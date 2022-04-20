ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

13 celebrities who have talked about smoking weed

By Angela Johnson
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sn2n_0MiQew6p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLzDF_0MiQew6p00
Some celebrities have been outspoken about smoking weed.

Kevin Winter/Getty

  • A number of celebrities have been outspoken about their marijuana, or weed, usage.
  • Stars like Lady Gaga and Pete Davidson have said they smoke weed for its health benefits.
  • Willie Nelson and Wiz Khalifa have gotten into the weed business by starting their own brands.
Lady Gaga has said smoking weed helps manage the physical and emotional stress of stardom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyFTp_0MiQew6p00
Lady Gaga has said she uses weed to relieve her chronic pain.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In her 2017 Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," Lady Gaga said marijuana helps her manage the chronic pain she experiences from fibromyalgia — a muscular disorder that can lead to pain, fatigue, and mood issues.

She said that it helps her cope with the stress that can come with a life in the spotlight, too.

According to Lifeline Live, on a 2011 episode of "60 Minutes," she said that she also smokes weed when she writes music to help stimulate her creative process.

"I smoke a lot of pot when I write music. So I'm not gonna, like, sugar coat it for '60 Minutes' that, you know, I'm some, like, sober human being 'cause I'm not," she said.

But according to People, Gaga mentioned in a 2013 radio interview that the pressure to constantly create great music led her to rely on weed a little too much . She said that, at one point in her life, she was addicted to marijuana.

"I was living on a totally other psychedelic plane, numbing myself completely, and looking back I do see now that some of it had to do with my hip pain. I didn't know where the pain was coming from so I was just in a lot of pain and very depressed all the time and not really sure why," she said.

Snoop Dogg said that Willie Nelson once out-smoked him.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGn1W_0MiQew6p00
Snoop Dogg has been outspoken about weed for a long time.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty

It's no secret that Snoop Dogg likes weed. In fact, getting high is a consistent theme in many of the rapper's lyrics.

Although many people have tried to go toe-to-toe with Snoop, he told Vibe in 2017 that only country star Willie Nelson has been able to out-smoke him .

He also said that he's supportive of his adult children smoking weed .

"None of my kids drink, but smoke … responsibly," he said. "I try to be an example, try not to be hypocritical. How can I tell them not to when I do? It's just the way that I do, I do it very respectfully."

Willie Nelson has maintained his pot-loving image for years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPkNK_0MiQew6p00
Willie Nelson apparently once out-smoked Snoop Dogg.

Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Country superstar Willie Nelson is probably one of the most famous weed-smoking celebrities.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nelson said that smoking weed saved his life .

"I wouldn't be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn't have lived 85 years if I'd have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old," he said. "I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too."

Willie capitalized on his image as a "legendary stoner" with Willie's Remedy , his personal line of cannabis products including coffees and teas that are infused with hemp oil.

Sarah Silverman said Seth Rogen told her that she was the first celebrity he ever smoked pot with.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jADWo_0MiQew6p00
Sarah Silverman has been open with the media about her weed usage.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Comedian Sarah Silverman has made her love of marijuana known to her fans. She even gave TV host Giuliana Rancic a peek at her weed vape pen during a 2014 red-carpet interview for the Emmys.

In a 2015 interview with BuzzFeed , Silverman said she was the first celebrity Seth Rogen ever smoked weed with.

"Seth Rogen told me that I was the first famous person he ever smoked pot with. Which I have no recollection of, needless to say. But I was very honored," she said.

On a 2015 episode of "Conan," she also talked about getting high with her parents.

Rogen has brought his own experience into his stoner roles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMlLF_0MiQew6p00
Seth Rogen said he smokes weed while he's filming.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

Rogen has played a stoner in films like "Knocked Up" (2007) and "Pineapple Express" (2008), but he's also been outspoken about his marijuana usage in real life.

The actor said he often smokes while writing, and he told MTV News in 2011 that weed helps make the daily grind a lot more manageable.

