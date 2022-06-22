Best microSD cards for Galaxy S7 2022

Samsung has essentially abandoned the microSD card slot in Galaxy phones, but if you still own the Galaxy S7, you have access to something the newer phones lack. Your S7 slot leaves more room to save photos, record HD video, and upload your extensive library of music. There are many sizes and speeds to sort through when it comes to choosing a microSD card for the Galaxy S7, and these are a few of our favorites.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB

Save everything

Perfect for the Galaxy S7 owner after serious storage space, this 200GB microSDXC card from SanDisk provides transfer speeds of up to 100MB per second and can record full HD video.

Kingston Canvas 128GB

Tons of space

If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, Kingston's UHS-I 128GB card is a good option. You get plenty of extra space for photos, apps, and more and have speedy read speeds up to 80MB/s.

Samsung EVO Plus 64GB

Perfect for most people

Samsung's EVO+ line of microSD cards is one of the best around, and this model with 64GB of storage gives your phone a solid storage boost while also spending well under $20. It's also fast with read speeds up to 100MB/s!

PNY Elite Class 10 32GB

Insanely affordable

If you'd like to spend as little as possible while still upgrading your storage space, PNY's Elite Class 10 card is a great choice. The 32GB capacity isn't huge, but it should be enough for quite a few extra photos and documents.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB

This is getting ridiculous

Need a lot of space? Like, a lot of space? If so, SanDisk's 400GB card is just what you've been looking for. You'll have a hard time even getting close to filling this puppy up, and with 100MB/s transfer speeds, it's a speed demon, too.

Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB

Built to last

This PRO Endurance card from Samsung isn't the best value GB-to-price-wise, but it's built to last for years and years. It offers 25 times longer recording than competing cards and is magnetic-, temperature-, shock-, and water-proof.

Get the best storage for your S7

If you're still holding on to a Galaxy S7 in 2022, chances are you're starting to hit the limits of its internal storage. The best way to deal with this is to get a microSD card and get more gigabytes for cheap. The SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card is your best chance to keep all of your content stored safely without breaking the bank on a new phone.

If you want to up your game even more, then check out the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card. This will be able to store everything you want, and then some, plus you will be able to use it with your next smartphone, provided there's a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is no longer one of the best Android phones , so far out from its original release date. But if you've made it last this long, a microSD card could help it last a little bit longer.