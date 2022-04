The cast of ‘RHOBH’ said Season 12 of the series would be extra dramatic, and they weren’t kidding. Watch the trailer here!. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back and it looks like it’s going to be better than ever! The trailer for Season 12 premiered on April 7 during E!’s Daily Pop, and in the 3-minute clip, a lot of drama unfolds. Erika Jayne is fighting with both Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff seemingly over her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s fraud and embezzlement lawsuit. Garcelle even brings up Erika’s drinking, as clips show the “Pretty Mess” singer intoxicated on several occasions.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO