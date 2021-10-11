The 50 Best Couples Costume Ideas for Halloween 2021

The savory scent of pumpkin spice is back, which can only mean one thing: it’s almost time for Halloween! Even though Halloween has looked different these past couple of years in numerous ways, we’re still excited to dress up and get in the spirit in socially distanced ways.

From trick-or-treating with the kids to heading out to host a get-together with your crew with Halloween candies and themed cocktails , this is one holiday for which you should prepare. Sure, you could throw on last year’s costume or cut some holes in that white sheet, but October 31st is going to be a lot better if you think ahead and pick out a costume everyone will adore. Better yet, go together with your significant other and put together a couples’ costume everyone will remember for years to come.

If you and yours are looking for a few fun costume ideas, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched the web to bring you the best couples’ Halloween costumes on the market and even put together a few DIY options if you’re feeling creative. We’re not entirely sure what Halloween will look like this year, but we think you and your S.O. should still dress up, even if it’s just to watch a scary movie at home. From celeb couples like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and animated icons such as Roger and Jessica Rabbit to characters from Squid Game , The Bachelor , and Nightmare Before Christmas , here are some of our favorite couples’ Halloween costumes for 2021.

1. Squid Game Halloween Costume

MOST TOPICAL COSTUME

You’re sure to win the popularity contest dressed in these costumes inspired by Netflix’s most-watched series of 2021. Purchase the red jumpsuit set that also comes with the belt, gloves, and face mask and pair up with your significant other as a Squid Game player in a green sweatsuit with a player number on the front. You also have the option of playing the game’s leader or the creepy “red light, green light” doll with the masks below.







Buy: Squid Game Jumpsuit Set $17.99



Buy: Squid Game Sweatsuit $30.99

2. #FreeBritney Couple Halloween Costume

BEST CELEBRITY NEWS COSTUME

Here at Spy, we fully believe that the time has come to #FreeBrtiney . You can create your own couple’s costume to show your support for Britney Spears using a simple security guard shirt paired with one of Britney’s most iconic outfits, such as the red bodysuit pictured below.

Buy: Security Guard Polo $24.85

Buy: Red Bodysuit $34.99

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Halloween Costume

BEST CELEBRITY COUPLE COSTUME

With the relationship hanging in the balance, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still one of the most interesting couples in Hollywood, which amongst other things, largely has to do with some of their unique fashion choices. Take on Halloween this year in this Kanye-inspired mask or hood and slip on a graphic sweatshirt for an easy Yeezy look, while Kim goes all out donning this look from her appearance at Met Gala earlier this year. This Kim-inspired dress goes in and out of stock, so be sure to check back regularly to get yours. You can also try this option to create your own DIY-Kim Kardashian fashion moment .

Buy: Rapper Mask

Buy: Charous Kanye-Inspired Face Mask $29.99



Buy: Yandy Mystery Gala Guest Costume $99.99

4. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Halloween Costume

BEST STAR WARS COSTUME

Get into character as the Mandalorian and baby Yoda this Halloween. The Mandalorian costume comes with a top, pants, vest, cloak, gloves, belts, and PU armor pieces. You can purchase a Mandalorian helmet separately to complete the look. Meanwhile, baby Yoda’s officially licensed polyester onesie is both cute and comfy, featuring a warm hood with baby Yoda’s face and ears.

Buy: CosplaySky Mandalorian Costume $199.99

Buy: Star Wars Adult Unisex Baby Yoda Costume/Onesie $67.95

5. Coming To America

BEST THROWBACK MOVIE COSTUME

She’s your queen to beeee! Tackle characters from Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America and Coming 2 America films, dressing as Prince Akeem and his bride, Lisa McDowell. The Prince’s wardrobe comes with a jacket, faux fur pelt, bow tie, necklace, medallion, mustache, and crown. Lisa’s wedding digs come with a bridal gown, headpiece, and crown. Looking to add to the party, allow friends to join in as Randy Watson Jaffe Joffer , or Prince Akeem as a McDowell’s worker .



