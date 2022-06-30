ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Lucky in love! Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers found happiness with each other after their respective divorces.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. They share two daughters: Sam and Lola. (Richards later adopted daughter Eloise in 2011.) More than a decade after her divorce, she met Phypers at his wellness clinic, Quantum 360.

"So, I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing,” she explained during a February 2019 episode of the reality series. “Then, one time we had sex in one of his rooms. We've been inseparable ever since.”

Phypers, for his part, was still legally married to actress Nicollette Sheridan when they started dating. The holistic medicine expert and the Dynasty star tied the knot in December 2015, but filed for divorce less than a year later. The paperwork wasn’t finalized until August 2018.

Days after Phypers was officially a single man again, he and Richards decided to make their union official — and Sheen approved!

“They actually do get along. And when we got married, Aaron called Charlie to let him know that we were getting married, just out of respect, that he was going to be a stepdad to our girls,” Richards revealed during the season 9 RHOBH reunion in July 2019. “They get along.”

According to Richards, Phypers is a natural stepfather. “He and I are definitely great partners with the kids and we’re definitely on the same page, which makes it so much easier,” the Wild Things star told SheKnows in August 2019. “We have a strong family unit, we’re very secure and I’m so happy that Eloise has such a wonderful dad and my girls have a great stepdad.”

The former reality star later took to social media to praise her husband's impact on her children.

"Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful loving husband @aaronwilliamcameron you’re the best dad ever to our Eloise. And also being a step parent isn’t an easy road," she wrote via Instagram in June 2021. "Thank you for being there for all us girlies. Thank God for our boy furbabies to help balance all the estrogen in our home, love you baby ❤️."

Scroll through to revisit their relationship timeline:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Confined To Bed For The 'Unforeseeable Future' After Injuring Her Back

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed she recently suffered a back injury and is unable to move. The reality television personality didn't give any details as to how the injury occurred, but it is severe enough that she admitted she isn't sure how long she'll be confined to bed. “I hurt my back and cannot move,” Richards wrote on a picture of a tray full of food on her lap. Her lunch appeared to be a bowl of tomato soup and broccolini. “This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future.”The Bravolebrity also shared a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Lola, 17, Was Behind The Wheel During Scary Car Crash — Details

A close call. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are thanking their lucky stars after daughter Lola was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, June 28.According to reports, the 17-year-old was cruising around Los Angeles in a Volkswagen at night when she drove into an embankment. She had three friends in the car with her, but no one was seriously injured.The Sun revealed the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station worked with the California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue team after receiving a call about a vehicle being "over the edge" in the Santa Monica Mountains. A rep for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

RHOBH Preview: See Diana Jenkins' Bombshell Text Shading Garcelle Beauvais

Watch: Real Housewives REUNION at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast certainly knows how to stir the pot. Recovering from their not-so-relaxing Mexico trip, Diana Jenkins surprised her co-stars with a shocking (and shady) text ahead of Garcelle Beauvais' birthday festivities in this exclusive sneak peek of RHOBH's June 29 episode.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicollette Sheridan
Person
Aaron Phypers
Person
Charlie Sheen
Person
Denise Richards
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s ‘Done With’ Denise Richards After Birthday Party Snub

UPDATE: It should be noted that his episode was filmed in November, and Garcelle and Denise are currently on good terms. They even had lunch together on May 31. Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Denise sent a text message to Garcelle before the party, saying she couldn’t attend. And following the party, they spoke on the phone, during which Denise revealed she had been exposed to COVID and didn’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'

Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging#Real Housewives#The Real Housewives Of#Quantum 360#Rhobh
People

Lindsay Lohan Is Married to Financier Bader Shammas

PEOPLE can confirm that the actress and singer, 36, is married to financier Bader Shammas. The news of Lohan's marriage comes about after the Parent Trap star called Shammas her "husband" in an Instagram post on Friday. "🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Really Does “Not Want to Discuss” This Moment on RHOBH

The RHOBH cast member also reveals what she says she's "never going to do" again. There’s no doubt that a good time was had by many at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party, which was featured in the June 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of Garcelle’s guests in particular appeared to enjoy herself perhaps just a bit more than others on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Brian Austin Green’s Family Guide: Meet His Children With Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox and Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green’s brood! The actor is expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess after previously welcoming children with exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. Us Weekly confirmed the Dancing With the Stars pro’s pregnancy news in February 2022. The reveal came one year after the pair debuted their relationship. Despite the Aussie’s close bond […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Watch: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details. Travis Barker may be "Down" at the moment, but his ex-wife Shanna Moakler believes "Happy Days" are ahead. Amid the Blink-182 drummer's hospitalization for a reported case of pancreatitis, the former Miss USA shared with E! News some encouraging words for Travis and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, who was by his side when he was brought to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy