The best laptops in 2022: 20 top picks tested and rated

The best laptops are capable enough to tackle your day-to-day work, comfy enough to use all day and power-efficient enough to ensure you won't run out of juice unexpectedly.

Finding the best laptop for you can be tricky, because you've never had more choices. You can get a compact, speedy 13-inch ultraportable for not a lot of money, and those who can afford to spend a bit more have access to a smorgasbord of the best laptops from the likes of Apple, Dell, HP and more.

That's why we test and review dozens of laptops from the top manufacturers every year, then gather the very best (4 stars or higher) together here in one easy-to-read list to help you make a smarter buying decision. And now that Apple has unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 and MacBook Air 2022 , we have some new Apple laptops powered by the M2 chip vying for a spot on this list.

The best laptops you can buy right now

Best overall: Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 is our current pick for the best laptop overall. While the 8-hour battery life is only average compared to the competition, in every other respect the XPS 13 is a great ultraportable. It's svelte and powerful enough for most day-to-day work, with a slick thin-bezelled design that helps the display shine. It's even better if you shell out extra for the OLED upgrade, which delivers vibrant colors and gorgeous contrasts. View Deal

Best value: Asus Zenbook 13 OLED

The AMD-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is currently our top recommendation for a great budget laptop, offering an eye-catching 1080p OLED display and exceptional battery life in a slim, lightweight package for less than a thousand bucks. View Deal

The best laptops for going back to school

Summer is here, which means lots of us are thinking about beaches, barbeques and back to school sales . The best laptops are always in high demand as school starts up again, so it pays to start shopping as early as possible. Whether you’re heading off to college or going back to school, you’ll want a great laptop suitable for both work and play.

Many of our favorite picks are currently on sale, making now a great time to buy some of the best laptops. Be sure to follow our back to school guide for all of your shopping needs this season.

What are the best laptops?

Our pick for the best laptop overall is the Dell XPS 13, which packs speedy performance and a gorgeous bezel-less display into an incredibly slim and lightweight design with decent battery life. If you can afford the more expensive model with an OLED touchscreen, it's well worth the expense. If you'd prefer more screen real estate, we also love the XPS 15 and XPS 17 with their 15-inch and 17-inch displays; however, Dell has yet to release the XPS 17 with an OLED option.

If you love the idea of an OLED laptop but want something a bit more affordable, Asus has an OLED-equipped Zenbook 13 that packs great power and amazing battery life, and it's usually a few hundred bucks cheaper than the XPS 13.

If you want a laptop right now that's guaranteed to run Windows 11 and show it off to full effect, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a great choice. It's a powerful, well-built 2-in-1 that (when you splurge for the discrete Nvidia 3050 Ti GPU) can do some decent gaming or video editing.

If Mac is more your thing, the MacBook Air with M1 is our recommendation for the best MacBook for most people, as it offers fantastic performance and long battery life. That said, if you spend more you can get a whole lot more power, as the M1 Pro and M1 Max push the MacBook Pro 14-inch to new heights of performance, and their 120Hz Liquid Retina displays are gorgeous. These are also the Macs for all the pros out there who want HDMI out and an SD card reader without having to use a USB-C adapter. But if you want the best MacBook on the market, the new MacBook Pro 13-inch with the super-fast M2-chip is the way to go.

The Acer Swift 3 is the best budget laptop for shoppers watching their wallets. If you need more ideas for a high-quality laptop for less, check out our guide to the best laptops under $500 and our best budget laptop list.

The best laptops you can buy today

The best all-around laptop

Display: 13.4 inches; 1920x1080, 3840x2160, or 3.5K OLED | CPU: 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-i7 | GPU: Intel UHD to Intel Iris Xe | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Storage: 256GB-2TBGB SSD | Weight: 2.64 pounds

Gorgeous, immersive display -- especially if you spring for the 3.5K OLED option Comfortable keyboard Great overall performance Slim, attractive chassis Battery life could be better Slim port selection Grainy 720p webcam

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops thanks to its excellent performance, beautiful display, and svelte design. While the battery life isn't as good as some other laptops of similar price, it's usually more than enough to get you through a day of work without scrambling for a charger.

