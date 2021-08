As soon as summer hit, the wedding invitations started rolling in. I've already attended five weddings so far and have plenty more to go. Love is in the air—what can I say? Figuring out what to wear is tricky, but what I've been shopping for is shoes to wear. With the dancing and mingling, you need them to be comfortable. No one wants to have aching feet 30 minutes into a wedding, especially when you have hours in the night to go. Obviously, they also need to be stylish. This is a fashion site, so the coolness factor is something that's top of mine for us.