker App selection is limited Always-on display kills battery life

While the Fitbit Versa 3 isn't exclusively for women, it can certainly pass as a women's smartwatch. When you head outdoors for an intense workout, you can make it rugged and durable with the right band. When the evening rolls around, switch to an elegant band for a night out on the town. Speaking of which, there are plenty of Fitbit Versa 3 bands to choose from. A fitness smartwatch can be feminine if you want it to be! There are many improvements worth noting, especially the addition of onboard GPS and a whopping six days of battery life.

This smartwatch offers other important upgrades from the original, like Google Assistant, a built-in mic/speaker, local music storage, and an improved proprietary band system. The mic/speaker means you can take calls on your wrist and hear your voice assistant's responses. You'll have all of the basics you know and love on the Fitbit Versa 3, including activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Fitbit Pay, and more.

As always, app selection is somewhat limited, so don't expect much on that front. While the battery life is usually pretty good, using the always-on display feature will bring that figure down quite a bit. Without a doubt, this is one of the best smartwatches for women. Best of all? It has way more positives than negatives.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Do it all

GPS, NFC, HRM Improved sensors 5 ATM water resistance Optional LTE connectivity Samsung Pay Two size options Questionable battery life Can get expensive with LTE

One of the best smartwatches for women is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 , especially if you want excellent versatility. You'll have optional LTE connectivity and so much more. Again, while this wearable isn't specifically designed for women, plenty of color options can suit anyone's style. It's compatible with 20mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands , so you'll be able to wear it casually or dress it up as you please. Your watch will always match your outfit with the My Style color extraction app that lets you take a photo of your outfit so it can generate a selection of watch faces to go with it.

Some other features to look forward to include a faster and more accurate LED-based heart rate monitor, advanced accelerometer, improved GPS, and an embedded ECG sensor. As far as activity tracking, the Running Coach feature now provides real-time pace metrics with a rundown of what to expect before starting your workout. Whether you're walking, jogging, or running, the feature coaches you with audio cues through the device speaker or your Bluetooth headphones. You'll also have 5 ATM water resistance and approximately two days of battery life, which can vary based on the model you choose and your usage.

This is another popular pick so that you won't find too many problems with it. However, be prepared to pay more if you choose to buy a model with LTE connectivity. On that note, the battery life will be slightly less when you have an LTE model and use other key features such as GPS and always-on display.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

State-of-the-art gear

GPS, NFC, HRM Improved health tracking Optional LTE connectivity Better app support Two size options Battery life fails to deliver No iOS compatibility

One of the newest smartwatches that will appeal to women is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , which happens to be the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4 . It comes in numerous sizes and colors , so it's easy to find a match for your needs. The 40mm aluminum model is lightweight and compact enough that it won't cramp your style or weigh you down during workouts. You'll also be able to opt for a model with LTE connectivity if that's a feature on your wish list.

Perhaps one of the best features in the Watch 5 is the 3-in-1 BioActive sensor. Rather than designing a watch with multiple sensors, there's one chip that contains three key sensors: optical heart rate, electrical heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). You can take a heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) reading, plus blood oxygen level measurements. As for the BIA sensor, this feature analyzes your overall body composition by taking key metrics, including body water and fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more.

We can't fail to mention the main attraction: Wear OS 3 . Don't worry. This is still a Samsung smartwatch to the core, but you'll notice subtle changes reflective of the Samsung-Google union. For instance, some of the preloaded apps include YouTube Music, Google Maps, Messages by Google, and Google Pay. Unfortunately, there's no compatibility for iOS users at this time. Another factor to consider is that you'll need to have a Samsung-branded Android phone to enjoy some of the best new features on the Galaxy Watch 5.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Improved health tracking

Onboard GPS SPO2 tracking & ECG Optional LTE Fast charging Larger display Short battery life (still) Not for Android users Very expensive

A common debate among Apple users is whether or not to upgrade to the latest model. When it comes to the new Apple Watch Series 7 , opinions are somewhat mixed. With that being said, some improvements might just catch your eye. For starters, you can now choose from larger case sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The physical design has changed a bit, too. The watches have thinner bezels and larger displays. There are five different color options in the aluminum lineup: Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and (PRODUCT) RED.

Another upgrade that most users will appreciate is the new USB-C charging cable . Unfortunately, this doesn't do anything to improve the dismal 18-hour battery life, but you'll be able to charge your watch much quicker than before. You can bring your dead Apple Watch Series 7 from zero to 80% in only 45 minutes. If you're in a rush, eight minutes of charging your watch will get you to eight hours of battery life.

When indoors, the always-on display brightness is increased by 70% on your device. The larger display has other perks as well. For example, the watch can now fit 50% more text on its display than its predecessor. You'll also have access to a full QWERTY keyboard for easier typing. Additionally, the QuickPath feature allows you to tap or slide from one letter to the next when typing. If you're a loyal iOS user, the Apple Watch Series 7 is easily the best smartwatch for women.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Improved features

GPS, HRM, NFC Three variants available Up to 11 days of battery life Sleep score, fitness age, Health Snapshot Onboard Music Storage & Garmin Pay Extremely expensive 40mm model is the same price as 45mm

When you think of Garmin, stylish smartwatches may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, the new Garmin Venu 2 does things differently.

There are now two size options to pick from: The Venu 2 is 40mm, and the smaller Venu 2S is 45mm. While you get the same internals inside the Venu 2 and 2S, things are a little different with the larger Venu 2 Plus, which is 43mm and comes with a built-in microphone for using voice assistants and making calls. The battery life on these three wearables ranges from nine to 11 days.

An excellent feature for health enthusiasts is the addition of a sleep score. You will receive a sleep score based on the quality and quantity of the previous night's sleep. The new Health Snapshot feature lets users log a two-minute session and record key health stats, which can be shared with healthcare providers. The Garmin Venu 2 also has a fitness age feature that can estimate whether your body is older or younger than your actual age using key metrics. You'll receive tips on how to lower your fitness age if that's your goal.

Of course, with a premium design and solid set of features, there are bound to be some compromises. First and foremost, this smartwatch is expensive. Some people may not be willing to pay this much for a smartwatch. Second, you might expect the smaller-sized Venu 2S model to be a bit more affordable, but they're all the same price. If you can live with these sacrifices, you might find the Venu 2 to be one of the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy.

Best smartwatch for women: How to choose

The bottom line is that you can't go wrong with any of these options. Of course, your final decision will depend on what you're looking for in a smartwatch. If you want a fashionable wearable that doubles as a fitness tracker , there are plenty of solid choices. We'd certainly love to see more wearables for women hit the market, especially because most smartwatches for women leave a lot to be desired . Nonetheless, these options are a good start. No matter which one you pick, you'll receive a stylish design with an excellent set of features.

Before you make a decision, be sure to think about what you want from your smartwatch. For example, if it's a feminine design you're after, you can opt for a smartwatch that is specifically designed with women in mind. On the other hand, if you're more concerned about finding a watch with a specific set of features, then you may want to choose one of the several unisex options that has everything you need rolled into one. For more options, check out our list of the overall best Android smartwatches .

With that said, we feel confident naming the Fossil Gen 6 Women's Smartwatch as the best smartwatch for women. The eye-catching design is a significant selling point, but there's a lot under the hood that you'll also appreciate. This watch has everything you need, from activity and heart-rate tracking to Google Pay and onboard GPS. Don't forget about the SD Wear 4100+ chipset, the external speaker, and the promise of Wear OS 3 upgradability. Plus, this watch is super affordable considering all it has to offer. To put it simply, it's what smartwatch dreams are made of.