Plus, in 2021 Dell began offering the XPS 13 with a 3.5K OLED touchscreen option. If you can afford it (it's usually a couple hundred bucks extra, around the same price as the non-OLED 4K screen configuration) it's well worth the investment, as the OLED's deep, inky blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast ratios really shine when mounted in the XPS 13's thin-bezeled InfinityEdge design.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 OLED review .

Not interested in OLED? Don't miss our Dell XPS 13 (2020, 11th Gen) review .

Best laptop for the money

Display: 13.3-inch 1080p OLED | CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U | GPU: Integrated Radeon graphics | RAM: 8 GB | Storage: 512 GB | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Stellar battery life Beautiful 1080p OLED display Great performance Middling sound quality Inconsistent webcam No headphone jack

The AMD-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 OLED is an excellent value, offering an eye-catching 1080p OLED display and exceptional battery life in a slim, lightweight package for less than a thousand bucks.

Sure, the speakers aren't amazing, the webcam leaves something to be desired, and there's no headphone jack, but these are stumbling blocks you can work around. If you need a zippy little ultraportable with a great screen that will last you all day long, you can't do better than the OLED-equipped Asus Zenbook 13 at this price.

Read our full Asus Zenbook 13 OLED review .

The fastest laptop you can buy

Display: 13.3 inches (2560 x 1600) | Processor: Apple M2 (8-core) | Graphics: Integrated 8-core M2 GPU | Integrated 10-core GPU | Memory: 8GB to 24GB | Storage: 256GB to 2TB | Weight: 3 pounds

Blazing-fast performance Amazing battery life Sharp, vibrant display Comfortable keyboard Same old design 720p webcam Limited ports

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 (from $1,299) is the first M2-powered Apple laptop to hit the market. While the design hasn't changed, Apple promises a big leap in performance, whether you're editing photos or videos or running multiple applications at once.

And based on our tests, the M2 chip delivers, offering performance that destroys competing Windows laptops. The M2 also beats the M1 chip by a significant margin in various benchmarks. Plus, the new MacBook Pro 2022 delivers among the longest battery life we've seen from a modern laptop, surpassing 18 hours of runtime.

However, while this notebook sports a new slice of Apple silicon, the design shows its age. You get the same form factor, same ports, same display and same webcam. Meanwhile, the new MacBook Air 2022 offers a larger display with thinner bezels, a 1080p webcam and a thinner, lighter design.

It would be easy to say the new MacBook Pro isn’t worthwhile and that it’s better to wait for its modern cousin, the MacBook Air. There’s some truth to that sentiment, but it wouldn’t be wise to dismiss this product, which is still one of the best laptops for power users.

The best Windows 11 laptop

Display: 14.4-inch 120 Hz touchscreen (2400 x 1600 pixels) | CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 | Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU | RAM: 16GB | 32 GB | Storage: 256 GB - 1 TB SSD | Weight: 3.8 - 4.0 pounds

Versatile sliding hinged display Great speakers Bright, vibrant screen Slim Pen 2 stylus works well Good battery life Performance could be better Ports are sparse and inconveniently placed

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is a reimagined Surface Book with a more MacBook Pro-like design and an eye-catching hinged display. This is Microsoft’s flagship device for Windows 11, which promises to make Windows a more inviting place for both work and play. Like Windows 11, the Surface Laptop Studio is advertised as a one-stop shop for productivity, entertainment and creative work.

And for the most part, it is all that: its 11th Gen Intel CPU and 16+ GB of RAM gives you enough power to tackle most work, and if you splurge for a model with the discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU the Surface Laptop Studio also doubles as a decent machine for gaming or video editing on the go.

However, it's a bit pricey when you kit it out, and despite its great components the Surface Laptop Studio delivers subpar performance compared to similarly-priced machines. But few other laptops can match its intriguing sliding hinged display, which can be tented over the keys like an easel or slid all the way flat to turn the Studio into a heavy tablet.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review .

