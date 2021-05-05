Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act [Xenophobia]

Update: story updated at 10:17pm on May 17, 2021 with TEC Gauntlet Valorant League details regarding prize pool, teams, and region that leaked. It’s no surprise that Valorant is one of India’s most popular competitive games, and it appears that tournament organisers are taking notice. Recent social media posts from Bengaluru-based company, The Esports Club teased India’s biggest Valorant event. It promises the highest prize pool, highest first place prize pool, dedicated amateur qualifier prize pool, as well as individual player awards.