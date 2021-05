Many poets write from dreams, but few poets alive today have embarked on the monumental visio, or dream vision, genre of poetry. In its classic form, the visio reveals knowledge not usually accessible to the quotidian mind of day: the divine mechanism of sin and punishment in the circles of Dante’s Inferno, for instance. The visio was a very popular genre in the early Medieval period and was resuscitated with enthusiasm by nineteenth-century Romantic poets, like negative capability Keats and untimely drowned Shelley, who believed dreams to be gateways to revelation. In a typical visio, a narrator recounts their experience of falling asleep and seeing a vision, or going on a dream journey, often with the aid of a guide. The visio ends with the narrator waking, determined to record the dream—thus producing the poem.