Best laptop for image editing

Display: 14.2 inches; 3024x1964 pixels | CPU: Apple M1 Pro or Max with 10-core CPU | GPU: 16-core to 32-core integrated GPU | RAM: 16GB to 64GB | Storage: 512GB to 8TB SSD | Weight: 3.5 pounds

Amazingly fast Beautiful mini-LED display Fantastic battery life No USB-A port

If you see the Liquid Retina XDR display in the 14-inch MacBook Pro, you may not be able to stop yourself from buying one. This mini-LED panel features improved contrast and strong brightness that will have you reaching for your credit card. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, as the new M1 Pro processors are gobsmackingly fast and enable long battery life. But the story of the 2021 MacBook Pro models isn't just about their speediness and gorgeous display, it's about all the small things Apple changed along the way.

While the 2020 MacBook Pro and Air marked the start of the Apple Silicon era, the 2021 MacBook Pro is a demarcator of its own. Apple's bringing many beloved ports back to the Pro, for everyone who's been tired of bringing a USB-C dongle everywhere they go. That means HDMI-out and an SD card reader for when you need to expand your display or use external memory. Also, MagSafe charging is back, though it doesn't displace USB-C charging either. What is gone, though is the Touch Bar, that little touch screen that sat above the keyboard. It's been replaced for full-sized function (F1-F12) keys, which we're happy to see back.

Apple's also upgraded its internal webcam to 1080p (from 720p), as we're all spending far more time on video conferencing calls than ever before. Combined with that fantastic display, improved internal mics and a six-speaker setup that produces stellar sound, the new MacBook Pro will have everything looking and sounding better than before.

Read our full MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch) review .

Best laptop for home use

Display: 15.6 inches; 3.5K | CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti | RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 512 GB SSD | Weight: 4.2 pounds

3.5K OLED display impresses with beautiful contrasts Remarkable performance Spacious, comfy keyboard Svelte chassis still looks great Disappointing battery life 720p webcam delivers grainy, washed-out images

The Dell XPS 15 is one of our favorite laptops here at Tom's Guide because it's powerful, portable, and easy on the eyes. We especially love its immersive 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display, which ditches the bottom bezel for a stunning 92.9% screen to body ratio. The new XPS 15 is also made better by some smart design tweaks, such as bigger keycaps and a responsive touchpad that’s more than 60% larger than that of the previous generation.

Plus, in 2021 Dell began offering the XPS 15 with a 3.5K OLED touchscreen option. If you can afford the extra $1k or so it costs (though you get a few upgraded components bundled in with that, in addition to the OLED screen) it's well worth the investment, as the OLED's deep, inky blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast ratios really shine when mounted in the XPS 15's eye-catching InfinityEdge design.

Read our full Dell XPS 15 OLED review .

Not interested in OLED? Don't miss our Dell XPS 15 (2020) review .

The best MacBook

Display: 13.3 inches; 2560x1600 | CPU: Apple M1 | GPU: Integrated 8-core GPU | RAM: 8GB-16GB | Storage: 256GB-2TB SSD | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Remarkably fast performance Strong legacy app support Amazingly long battery life Still has thick bezels Light on ports

Apple has revolutionized its laptops, thanks to its own Apple silicon processors, which are replacing the Intel chips it's previously used. This chip delivers faster speeds than the Air's ever seen, and jaw-dropping battery life. Not only does the M1 chip make the MacBook Air a multi-tasking fiend, but it also enabled me to play Rise of the Tomb Raider smoothly, and that's even with Rosetta 2 conversion of that Intel app.

Apple's move to ARM-based processors look to reap massive benefits, and that includes the ability to run iOS and iPadOS apps on your Mac. Plus, the MacBook Air's webcam is clearer and more color-accurate than ever, thanks to signal processing. We're also still happy to see the Magic Keyboard, a great upgrade from the Butterfly-style keyboard of the previous MacBooks.

On top of that, you get stronger sound than you'd expect from a laptop this small, which support Dolby Atmos audio, for better-sounding movies and TV. Not only is this the best laptop for many if not most Apple users, it's a laptop that should have the PC world looking over its shoulders.

Read our full Apple MacBook Air M1 (late 2020) review .

