Skateboarding Legend Peggy Oki on the Olympics and 40 Years of Smashing Gender Expectations

The team that revolutionized the sport of skateboarding in the 1970s may have been known as the Z-Boys, but they had one girl member: Peggy Oki. Her skating style, and that of the Z-Boys as a whole, was graceful, powerful, and unprecedented, emulating the effortless flow of a surfer on a wave. It was an organic combination that grew out of the team's love for surfing the Southern California swells, which, translated to the concrete of deserted schoolyards and drained swimming pools, became a low-to-the-ground, gritty, and mesmerizing form of skateboarding. That style and the high-flying tricks it made possible soon came to dominate the skating world, revitalizing the sport and giving rise to the culture and competitions (including the X Games and, as of 2021, the Olympics) that we know today.