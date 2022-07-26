The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Ideas for 2022

Click here to read the full article.

We’ll admit it — Halloween is our favorite time of the year, even more than Christmas. We all get one night to dress up as someone or something completely different from our ordinary selves and feel smarter, sexier, stronger, or more interesting than we do in our daily lives. And if you regularly binge-watch Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming or TV service like us, then you probably already have an idea of who you’d like to morph into for Halloween 2022.

To help you narrow down your look for this year’s festivities, we’ve compiled a list of the best pop culture Halloween costumes, from people and characters that we’ve grown to love to some notable throwbacks that offer a dose of heartfelt nostalgia. We made sure to include plenty of hilariously relevant costumes from recent events and popular TV shows and some timeless pop culture comebacks that everyone loves. Whether new or old-school, these costumes will help you pull off your most magical Halloween.

To ensure that you have the time of your life this Halloween, you may also want to check out:

1. Boris Johnson

A bad blond wig with a choppy cut is key to any Boris Johnson costume. Then, you need an ill-fitting suit complete with a blue tie. Or you can opt for a cheekier costume with a striped jailhouse ‘fit and a guilty sign. You can even rub a light layer of sunscreen on your face to get maximum pastiness. Not in the mood for DIY? You can always get this terrifying but easily recognizable mask.



Buy: Rubber Johnnies Boris Johnson Mask $30.92

2. Joe Biden

One of the best Halloween costume ideas is to dress up like the 46th President of the United States. You can do that with this Joe Biden mask which is a must-have for any democrat. Of course, you’ll need to start with a business suit with dress shoes and a tie. Then, finish it off with this latex Biden mask. You can even turn this into a BFF look if you pair this look with a rival Trump costume for a good old-fashioned debate.



Buy: Joe Biden Mask $25.99

3. Elon Musk With Triplets

From wild tweets to a 2022 bid for Twitter itself, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Elon Musk. A great family costume if you have kids you can put matching outfits on; this is also a suitable solo look — you need three fake babies in matching outfits. For Elon’s outfit, rock a black suit jacket with a white button-down or a plaid Oxford shirt with jeans, which seems to be a casual favorite of his.



Buy: JC Toys Baby Doll $23.99 (orig. $29.99) 20% OFF



Buy: Yanlu Men’s Casual Blazer $49.99

4. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like America (and Kanye West) are obsessed with the most trending couple of 2022, making it a great 2022 costume idea. Luckily, recreating their looks isn’t that difficult. For Pete, you’ll need a ton of fake tattoos and a hoodie or beanie paired with his classic sunglasses and a white tee. For Kim, opt for a slick wet-hair look, tons of contouring and a tight, curve-hugging dress. You can even recreate their famous Met Gala look with a Marylin-inspired gown and a classic black and white tux.



Buy: Missord Crisscross Lace Up Zipped Backless Split Thigh Sequin Dress $53.00



Buy: Yazhiji Temporary Tattoo Sheets $8.97



Buy: Gorais Women’s Faux Fur Shawl $28.66

5. J.Lo and Ben Affleck

We’ve all shipped this couple at some point in our lives, and miraculously, Bennifer is a thing again in 2022, making it a superb Halloween costume idea. For the ultimate Ben and Jen outfit this year, you can rock their 2003 Oscars look that we all remember: Jen with her one-shouldered mint green gown and Ben with his skinny tie and black suit. You can also recreate their recent masked appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. This time, Ben swapped out the skinny tie for a bow tie while J. Lo rocked a metal disc necklace and a trailing brown gown under a fur throw.



Buy: HAWEE Women’s One Shoulder Chiffon Gown $49.99



Buy: Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Fit Suit Separates $123.50



Buy: JEMYGINS Skinny Tie $9.99 (orig. $10.99) 9% OFF

6. Stranger Things Demogorgon

The fourth and final season of Stranger Things finally graced Netflix this year, and die-hard fans of the series rejoiced. While characters like Dustin and Eleven are easy to cosplay, we thought we’d kick things up a notch with our Halloween 2022 costume and go all out with a Demogorgon suit. It might be hard to DIY at home, but it’s possible with a fencing outfit and a cut-out mask. Otherwise, we recommend opting for this pre-made costume, which will help you scare all the neighborhood kids.