"I don't know if it helps me write. It makes me not mind that I'm writing. And I don't know if it makes me work better, but it makes me not care that I'm working," he said. "Who wants to work? But if you're stoned, it doesn't seem like work."

In a 2019 interview with Stephen Colbert, Rogen even admitted to being high "all day every day," including while he's filming.

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson says he smokes weed to manage some of his health-related issues.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwruY_0MiQew6p00
Pete Davidson has said he uses weed to help with his mental and physical health.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

According to People, in 2018 Pete Davidson told Howard Stern that his marijuana use has helped him manage the symptoms of his borderline personality disorder and Crohn's disease.

"There was a point where I couldn't get out of bed. I was 110 pounds," Davidson said talking about the effects of Crohn's disease. "I also just love smoking weed ."

He continued saying, "I've been smoking weed every day for eight years."

Melissa Etheridge said smoking weed helped her through her breast-cancer treatments.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pc9Xv_0MiQew6p00
Melissa Etheridge plans to start her own cannabis manufacturing and processing facility.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge said she started using marijuana medicinally after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004.

Etheridge told Billboard that smoking helped her recover during cancer treatments.

"My stress level and all the things I felt contributed to my cancer 12 years ago, I absolutely treat them everyday by smoking cannabis and keeping a balance in my life," she said.

In the summer of 2019, she acquired the non-retail license necessary to open a cannabis manufacturing and processing facility called Etheridge Organics, previously known as Etheridge Farms Cannabis .

She's hoping to target first-time users and middle-aged women with her products.

"I've got a keen direction toward middle-aged women who are discovering, 'Hey, I don't want to take an Ambien every night. I don't want to have to drink wine every night to relax, because I know those things aren't good for my body,'" she said, according to Daily Democrat .

Woody Harrelson is an outspoken advocate for marijuana legalization.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mXwi_0MiQew6p00
Woody Harrelson is working to change the laws about marijuana quality.

Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

Actor Woody Harrelson advocates for legalizing marijuana consumption through his position as a member of the advisory board of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws .

The organization works to legalize responsible, adult marijuana use and ensure the safety and quality of the product for users.

Although Harrelson told Vulture in 2017 that he quit smoking weed, in a 2019 interview with Esquire , he admitted to starting up again.

"Yep, I did quit," he said "For almost two years. No smoking, no vaping. And then I ran into [Willie Nelson] and that was that."

Bella Thorne said she was against smoking weed until an emotional role took a toll on her mental health.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5iX2_0MiQew6p00
Bella Thorne said she started smoking weed to help her sleep.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actress Bella Thorne said that she used to be against smoking weed.

"When I was 16, my boyfriend smoked weed and I would get so upset," she told the LA Times in 2018 . "I thought it was the devil's lettuce."

But soon after that, she struggled to get out of the headspace of a particularly emotional role and "begged" her brother to give her weed to help her sleep.

Now, Thorne says there is an entire area of her kitchen "dedicated to marijuana," but she resents the fact that people think she does "serious" drugs .

"I get so mad," she continued in the interview with the LA Times. "I think they think I take serious drugs, and I'm just smoking weed."

Wiz Khalifa has helped create his own strain of weed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Dknc_0MiQew6p00
Wiz Khalifa has been very vocal about smoking weed.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Musician Wiz Khalifa has been quite vocal about smoking weed, and he even named his 2011 album "Rolling Papers."

The rapper told Vice in 2017 that marijuana helps him relax and allows him to think in a more creative way .

"Smoking just helps to free my mind, slow my thoughts down, and think about everything not only in a more poetic way but in a more creative way in general," he said.

Khalifa has also joined the business side of things — he partnered with River Rock Cannabis to create his own strain of marijuana called Khalifa Kush .

Kate Hudson has spoken about smoking weed with her parents.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVr5_0MiQew6p00
Kate Hudson told Ellen DeGeneres that she's smoked with her parents.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kate Hudson played a game of "Truth or Shot" with her brother Oliver Hudson on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" in February.