Buy: Prince Akeem Costume $59.99



Buy: Coming To America Bride Costume $64.99

Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz Halloween Costume

BEST CREEPY-FUN COSTUME

Go to the party dressed as Beetlejuice and his love interest Lydia Deetz this Halloween. The officially licensed Beetlejuice costume comes with a jacket, dickey with faux tie, and pants. Meanwhile, Lydia’s set offers a red dress, veil, and gloves. You must purchase both wigs separately.



Buy: Women’s Red Gothic Wedding Dress Costume $89.99



Buy: Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume $59.99



Buy: 80s Rocker Costume Wig $24.99



Buy: Beetlejuice Costume Wig $69.99

7. Wandavision Scarlet Witch and Vision Halloween Costume

BEST DISNEY+ DUO COSTUME

“Wandavision” was one of 2021’s most popular streaming series, so there’s no wonder someone would want to dress as Marvel’s favorite couple, Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch and Vision. These outfits are lots of fun and will look great at any affair. Vision’s outfit comes fully prepared with a bodysuit and cape, and there’s a mask sold separately, so you can really get into character. Wanda’s costume also comes fully assembled for any occasion, featuring a headband, suit, and cape.

Buy: Xianli WandaVision Vision Halloween Costume $151.98

Buy: Rubie’s WandaVision Vision Halloween Mask

Buy: Wandavision Maximoff Halloween Costume $179.98

8. Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Are you looking to dress like Jay-Z and Beyoncé this Halloween? Look no further than Amazon. While it may take a bit of creativity, this costume is totally worth it. Take on the look of entertainment mogul Jay-Z and his superstar performer wife, Beyoncé, by pairing a blue double-breasted suit with a gold chain, which is intended to be worn shirtless as done in the couple’s 2018 “Apeshit” video. You can easily recreate Queen Bey’s look with a pink suit, red ribbon belt, silver statement necklace, and dark honey blonde wig. Pin a Mona Lisa replica poster to the wall to take epic pics of the night.

Buy: YUNCLOS 2 Piece Suit $62.99

Buy: Style Icon Lace Front Wig $43.99

Buy: Thkmeet Necklace $25.99

Buy: Monique Ribbon Belt $9.03

Buy: Aesido Men’s Double Breasted Suits $69.90

Buy: Mens Gold Plated Necklace $16.95

Buy: PalaceLearning Mona Lisa Poster $7.95

9. Bachelor Halloween Costume

BEST REALITY TV INSPIRED

This “Bachelor” costume is clearly a prize winner when it comes to reality TV costumes. It’s effortlessly DIY, only requiring a suit and evening gown. We suggest adding in a rose or two to really sell the look.

Buy: Calvin Klein Men’s X-Fit Solid Tan Slim-Fit Suit $89.99

Buy: YMDUCH Off Shoulder Evening Gown $49.99

Buy: Hawesome 12PCS Artificial Silk Flowers $14.99

10. Bridgerton Halloween Costume

BEST NETFLIX DUPE

Arrive in style as the Duke and Duchess of Hastings in these royally appropriate outfits. The Duke’s jacket features long sleeves, a stand-up collar, and front buttons, while Daphne Bridgerton’s gown provides lots of drama with flared sleeves, ruffled neckline, train, and a bow at the waist.

Buy: Runcati Medieval Jacket $49.98

Buy: GEGEXIAOWU Medieval Evening Dress $68.99

11. Playboy Bunny and Bachelor Halloween Costume

MOST ICONIC



Buy: The Official Playboy Bunny Costume $125.00



Buy: Mansion Bachelor Costume $45.00

12. Cardi B and Offset Halloween Costume

BEST HIP HOP COUPLE COSTUME

Channel hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset with this costume set up. Cardi’s outfit comes fully assembled with a cropped top, checkerboard jacket with faux fur cuffs, underpants, and elastic belt. Offset’s outfit is more of a DIY situation that you can do with temp tattoos, dreadlock wig, and gold glasses. You can purchase Cardi’s wig, and white sunglasses from her debut album cover separately below.