Buy: Stranger Things Demogorgon $99.99

7. Chris Rock & Will Smith

Ah, the slap heard around the world. And the ultimate costume idea for 2022. To recreate this notorious awards show moment, you’ll need two suits. For Chris, costume-wearers rock a navy velvet blazer and a bow tie. For Will, opt for a cravat and slim jacquard tuxedo. And to bring the whole look together, you’ll need to re-enact the slap. This can be done by wearing either a giant foam hand or a Hulk smash hand. On Chris, you can also use eyeliner or costume makeup to draw on a hand-print.



Buy: JEMYGINS Skinny Tie $69.99



Buy: Creative Foams Hi-5 Giant Foam Hand $13.95

8. Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

It looks like another Kardashian found love this year, and you can recreate your favorite rock n’ roll couple in a few ways. For their wedding in Italy, Travis wore a black tux and bow tie that showed off his neck tats, while Kourtney opted for an all-white lingerie-inspired mini-dress and a long, trailing veil. You can also recreate their memorable Met Gala look with Travis’s pleated skirt and suit paired with Kourt’s cropped dress shirt and color-blocked skirt.



Buy: Yazhiji Temporary Tattoos $16.97



Buy: YND Men’s 3 Piece Slim Fit Tuxedo Set $97.85



Buy: Daisy Corset Dress $85.67 (orig. $89.99) 5% OFF

9. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader

Star Wars fans rejoiced when Disney+ launched Obi-Wan Kenobi , a sci-fi adventure that takes place a decade after Revenge of the Sith . How could you not honor it with a genius costume idea in 2022? Ideal for a Star Wars- loving couple or a BFF duo, this duo costume pays tribute to the recent episode of the show that depicts this long-awaited fight between good and evil. If you invest in some light sabers along with the classic costumes, you can always bring the drama and stage a battle at any point throughout the night.



Buy: CosDaddy® Obi-Wan Costume $62.99 (orig. $67.99) 7% OFF



Buy: Rubie’s Star Wars Darth Vader Deluxe Adult Costume $81.00

10. Buzz Lightyear

Toy Story fans all over were anticipating the release of the franchise’s latest comeback creation: Buzz Lightyear. For many movie-watchers, this was their favorite Toy Story character. The film follows the famous cartoon character as he attempts to return home but is confronted with an army of ruthless robots trying to steal his fuel. Recreate your own Buzz Lightyear look with this family-friendly costume and experience his adventures to infinity and beyond first-hand.





Buy: Buzz Lightyear $29.99 (orig. $34.00) 12% OFF

11. Free Guy

One of the most lovable movie characters ever, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy is all about a bank teller in a video game who discovers that he’s not a real person but an NPC in a brutal open-world video game. Recreating his outfit will require a belted pair of khaki pants and black framed glasses. You’ll also need a short-sleeved blue button-down with a striped tie and a blue name tag that says “Guy.” Bonus points if you carry around a to-go coffee cup.



Buy: BAEHEU Free Guy Costume $20.99 (orig. $23.99) 13% OFF

12. King Richard

A better Will Smith moment to remember from this year, King Richard was the sports biopic chronicling the rise of famous tennis sisters Serena and Venus and their father’s influence. To recreate King Richard’s look, you’ll need a red long-sleeve v-neck sweater with a white polo shirt underneath. Then, white cotton shorts (the shorter the better) and some white tube socks with red stripes and tennis shoes. A white and red windbreaker can finish off the look — vintage, ideally.



Buy: American Apparel Unisex Stripe Knee-High Sock $7.50 (orig. $10.00) 25% OFF

13. Squid Game Halloween Costume

Inspired by one of Netflix’s most-watched series of 2021, this S quid Game costume is also one of the year’s most popular Halloween costume ideas.



Buy: Squid Game Jumpsuit $39.99

14. #FreeBritney

With all the drama regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship last year, it’s only fitting to pay homage to the queen of pop with a costume dedicated to her. If you’re brave enough, recreate her old “Oops I Did It Again” red stretch vinyl catsuit with this unisex piece that both men and women can rock. We suggest pairing it with a sign hung around your beck that reads “#FreeBritney,” or buying this hat that conveys the same message.