During the game, Hudson admitted to smoking weed with her famous parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Hudson also spoke on the subject back in a 2015 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

In the interview, she said she "probably at some point" smoked weed with costar Matthew McConaughey on the set of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Kendall Jenner is a self-proclaimed "stoner."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Z0hI_0MiQew6p00
Kendall Jenner talked about smoking weed on a podcast.

DANNY MOLOSHOK/Reuters

During a 2020 episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson's podcast, "Sibling Revelry," Kendall Jenner shared that she smokes pot.

When the hosts asked her and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who the stoner of the Kardashian/Jenner family is, the sisters quickly agreed that it was Jenner.

"I am a stoner," Jenner went on to say. "No one knows that, so that's the first time I've ever really said anything out there."

Miley Cyrus said she used to smoke a lot during her "Hannah Montana" days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbAl3_0MiQew6p00
Miley Cyrus got her start on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana."

AP Images

During a 2020 appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience ," Miley Cyrus said that she had a hard time keeping a work-life balance while starring on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" as a teenager — which led to her smoking a lot of weed.

"At one point, again, it went from — it was school — then it went from, you know, 'How much weed can I actually smoke and still play a teenage superstar on the Disney channel?'"

She added that the answer to that question is "more than you would fucking think."

During the interview, Cyrus also said that she'd been sober since around the time she got vocal surgery in late 2019 after learning about the effects smoking could have on her voice.

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

These 2022 Oscar Nominees Smoke Weed

With a slightly shortened show with three lively hosts who like joking about weed in a state where it is legal, one can only hope this year’s ceremony is elevated. It’s that time of the year again. The 94th annual Academy Awards are this Sunday. And while the Oscars have always been synonymous with elegant red carpets and golden statues, green is the color we’re most interested in.
MOVIES
shefinds

Martha Stewart’s Heartbreaking Announcement On Social Media—We’re Devastated For Her!

Losing a beloved pet is one of the worst and most painful experiences many of us ever have to go through, and this is something Martha Stewart knows all too well right now. The lifestyle guru, 80, shared two posts with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her personal account honoring her late cat, Princess Peony earlier this week. The first photo showed three people digging a grave for Stewart’s cat before laying her to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Bella Thorne
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Celebrity#Marijuana Laws#Quit Smoking#Mental Health#Lifeline Live
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Family's 'Discoveries' After Oscars Incident Will Be Discussed on RTT

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her family will discuss the fallout of husband Will Smith's Oscars incident eventually on her talk show when the time is right. In a message at the beginning of Wednesday's season 5 premiere episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk (featuring guest Janelle Monáe), Jada addressed why fans won't see mention of the March 27 Oscars incident, when Will, 53, struck Chris Rock onstage after taking issue with a joke made about Jada's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘She was sabotaged’: Liza Minnelli was forced to appear in wheelchair against her will at Oscars, friend claims

Liza Minnelli was “sabotaged” at the Oscars after being brought on stage in a wheelchair against her wishes, her long-time collaborator has claimed.The Cabaret star appeared on stage in a wheelchair during the March awards show to present the prize for Best Picture, alongside Lady Gaga.While viewers were touched by the interactions between the two, Minnelli’s friend, singer Michael Feinstein, has now claimed that the 76-year-old was left “very disappointed” by the experience, which he claims was negatively impacted after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.“She was sabotaged,” Feinstein told The Jess Cagle Show on Tuesday (19 April). “That’s a...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The sounds of Son Lux almost feel primordial. Somewhere in the cosmic gesturing of their music is the blurring of finality: Beginnings and ends erupt into flames as bright synths and apocalyptic broodiness collide. While initially a solo act, Son Lux grew into a trio when Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang joined Lott for 2015’s Bones. Their following albums, a sequentially numbered trilogy called Tomorrows, elevated the existential cyclicality of their work into something new and anarchic. These records seem to connect what would otherwise seem disparate: Ethereality becomes haunting, anger becomes plaintive, and sounds portend the infinite.
MUSIC
Insider

Insider

367K+
Followers
26K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy