Turkey’s Anadolu news agency cited Ersin Tatar, president of the self-styled Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, insisting that Turkish troops in Northern Cyprus would never leave. To exploit an issue that is topical as well as tragic, he gratuitously added that his domain would not suffer the fate of another territory currently under attack: “The world should know that Turkey’s role will not be removed. Turkish troops will not withdraw from Cyprus and [the] Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will not become Gaza.” As though there was even the most remote possibility it could become so.