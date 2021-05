The Rangers and Ryan Lindgren wasted no time on a contract extension. Both parties went the bridge-deal route, agreeing to a three year extension worth $3 million a season. This is right in line with expectations from last month, as the deal is comparable to the contract Erik Cernak has in Tampa Bay. The deal takes Lindgren to his age-26 season and one more RFA deal with the Rangers. At that point, the Rangers would probably need to fork up bigger money.