Buy: Money Moves Hip Hop Costume $72.95

Buy: GIFIORE Clout Goggles Sunglasses $9.94

Buy: Offset Temporary Tattoos Set $17.99

Buy: zeroUV – Unique Engraved Metal $11.99

Buy: MapofBeauty Cosplay Costume Wig $9.99

13. Fifty Shades of Grey Halloween Costume

BEST MOVIE DIY

Get into the roles of Ana Steele and Christain Grey with these outfits. All it takes is a tux, evening gown, sexy masks, and whips to master the looks from the widely popular erotic romantic drama film.

Buy: MAGE MALE Men’s 3 Pieces Suit $73.09

Buy: LovelyGirl Satin Gown $68.89

Buy: Luxury Mask New Fifty Shades Darker Mask Set $25.99

Buy: Rekink 18 $11.95

14. Barbie and Ken Couple Halloween Costume

MOST FUN LOVING

This set of officially licensed Mattel Barbie and Ken boxes allow you to slip them over your favorite Barbie and Ken outfits and quickly hit the town. As one of the world’s favorite fictitious couples, Barbie and Ken make a great Halloween duo in nay year. You and your partner are sure to have major fun dressing up for this one.



Buy: Adult Barbie and Ken Couple Costumes $95.99

15. Black Panther and Dora Milaje Halloween Costume

BEST SUPERHERO

With the tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, people will undoubtedly be paying homage to the actor’s iconic Marvel film. The Black Panther costume comes with a muscle-padded jumpsuit, hooded mask, gloves, and boot covers. The Dora Milaje set comes with a tunic with attached gauntlets, pants with boot tops, and a belt.



Buy: Dora Milaje Costume $49.99



Buy: Black Panther Costume $69.99

16. Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Costumes

You’ll be a surefire hit in these costumes from Tim Burton’s cult classic film, Nightmare Before Christmas. Skellington’s officially licensed outfit features a sleeveless shirt, jacket, pants, bow tie gloves, and mask. Sally’s costume comes with a dress, fingerless gloves, and a wig.



Buy: Sally Costume $59.99



Buy: Jack Skellington Prestige Men’s Costume $174.99

17. Rasta Imposta Cornhole Game Halloween Costume

MOST INTERACTIVE

This cornhole costume set pulls double duty as a great Halloween costume and fun game. It comes with two cornhole costumes and three bean bags that you and your partner can toss into the front holes of each outfit.

Buy: Rasta Imposta Cornhole Game Costume $74.95

18. Flo + Jamie Progressive Insurance Halloween Costume

BEST FOR ALL DAY WEAR

Head into Halloween 2021 dressed as your favorite insurance spokespeople, Flo and Jamie. This set comes with two aprons and two buttons that share your love for insurance, plus name tags. Slip this stuff on for guaranteed laughter and fun for the entire day.



Buy: Flo + Jamie Progressive Insurance $54.99

19. Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Halloween Costume

BEST TRENDING TOPIC

You’ll get lots of laughs with this Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recreation. It’s actually quite simple to pull off, given their recent revelation about their less than frequent bathing schedule. Select a casual outfit like this denim jacket or a gray t-shirt, tote around two baby dolls, and smear some dirt on yourself and the babies to get the full effect.

Buy: Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket $77.88

Buy: Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance V-Neck Tee $7.00

Buy: Kaydora Reborn Baby Doll $45.99

Buy: CHAREX Realistic Reborn Baby Doll

Buy: Mehron Makeup Charred Ash Powder $9.95

20. Jessica and Roger Rabbit Halloween Costume

BEST ANIMATED FILM COSTUME

Play dress-up this year as one of America’s favorite animated couples, Jessica and Roger Rabbit. Roger’s costume comes with the entire ensemble, including headband, nos, and gloves, while Jessica’s features a sequined red corset and skirt with a high slit. You can also purchase the gloves and wig separately below.