Best laptop for DIYers

Display: 13.5-inch 3:2 (2,256 x 1,504 pixels) | CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 - i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Slim and portable Tall 3:2 screen looks great Excellent keyboard Unprecedented access to modify and repair Unimpressive speakers with weak bass Fan is loud and unpredictable

The Framework Laptop is the anti-MacBook, a modular laptop that promises to let you customize, repair, and upgrade it to an unprecedented degree, all while remaining affordable and ultraportable. Each laptop Framework ships comes with a screwdriver so you can crack open the case and swap out parts yourself, and everything from the memory to the screen bezel to the mainboard is user-replaceable.

It's not for everyone, but if you're the DIY type and love the idea of being able to tinker with your laptop's innards this is the best laptop for you. The Framework laptop is currently only available for purchase from the Framework website, and the price tag starts at $999 — though you can pay as low as $749 for the DIY Edition if you're willing to assemble your laptop yourself and provide your own memory, storage, operating system, and Wi-Fi card.

Read our full Framework Laptop review .

Best laptop for productivity

Display: 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touchscreen | CPU: 11-Gen Intel Core i5/i7 | Ryzen 5/7 4000-series | GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe or Radeon graphics | RAM: 8GB to 32GB | Storage: 256GB to 1TB SSD | Weight: 2.79 pounds

Light, slim design Very comfy keyboard Great speakers Good battery life Needs more ports Thick bezels are an eyesore Needs a better webcam

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the closest thing the company makes to a flagship Windows laptop. This 2021 addition to the Surface Laptop line packs premium components into a svelte chassis, and it comes with a clean Windows 10 install that's bloatware-free.

If you're looking for a premium Windows laptop to work from anywhere, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the way to go. It has a comfy keyboard with well-sized, satisfying keys and a nice Alcantara deck option that gives your wrists a little more comfort than a typical all-metal laptop. Factor in the respectable 10+ hour battery life and the screen's tall 3:2 display ratio, which can help you read and edit documents more comfortably, and you have a great notebook for getting things done on the go.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review .

The best 2-in-1 business laptop

Display: 14-inch 1920 x 1280 FHD (as tested) or 3000 x 2000 OLED touchscreen | CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics | RAM: 8 GB | Storage: 256GB to 512GB SSD | Size: 11.75 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches | Weight: 2.95 pounds

Excellent sound quality Stellar display Intuitive touchscreen and pen controls Ultra portable Very expensive Limited port connectivity on lower-priced models No 10-key option Pen input finicky for left-handed users

The HP Spectre x360 14 is a powerhouse of a convertible business laptop, featuring top-tier hardware that provides excellent performance for both work and play. Available in three colors (silver, black, and navy blue) and sporting an ultra-thin profile of just .67 inches, the HP Spectre x360 brings a touch of sophisticated style that perfectly complements its internal components. Whether your office is wherever you happen to be that day, or you're looking to upgrade your home laptop, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option.

While the price can be steep, we think the top-notch components and sleek, sturdy design of the Spectre x360 are worth the asking price. It comes packaged with a rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen too, which is perfect for digital artists or anyone who prefers to take handwritten notes during meetings.

Read our full HP Spectre x360 14 review .

Best budget laptop

Display: 14 inches; 1920x1080 | CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U | GPU: AMD Radeon graphics | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Amazing battery life Powerful performance Affordable Display is a little dim Speakers aren't great

When you want the best bang for your buck, the Acer Swift 3 proves that you can get great performance at a surprisingly low price. Running on the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU, this laptop offers exceptionally long battery life (11:09) in a lightweight design. It's got more ports than some of the laptops listed above it here: a USB Type-C, HDMI, and a USB-A. Plus, you get a fingerprint reader too.

Its keyboard makes for a solid typing experience, with quiet, clicky keys. We just wish its display had more brightness and color, and that its speakers had a little more kick. But if you're looking to get things done on a budget, it's hard to argue with the AMD-based Acer Swift 3, which gives you plenty of reasons to ask about AMD-based versions when you're looking around.

Read our full Acer Swift 3 (AMD) review .

