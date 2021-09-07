6 Halloween Drinking Games That'll Get You and Your Friends in the Spooky Spirit
Celebrating Halloween as a kid is great and all, but doing it as an adult is even better — because you can make your own rules. Want to stay out late? Go for it. Want to eat all the candy until you get a stomachache? No one's around to stop you. Want to go all out with your costume? The bigger the better. And want to celebrate with your friends with a few spooky cocktails? You deserve it!www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0