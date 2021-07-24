Cancel
Sports

Skateboarding Legend Peggy Oki on the Olympics and 40 Years of Smashing Gender Expectations

By Maggie Ryan
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The team that revolutionized the sport of skateboarding in the 1970s may have been known as the Z-Boys, but they had one girl member: Peggy Oki. Her skating style, and that of the Z-Boys as a whole, was graceful, powerful, and unprecedented, emulating the effortless flow of a surfer on a wave. It was an organic combination that grew out of the team's love for surfing the Southern California swells, which, translated to the concrete of deserted schoolyards and drained swimming pools, became a low-to-the-ground, gritty, and mesmerizing form of skateboarding. That style and the high-flying tricks it made possible soon came to dominate the skating world, revitalizing the sport and giving rise to the culture and competitions (including the X Games and, as of 2021, the Olympics) that we know today.