Buy: Amscan Party City 90’s School Girl Halloween Costume Kit



Buy: Security Hat & T-Shirt Bundle $29.95



Buy: Aurora Jungle 50-Inch Albino Burmese Python $17.79

15. Jeff Bezos The Astronaut

Are you enthralled by Jeff Bezos’ recent trip into space? Look no further than this getup as an epic Halloween costume to celebrate the moment. Dress as the Amazon and Blue Origin founder by wearing a spacesuit paired with a cowboy hat for a look that’s out of this world.



Buy: Kranchungel Men’s Astronaut Costume $32.99



Buy: Enimay Western Cowboy & Cowgirl Hat $44.99

16. The Hot Dog Guy from I Think You Should Leave

Go full-on pop culture as the character that spawned into one of the most ubiquitous memes of recent times: the hot dog guy from Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave. This look is super easy to recreate with a one-piece hot dog costume from Rasta Imposta.



Buy: Rasta Imposta Lightweight Hot Dog Costume $24.66 (orig. $45.00) 45% OFF

17 . Joe Exotic, Tiger King

It’s tough to choose between all the riveting characters of Tiger King , but Joe Exotic, aka the “gay, gun-toting cowboy,” as he sums it up, is No. 1 when it comes to memorable outfits. Throw on your finest jeans and a leather belt, and pair it with this patterned shirt, a bleach-blond mullet wig and a fake mustache to recreate the look.



Buy: Newhui Tiger King Joe Exotic Shirt $39.99



Buy: Hand in Hand Creations Country Hick Costume Set $19.99

18. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Halloween Costume

Hit the streets this Halloween dressed as the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian costume comes with a top, pants, vest, cloak, gloves, belts and PU armor pieces. (His helmet, however, is sold separately ). Baby Yoda’s officially licensed onesie is a great companion, offering an adorable hood with baby Yoda’s face and ears.



Buy: CosplaySky Mandalorian Costume $199.99



Buy: Star Wars Adult Unisex Baby Yoda Costume/Onesie $67.95

19. Coming to America

The wardrobe in the 2021 sequel to Coming To America was just as epic as the one in the first movie, and we’re here to help you recreate the iconic attire. The pop culture Halloween costume possibilities are endless since pretty much every character is dressed impeccably in the lavish traditions of Zamunda. But for a couple’s costume, we recommend either the sharply dressed Akeem and Semmi or the breathtaking couple, Lisa and Akeem. Add to the party by allowing friends to join in as Randy Watson Jaffe Joffer , or Prince Akeem as a McDowell’s worker . Either way, make sure you have plenty of jewels on hand.



Buy: Prince Akeem Costume $59.99



Buy: Coming To America Bride Costume $64.99

20. Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

The skeleton-who-stole-Christmas is a classic Halloween costume that never gets old: Jack’s bony bod would be difficult to achieve under normal circumstances (thankfully), but this costume set will give you that sought-after gaunt appearance, striped suit and all.



Buy: Jack Skellington Adult Halloween Costume $54.99

21. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice — call on this “bio-exorcist” for a spooky Halloween. The super-sleazy ghost from the ’80s classic is distinguished by a uniquely repulsive appearance: matted hair and rotting flesh ensconced in a striped suit and tie. Try this costume set for everything you need to become this centuries-old corpse. Going with a date? Have them dress as his love interest, Lydia Deetz.



Buy: Women’s Red Gothic Wedding Dress Costume $89.99



Buy: Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume $59.99



Buy: 80s Rocker Costume Wig $24.99



Buy: Beetlejuice Costume Wig $69.99

22. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume

This Halloween hit the party as Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement. Scott’s look is simple, slip on a Cactus Jack hoodie and cargo pants, while a preggo Kylie’s look includes a crop top, midi skirt, and faux belly bump. Add in a fake pregnancy test, and the look is complete.





Buy: Travis Scott x Playstation Motherboard II hoodie $175.00



Buy: GSGGIG Men’s Outdoor Hiking Pants $39.99



Buy: XXTAXN Square Neck Crop Top $18.99



Buy: YMDUCH Black Skirt



Buy: ONEFENG Fake Pregnancy Belly $89.99 (orig. $99.99) 10% OFF



Buy: Clear Response Prank Pregnancy Test $9.69 (orig. $11.99) 19% OFF

23. Assane Diop, Lupin

Is there anyone cooler or more charming on TV right now than Assane Diop in the French Netflix series Lupin ? Meet the ultimate costume that still lets you flex your fashion chops without looking like a little kid playing dress-up. This stylish dresser has a look that’s classy but not too complicated to accomplish. All you need is a driver’s cap, a couple of handfuls of costume jewelry to show off the latest heist, and a well-constructed wool jacket that steals the show on its own.



Buy: Dark Gray Herringbone Wool Panels Cap $39.99

24. Playboy Bunny and Bachelor Halloween Costume

MOST ICONIC

This recognizable pop culture outfit will turn heads wherever you go on Halloween night. Go as the ultimate lover boy in this red satin robe costume with black trim that comes with a pipe accessory to authenticate the look. Going out as a couple? Have your significant other pair it with Playboy’s first official licensed Bunny Halloween costume.



Buy: The Official Playboy Bunny Costume $125.00



Buy: Mansion Bachelor Costume $45.00

25. Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai

The Karate Kid is a bit of an outdated pop culture reference when it comes to martial arts costumes, so opt for this Cobra Kai piece instead, popularized by the hit Netflix series. You can always purchase a black karate costume and sew on a Cobra Kai patch for a DIY costume that you can also wear to your local karate class. You’ll feel like a badass when you put on this costume and practice your kicks, remembering the mantra, “strike first, strike hard, no mercy.”



Buy: Party City Cobra Kai Halloween Costume $53.99

26. The Duke and Duchess of Hastings, Bridgerton

For a look that’s a bit more debonaire than Top Gun , the Duke of Hastings is a classic Bridgerton look that can easily be paired with a range of other characters on the show. It’s dashing, just the right amount of old-fashioned, and involves some breeches, a well-tailored jacket like this one, which you can easily find on Amazon. Have your significant other dress as Daphne Bridgerton in a dress that ensures she’s the belle of the ball. Are you ready to be the cause of all scandal in aristocratic-era London? Making history has never looked so good.



Buy: Runcati Medieval Jacket $49.98



Buy: GEGEXIAOWU Medieval Evening Dress $51.99

27. Maverick, Top Gun

Since the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun was announced, people have been waiting to see what Top Gun: Maverick has in store for us. It did not disappoint. Celebrate by rocking Tom Cruise’s look with this flight suit and some aviator sunglasses.



Buy: Dickies Men’s Twill Deluxe Long Sleeve Coverall $54.99

28 . Bachelor Halloween Costume

Take home the rose with this DIY “The Bachelor” costume. The look is simple to pull off, only needing a suit and evening gown. Add in a rose or two to really sell the look.



Buy: Calvin Klein Men’s X-Fit Solid Tan Slim-Fit Suit $126.42



Buy: YMDUCH Off Shoulder Evening Gown $49.99 (orig. $69.99) 29% OFF



Buy: Hawesome 12PCS Artificial Silk Flowers $16.99 (orig. $21.99) 23% OFF

29. Roy Halston, Halston

Halston was an iconic American fashion designer who became internationally famous in the 1970s and was known for clean and minimal designs. He was revived with the Netflix series named after him. He brought a new sense of class to the disco-drenched ’70s, and you can, too, with the help of a black turtleneck and a fancy pocket-square blazer. Just slick your hair back with gel, finishing the look off with those famous black aviators — the ones worn in the show were designed by Tom Ford. Add a Halstonette for a foolproof couples costume.



Buy: Tom Ford FT0778 Aviator Sunglasses $683.00



Buy: ASOS DESIGN Muscle Fit Ribbed Roll Neck Sweater in Black $26.00



Buy: ASOS DESIGN Satin Black Pocket Square in Black $9.00

30. Harry Styles

Harry Styles has worn hundreds of memorable, androgynous looks that make him a modern-day Mick Jagger. Still, his androgynous look at the 2019 Met Gala takes the cake (followed closely by his iconic Vogue cover and his look from the 2021 Grammys ). He wore a sheer lace blouse with black pants and matching nail polish. While Styles’ looks often come courtesy of elite fashion houses like Gucci, you can recreate some of his top looks for cheap by buying a similar lace blouse.



Buy: Black Lace Shirt $28.99

31. Black Panther and Dora Milaje Halloween Costume

One of Marvel’s top films, Black Panther will undoubtedly still be in the mix for Halloween. This costume set provides a muscle-padded jumpsuit, hooded mask, gloves, and boot covers. Pair the look with a Dora Milaje costume, which includes a tunic with attached gauntlets, pants with boot tops and a belt.



