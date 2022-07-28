ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, Shania Twain Feels Like a Woman! See the Queen of Country Pop’s Full Transformation

Ageless beauty! Country queen Shania Twain exploded onto the scene at just 30 years old with her second album, The Woman in Me. From hits such as “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” to sold out shows at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas as part of her two-year residency, Shania has conquered the country music world all without aging a bit.

The Canada native released her self-titled debut album in 1993, the same year she married music producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange , who was 17 years her senior. The pair went on to collaborate on her next album, which ultimately launched her into the superstar she is today.

Shania Twain's Massive Net Worth Is ~Impressive~: Her Fortune Revealed

The Woman in Me , her second studio album, produced eight singles, sold over 20 million copies, and earned the brunette beauty her first Grammy award.

After two more highly successful albums, including Come On Over in 1997, which became the best-selling studio album by a female act in any genre, Shania released her Greatest Hits album before taking a lengthy hiatus from her music career.

The From This Moment On author later opened up about being diagnosed with Lyme disease and dysphonia and later chronicled her journey back to the stage on the 2011 OWN docuseries Why Not? With Shania Twain. In addition to documenting her recovery, Why Not? also followed Shania through her divorce from Mutt in 2010, after it was revealed that he was having an affair with her best friend.

Shania Twain’s Beach Body Impresses Us Much! Her Best Swimsuit Photos

The “That Don't Impress Me Much” singer went on to marry her former best friend’s ex-husband, Swiss Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud , on New Year's Day in 2011. Shortly after her second wedding, Shania returned to the stage, releasing her first single in nearly a decade titled “Today Is Your Day.” In the years since, the superstar songstress has headlined two Las Vegas residencies, two North American tours and released her fifth studio album, Now!, in 2017.

The Grammy award winner has truly done it all and conquered the music industry throughout her nearly 30-year career, but somehow she looks just as youthful as she did when she first hit the scene.

Keep scrolling to see Shania Twain’s flawless transformation through the years!

Comments / 0

