Many thanks to the co-creators of the Black Girls Film Camp, Jimmeka Anderson with I AM NOT THE MEDIA, and Keema Mingo with Mingo Master Classes for booking actress & singer Ryan Destiny as our guest speaker as the 10 young ladies debut their first short films on May 22nd for the online event. Register for your tickets on Instagram, now. The awards program is where you’ll see the vision of these young girls from their unique perspectives. Why this film camp? Because Hollywood only produces films the way they see life for African Americans, and no offense, but they get it wrong most of the time because the perspectives/representation in the Writers room, and Producers & Directors on the Set.