Buy: Roger Rabbit Costume $59.99



Buy: Sexy Rabbit’s Lover Costume $89.99



Buy: Jessica Rabbit Wig $18.95



Buy: Satin Gloves $8.44

21. Rubie’s Marvel Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Team Suit Costume

BEST AVENGER

This Marvel movie may have come out in 2019, but since 2020 and 2021 have stalled numerous cinematic releases, we’re still excited about this Marvel universe pairing. If you want to sport a superhero look this Halloween, check out this fantastic couples costume duo that comes with two adult costumes. These deluxe padded suits contain a printed “A” on the chest and sleeve and feature a hook and loop closure to make taking it on and off quickly.

Buy: Avengers: Endgame Couples Costume $52.99

22. Joker and Harley Quinn Couples Halloween Costumes

BEST VILLAIN

With the recent release of “The Suicide Squad,” this Harley Quinn and Joker set is sure to be a hit at any 2021 Halloween gathering. Together or apart, these villains bring an air of chaos that everyone loves to feel on Halloween. Although these costumes are sold separately, each comes with everything you need (except wigs and shoes) to transform into the DC universe’s most twisted couple.



Buy: Adult’s Joker and Harley Quinn Couples Costume Prices Vary

23. Oreo Cookie Couples Halloween Costume

SWEETEST COSTUME

This Oreo cookie costume is a super sweet deal. It separates one delicious cookie outfit into two delightful costume pieces that you and your bae can share. It’s simple to slide on over your clothing, allowing you guys to get dressed and out to your party in no time.



Buy: Oreo Cookie Couples Halloween Costume $45.99

24. The Addams Family Halloween Costume

BEST OLD-SCHOOL

Who doesn’t love the Addams family? You and your other half can easily get dressed at Morticia and Gomez with these costumes. Top Gomez’s look off with his signature hairstyle wig, and you’re ready to go.

Buy: Rubie’s The Addams Family Gomez Wig $14.95

Buy: Rubie’s The Addams Family, Gomez Addams Costume $44.16

Buy: Rubie’s Addams Family Movie Morticia Costume $48.42

25. Eggplant & Peach Couple Halloween Costume

MOST SUGGESTIVE

The mere innuendo of this eggplant and peach costume set will make it a major head-turner at the Halloween soirée. Dress up as these emojis and enjoy the stares, smiles, and laughter that follows. Each is one-size-fits-all and easy to wear over your clothing.

Buy: Eggplant & Peach Couple Set $54.95

26. Bob Ross Kit & Painted Canvas Couples Halloween Costume

MOST NOSTALGIC

Bob Ross is right up there with Fred Rogers in terms of sheer likability. This hilarious costume set comes with Bob’s iconic wig, a paint palette, brush, and a great paint canvas (which itself acts as the second costume). Yes, it’s as corny in real life as it looks in this picture, and it’s totally awesome.

Buy: Bob Ross Couples Costume $39.99

27. Hot Dog & Bun Couples Halloween Costume

FUNNIEST

Got any relish? This hilarious hot dog and bun couples costume is a great gag getup. It is probably one of the few costume pairs everyone needs to see as a set to ‘get it.’ Made from 100 percent polyester, the cool thing about this set is that you can wear whatever you want underneath. Feel like wearing pj’s all night long? In this outfit, no one will know.

Read More: Funny Couple’s Halloween Costumes

Buy: Hot Dog & Bun Couples Costume $44.40

28. Cry Baby Bodysuit Halloween Costume

MOST AWKWARD

Sure, 2020 and 2021 have given us a lot to cry about, but this unisex costume set is sure to leave you smiling. Complete with two full bodysuits, diapers, bibs, and even two bonnets, this couples’ Halloween costume set is sure to leave a lasting impression, though we can’t say for sure what kind of impression that would be.

Read More: Scary Halloween Costumes For Men

Buy: Cry Baby Couples Costume $54.99

29. Mix Tape and Boom Box Couples Halloween Costume

BEST ’80s

Take it back to the ’80s with this mixtape and boom box costume pairing. This couple’s get-up is both nostalgic and fun for all ages. Slip them over your existing clothing for a simple throwback look that’s easy to wear.

