John 18:38 asks the question “What is the truth?”. Pilate had asked this question after Jesus had made this statement, “I have come into the world: to testify to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to My voice.” Jesus said in John 14:6 “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Jesus makes a bold claim in this scripture, saying he is the way, the truth, and the life, meaning He is the only one who can lead people to God the Father.