Another great Windows 11 2-in-1

Display: 13-inch screen (2880 x 1920) | CPU: Intel i5-1135G7 | Intel i7-1185G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB | 16GB | 32GB | Storage: 512GB | 1TB (128GB or 256GB removable SSD options) | Weight: 1.96 pounds

Large, vibrant display Tailor-made for Windows 11 Supports external devices Sharp webcam Underwhelming gaming performance Slim Pen 2 and Signature keyboard sold separately

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest in the company’s line of 2-in-1 Surface Pro tablets. This iteration includes an 11th generation Intel CPU, a 13-inch 120Hz display, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a removable SSD. Just as important, you'll get Windows 11 right out of the box with this 2-in-1.

Its small size and lightweight design make the Surface Pro 8 ideal to use at home or on the road. The front-facing and rear cameras are also fantastic, providing clean detailed images. Unfortunately, the Surface Pro 8 disappoints as a gaming device and didn't live up to the promised 16 hours of battery life in our testing. Despite some of those qualms, the Surface 8 Pro is arguably the best Surface Pro yet.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review .

Best MacBook for graphics-heavy use

Display: 16.2 inches; 3456x2244 pixels | CPU: M1 Pro (10-core CPU) | M1 Max (10-core CPU) | GPU: Integrated 16-core GPU | RAM: 16GB to 64GB | Storage: 512GB to 8TB | Weight: 4.7 pounds (M1 Pro) | 4.8 pounds (M1 Max)

Beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display Incredible performance trounces competition Finally, more than USB-C ports Display is sub-4K

The new 16-inch MacBook is a speedy beast, thanks to the M1 Max chip, which pushes graphics performance on the Mac to a whole new level. On top of that, its amazing redesign helps improve its display (everyone will get over the notch, trust us), with thinner bezels than ever, catching up to the Dell XPS InfinityEdge display (except for that notch, of course). That screen, too, is better than ever, with mini-LED technology and improved picture quality thanks to fantastic contrast and a 120Hz refresh rate for excellent smoothness.

And that's just the start of the story. The 2021 MacBook Pros see a realignment on ports for MacBooks, moving back from the "USB-C or bust" situation of the past 5 years. Now, you've got HDMI-out for connecting to displays and an SD memory reader for pros with real cameras. Apple's basically put the "pro" back in MacBook Pro. Oh, and that Touch Bar? The little OLED strip of a touch screen? It's been ripped out, likely because it never got to the point where the simple physical function keys (F1-F12) would be better.

Check out our full MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch) review .

The best 2-in-1 laptop

Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7 | Memory: 16GB of RAM | Storage: 512GB SSD | Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, headphone jack

Long battery life Colorful 1080p display Hundreds less than competitors Limited ports No IR webcam

The Lenovo Yoga 9i entered a crowded field of 2-in-1s and made a splash with a competitive price. Not only does it have latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor, a built-in stylus and long battery life, but its display is plenty colorful and its neat rotating speaker packs a ton of punch.

And, yes, its port selection may be a little thin, and its display could stand to be slightly brighter. But when it's $650 less than a similar Dell XPS 2-in-1 and $430 less than the a HP Spectre x360 with the same parts, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a serious competitor for your investment. Talk about bang for your buck. Oh, and if you pay $600 more? You can get the Shadow Black edition that ups the style, puts the fingerprint reader in a more convenient location and has a glass palm rest that covers the entire deck.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga 9i review .

The best ultraportable business laptop

Display: 13 inches; 2K | CPU: Intel Core i5-1130G7 | Intel Core i7-1160G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 256 - 1TB SSD | Weight: 2 pounds

Great battery life Lightweight 2K, anti-glare display Limited ports Dull sound

When we hear a laptop is incredibly thin and light, it makes us worry about how long it will last on a single charge. That's not the case here, as the 2-pound Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano lasted 12 hours on our battery test, which puts it up there against some of the very best laptops on the market today. And that's quite impressive when you remember that the 2.9-pound XPS 13 is almost a whole pound heavier.