Read More: Best Halloween Costume Ideas For Men



Buy: Mix Tape and Boom Box Couple Costumes $86.99

30. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume

You didn’t think Kim and Kanye would be the members of the KarJenner clan to grace this list, did you? Join the party as Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner this Halloween. Slip on this Cactus Jack hoodie and cargo pants and get your significant other to don a crop top, midi skirt, and faux belly bump to mimic Kylie’s pregnancy announcement earlier this year. Add the fake pregnancy test and, voila, you’re ready to hit the town with Kim and Kanye.





Buy: Travis Scott x Playstation Motherboard II hoodie $175.00

Buy: GSGGIG Men’s Outdoor Hiking Pants $40.99

Buy: XXTAXN Square Neck Crop Top $16.99

Buy: YMDUCH Black Skirt $18.99

Buy: ONEFENG Fake Pregnancy Belly $75.00

Buy: Clear Response Prank Pregnancy Test $9.75

31. Buddy The Elf and Jovi Couples Halloween Costume

BEST CHRISTMAS INSPIRED

Because there’s no better way to celebrate Halloween than by spreading some good old Christmas cheer, this hilarious Elf costume set comes with one Buddy costume and one Jovi set. The fleece jackets are both detailed and surprisingly comfy, and while they look great as a set, this is one of the few couple’s costumes that also works just as well on its own.

32. Bacon and Eggs Couples Halloween Costume

CUTEST

Who doesn’t love breakfast foods? Nothing goes better together than bacon and eggs, and this couples’ Halloween costume will prove that you’re no different. These outfits are simple to wear and brightly colored, so everyone will know what you are — immediately. They also pair together perfectly but can also work independently in case you get separated throughout the evening. (That was not a yolk pun … we promise.)

Buy: Bacon and Eggs Couples Costume $37.77

33. King and Queen Playing Card Halloween Costume

LUCKIEST

No lanky onesie, no excessive belts or studs; this costume is just two playing cards that are easy to put on and are sure to garner a few laughs. Featuring a one-size-fits-all design, these hilarious costumes are a must if you’re planning on wearing your costume again and again and have no time to deal with getting dressed up.

Buy: King and Queen Playing Card Costume $36.99

34. Tacky Travelers Couples Halloween Costume

MOST OBNOXIOUS

We’ve all seen a tacky traveler, and if you haven’t, then chances are that tacky traveler is you. While we don’t believe for a second that you are tacky, you might want to feel that way just for a night with these obnoxious costumes. Each one comes with a hooped waist, jumpsuit and Hawaiian shirt. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to order two to make it a couple’s costume.

Buy: Tacky Travelers Couples Costume $59.27

35. Couples Peanut Butter and Jelly Costume Set

BEST WORK-APPROPRIATE OPTION

Because what goes best with peanut butter? No, not chocolate. Jelly! This scrumptious PB&J costume set features two foam tunics and is sure to make all your friends…wait for it… jelly .

Buy: Peanut Butter and Jelly Costume Set $37.99

36. Rock, Paper, Scissors Costume Set

BEST FOR THRUPLES

This fun rock, paper scissors set comes with three polyester costumes for all those trios this year, and it is sure to be hit. Whether you’re battling it out for the top spot or you just want to impress everyone at the party, these one-size-fit-all tunics are an easy way to make a group costume work. Plus, the price point means you’re paying just over $10 per costume.

Buy: Rock, Paper, Scissors Costume Set $64.99

37. Tigerdoe Fish Hats

BEST FOR PARENTS

These Nemo and Dory-inspired hats are sure to be a hit. Parents who lack time won’t need to put in much thought or effort with these outfits with two hats. Now all you need is matching ‘fits for the kids. It’s easy and cute, which makes it ideal for parents who are out trick or treating with the children or stuck at home handing out candy.

