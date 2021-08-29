Where to Throw a Baby Shower in Hoboken + Jersey City

Calling all soon-to-be moms and dads. If you’re looking for the perfect location to throw a baby shower in Hoboken or Jersey City, there are many amazing venues to choose from — including restaurants, blank event spaces, hotels and boats — the options are just about endless. Wow guests at a contemporary art gallery space, play those fun baby shower games at a rooftop lounge with skyline views, or choose a private room at a favorite local restaurant for mommy or daddy-to-be to open all of the baby shower gifts. To help you make your baby shower venue decisions easy, keep reading to discover where to throw a baby shower in Hoboken and Jersey City.