Lenovo didn't sacrifice on performance or usability either. The Nano's Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors provide the speed you need for tons of productivity — and its keyboard provides a snappy and comfortable typing experience that lives up to the ThinkPad brand. You just might need to pack a USB-C hub, though, as it's a little light on ports.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review .

The best laptop for gaming

Display: 15 inches, 4K OLED | CPU: Intel Core i7-10870H CPU @ 2.20GHz, 2.21 GHz | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Sleek design Strong performance Decent keyboard and touchpad Highly customizable Fan gets very loud Short battery life

The Alienware m15 R4 is more than the best gaming laptop on the market, it's what other gaming laptops should aspire to be (for the most part). It's got a ton of power for running all of the games you could want, even in full UHD 4K. Speaking of 4K, its screen is vibrant and gorgeous, so everything you play will look as great as it runs. Its design is also impeccable, with a beautiful white chassis (that's also pretty portable). And when it's time to get productive, it's got an excellent keyboard for a comfortable typing experience.

That's not to say we wish there were some changes. Most notably, its battery life is on the short side (which will leave you hunting for wall outlets). But that's not exactly surprising, as gaming notebooks aren't known for their endurance on their internal power supply. The fan can get pretty loud, and its price is on the high end of the spectrum. But for those who want to game, and do it with speed and style, this is the machine you need to check out.

Read our full Alienware m15 R4 review .

The best two-screen laptop

Display: 13.4‑inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 | Memory: 8GB to 32GB | Storage: 512GB to 1TB | Dimensions: 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds

Useful ScreenPad Plus display Snappy overall performance Solid battery life Accurate main display Ergonomically difficult Display could be brighter

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is for anyone who wants a second screen but doesn't want an external display. And it pulls off this feat by putting a 12-inch touch screen above the keyboard. This screen is great for your secondary windows, such as Spotify, Slack, Discord and more. It can also be used by creative apps from the likes of Adobe, who put touch controls there.

On top of that, its performance is speedy, and competitive with the XPS 13, which it trades rounds with in head-to-head comparison. Plus, its battery life is long — especially when you realize it's got two screens to light up. The big downside, though, is that without a wrist-rest, the ZenBook Duo 14 is a bit ergonomically unfriendly. But if you've got an external wrist rest, you should be good.

Read our full Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review .

The best cheap Chromebook

Display: 10.1 inches, 1920x1200 | CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC, 128GB eMMC | Dimensions: 9.64 x 6.66 x 0.71 inches (docked) | Weight: 2 pounds (docked)

Epic battery life Colorful Full HD screen Keyboard is included That keyboard is also kinda cramped Hinge is a little weak

This one doesn't really make sense — that's how good of a deal it is. At $279, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet storms into the front of the conversation when it comes to value. Not only is it a tablet Chromebook, but its keyboard comes free — something that we don't expect to see from the iPad or any Surface, even the more-affordable Go. Oh, and it's also a solid tablet too, thanks to strong color output and a sharp resolution that you rarely see at this price point.

The Chromebook Duet also sees ChromeOS gain some touchscreen tablet optimizations that it's needed for a while, making it easier to navigate all of your tabs. Oh, and as if that wasn't enough, it's got amazing battery life, lasting 12 hours and 47 minutes, nearly 13 hours , on our web-surfing test. The only knock against it? Its keyboard might take some getting used to for larger handed-folks.

Read our full Lenovo Chromebook Duet review .

The best laptop for students

Display: 13.3 inches; 1080p or 4K | CPU: Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 615 GPU | RAM: 8GB / 16GB | Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB | Weight: 2.3 pounds

Sleek, minimalist design Bright, colorful panel Long battery life No USB-A ports So-so audio performance

The Google Pixelbook Go isn't just more affordable than the original Pixelbook -- it's also better in almost every way. This highly portable Chromebook stands out with a slim, lightweight design that weighs in at just over 2 pounds, as well as a rubberized, easy-to-grip chassis that comes in sleek Just Black and Not Pink variations. The quiet, comfortable keyboard doesn't hurt either.

The Pixelbook Go stands out with its long battery life, as we saw it last well over 11 hours on our test. Couple that with solid performance, a bright and colorful display and a responsive touchscreen, and you've got one of the best Chromebooks yet for those willing to dip into the premium range. Just be aware that the Pixelbook Go is a bit short on ports, and doesn't fold into tablet mode like its bigger Pixelbook brother does.

Read our full Google Pixelbook Go review .

Best 2-in-1 chromebook

Display: 13.5 inches; 2256x1504 | CPU: Intel Core i5-10210U | GPU: Intel UHD | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Weight: 3 pounds

Great battery life Affordable Bright and colorful display Speakers aren't great

Fast, long-lasting and affordable. Typically, you'll be able to get at least two out of three, but it's rare that you get the trifecta that Acer nailed with the Chromebook Spin 713. And it's all packaged together in a sleek silver laptop that's just three pounds. One of the best laptops for those looking for a low-maintenance alternative to Windows 10 or macOS, the Chromebook Spin 713 is also a convertible with a touch screen display, which you'll want for Chrome OS' support of Android apps via the Google Play store.

We'd rank it higher were its speakers a bit stronger, or its keyboard a little larger. Still, the Chromebook Spin 713 is more than deserving of a spot on this list of the best laptops around. Because this is a great offer at $629 — and it often gets put on sale at lower prices.

Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review .

How to choose the best laptop for you

What kind of power do you need? If you only need something basic for surfing the web, consider a Chromebook or a cheap Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM. If you plan on getting more intensive work done, consider starting specs such as a Core i5 CPU, 8 to 16GB of RAM and a 256GB to 512GB SSD.

What kind of games do you want to play? Most mainstream laptops feature integrated graphics, which can handle lightweight titles such as Minecraft and Fortnite but aren't ideal for graphically-demanding games or heavy visual work. For that, you'll want a laptop with a discrete graphics card, such as an Nvidia GTX 3000-series on the higher end.

How big of a laptop do you want? Consider how mobile you want your laptop to be. Machines such as the Dell XPS 13 and HP Elite Dragonfly are feather light with slim designs, but their 13-inch screens are on the small side. You can get a larger 15-inch display on a premium ultraportable like the XPS 15 and still not have to worry about weight too much, but once you start getting up into the realm of 17-inch screens, expect your laptop to weigh at least a few pounds. Gaming laptops such as the Alienware m15 R4 have more heft to them, than thin-and-light ultraportables, but offer big power in exchange.

Do you want Chrome, macOS, or Windows? mainstream PCs), macOS (MacBooks) and Chrome OS (Chromebooks). Windows 10 is the most common operating system, while macOS is more ideal for folks already tied into Apple's ecosystem. Chrome OS is a lightweight operating system built to allow for cheap, fast systems, though it has gotten a bit more robust over the years with support for full Android apps.

Whichever system you decide on, you may also want to consider investing in the best mouse and best keyboard for your needs so you can have some more ergonomic options for working on your new laptop.

How we test the best laptops

To find the best laptop, we run every machine through a rigorous suite of benchmarks and real-world tests to gauge how it will perform during everyday use.

We measure the average brightness and color quality of each laptop's display using our in-house light meter and colorimeter. For general performance, we run our machines through tests that include Geekbench 5 (CPU performance), as well as various 3DMark tests to measure graphics capabilities. We also run a file transfer test to measure how fast a machine's hard drive is, and a custom battery test that has the machine browse the internet over Wi-Fi until it runs out of juice.

Here's a quick overview of how the laptops on this list stack up in terms of tested battery life:

Laptop Battery life (tested) Dell XPS 13 OLED 7:59 Asus Zenbook 13 OLED 15:00 MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review 18:20 M1 MacBook Air 14:41 MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch) 14:09 Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 10:30 Framework Laptop 10:17 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 10:46 Acer Swift 3 11:09 Microsoft Surface Pro 8 9:06 Dell XPS 15 OLED 6:58 MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch) 15:31 Lenovo Yoga 9i 11:15 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 12:00 Alienware m15 R4 4:01 HP Elite Dragonfly 12:25 Asus Zenbook Duo 14 10:37 Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 12:47 Google Pixelbook Go 11:29 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 11:54

When testing dedicated gaming laptops, we run benchmarks for popular games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