Buy: Dora Milaje Costume $49.99



Buy: Black Panther Costume $69.99

32. Jay-Z and Beyoncé

While it may take a bit of creativity, dressing as Jay-Z and Beyoncé, this Halloween is not as hard as you think. Recreate their iconic “Apeshit” video look by pairing a blue double-breasted suit with a gold chain, while Queen Bey rocks a pink suit, red ribbon belt, statement necklace, and dark honey blonde wig. Add a Mona Lisa replica poster to the look to take amazing pics all night long.



Buy: YUNCLOS 2 Piece Suit $62.99



Buy: Style Icon Lace Front Wig $43.99



Buy: Thkmeet Necklace $25.99 (orig. $31.69) 18% OFF



Buy: Monique Ribbon Belt $9.03



Buy: Aesido Men’s Double Breasted Suits $69.90



Buy: Mens Gold Plated Necklace $16.95



Buy: PalaceLearning Mona Lisa Poster $7.95

33. The Joker

Joaquin Phoenix makes a mean Joker in the most recent reboot. Still, Halloween’s an opportunity to top him. Purchase the quintessential Joker costume — dark red pants, orange vest, green shirt, and red suit jacket — and the rest is all about the attitude you bring to the role. Don’t forget the creepy face makeup , either—the more smeared the lipstick, the better.



Buy: The Joker $79.99

34. Hopper, Stranger Things

This beer-drinking, chain-smoking sheriff is in town: Step into Hopper’s uniform for a day to become the most unlikely hero in Hawkins. Don’t forget his iconic cigarette, but before you light up the real thing, try one of these faux cigarettes, which create the illusion of burning without the smoke.



Buy: Sheriff Shirt $19.99



Buy: amscan 6-Piece Fake Puff Cigarettes $4.85 (orig. $8.99) 46% OFF

35. Jon Snow, Game of Thrones

Even though Game of Thrones has officially ended, you don’t have to leave Winterfell behind just yet: Take your place as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, and watch heads turn. This outfit comes with a cape and waistcoat. All you have to do is add black pants and a sword, and you’re all set.



Buy: Jon Snow Costume

36. Woody, Toy Story

Come to life this Halloween as Pixar’s most lovable toy. Woody’s getup is most notable for its yellow button-up shirt and cow-print vest, so start with this Woody accessory set and yellow costume shirt. Pair it with some blue jeans, a leather belt, and add a pair of boots to complete the ensemble.



Buy: Woody Kit Costume Accessory Set $46.29 (orig. $55.99) 17% OFF



Buy: Woody Shirt $32.99



Buy: Mens Genuine Leather Casual Jean Belt $13.99 (orig. $19.99) 30% OFF



Buy: Guide Gear Cowboy Boots $99.99

37. Archie Andrews, Riverdale

For a super-easy yet put-together costume this Halloween, consider dressing up as Archie Andrews, smalltown Riverdale’s star football player turned vigilante crime fighter. Pair a t-shirt and blue jeans with this replica of his signature letterman jacket and a pair of sneakers to complete this understated jock look. Top the look off with a red wig.



Buy: Rubie’s Men’s Riverdale Deluxe Archie Andrews $51.20 (orig. $54.99) 7% OFF

38. Jughead Jones, Riverdale

Jughead Jones, Riverdale’s resident tortured writer, is best known for his signature slouchy beanie and fur-trimmed denim jacket. But when Jug’s not writing, he’s leading the Southside Serpents, so consider channeling his bad-boy side by sporting his leather Serpent’s jacket.



Buy: Jughead Jones Adult Costume Cosplay Beanie Hat $15.95



Buy: Springrain Men’s Winter Sherpa Lined Denim Jacket $45.99 (orig. $64.99) 29% OFF

39. Pennywise, It

If you’re looking for the best scary Halloween costumes , then you can’t beat Pennywise. This creepy clown is sure to terrify even the bravest of souls this Halloween, then dressing up as Pennywise is (obviously) your best option. The maniacal clown tormenting small-town Derry sports some big red hair, lots of ruffles, and a perpetual grin, all of which you can achieve with this spooky costume kit.



Buy: It Chapter Two Tattered Pennywise Costume $60.00 (orig. $76.99) 22% OFF