Buy: Tigerdoe Fish Hats

38. Plug and Socket Halloween Costume

BEST FOR PARTIES

One look at this hilarious plug and socket costume, and you’ll be hooked. A great (and unique) couples Halloween costume idea, this set is made from 100 percent polyester and comes as two separate pieces packed together. Even when you aren’t standing next to each other on Hallow’s Eve, everyone will know which plug belongs in which socket.

Buy: Plug and Socket Couples Costume $39.58

39. Egyptian Couples Halloween Costume

ROYALLY SEXY

You’ll look like pure royalty in these Cleopatra and KingTut-inspired costumes. Sold separately, they come with shimmering gold detailing that is sure to turn heads as you take on the town. The goddess costume comes with a tube dress with peplum detail, gold belt, gold sleeves, collar, and headpiece, while the King of Egypt getup features a gold cape, wrist gauntlets, Eye of Horus necklace, Shendyt skirt, and headpiece.



Buy: EGYPTIAN COUPLES COSTUME Prices Vary

40. Perfectly Paired Wine And Cheese Halloween Costume

BEST FOR FOODIES

This delightfully delicious wine and cheese costume set features a surprisingly elaborate wine bottle costume and a handy cheese tunic for all of you foodies out there. The wine bottle and cheese are both made of comfortable, durable foam. The set also comes with a comically oversized foam knife as the perfect prop for that full foodie experience.

Buy: Wine and Cheese Couples Costume $39.99

41. Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Halloween Costume

BEST FOR NEW COUPLES

If you’re a brand new couple, you can’t go wrong dressing up as this adorable duo, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. They’re well-known, beloved characters that belong together, and these costumes will make it evident to everyone who you’re dressing up as. With playful hats, eyes, mouths, and noses that replicate the cartoon characters’ features, we love how vibrant and fun these relatively simple costumes are. Let your new relationship bloom like the love between these two this Halloween.

Buy: Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head Couples Costume $19.46

42. Wayne’s World Halloween Costume

BEST FOR MOVIE FANS

We’re not worthy! But you might be just the right couple to pull off this Wayne’s World costume set. This totally righteous costume comes with a black wig, blonde wig, Wayne’s World Hat, drum sticks and glasses. The ripped jeans and flannel shirts are you to you.

Buy: Wayne’s World Couples Costume $49.99

43. Couple Cookies and Milk Carton Box Costume

ANOTHER PICK FOR COOKIE LOVERS

Whether you’re a dunker or a twister, there’s no denying how tasty this milk and cookie costume looks. Just like a cold glass of milk and a warm chocolate chip cookie, you’re the perfect pair, and there’s no better way to express that this Halloween than by rocking this costume. The best part? One size fits both adults, so you can swap who gets to play what halfway through the night.

Buy: ReneeCho Couple Cookies and Milk Carton Box Costume $55.95

44. EraSpooky Couples Soap and Loofah Halloween Costume

AN OLDIE BUT GOODIE

Rub a dub-dub with this great loofah and bubbles costume combination. This sudsy set features one soap costume and one loofah costume. Add clear balloons to act as bubbles to make the costume complete. This set is sure to be a winner year after year.

Buy: EraSpooky Couples Soap and Loofah Costume $39.99

45. Star Trek Kirk & Spock Couples Costume

BEST SCI-FI COSTUME

A captain and his first officer, taking Halloween by storm! With these Kirk and Spock costumes, you’ll be ready to steer the USS Enterprise toward the good guys and defeat the bad ones with ease. These uniform shirts feature the official Starfleet uniform in the commander-status gold and first-officer blue. You’ll pass the legitimacy test with all true Trekkies and rock this spooky holiday with this simple, comfortable costume.



Buy: Star Trek Kirk and Spock Couples Costume $29.99

46. Fred and Wilma Flinstone Halloween Costume

BEST FOR CARTOON FANS

Flinstones! Meet the Flinstones! They’re the modern stone-age couple who’s going to rock this Halloween. This lovable duo charmed all of us on TV, and now you can dress up as them with your S.O and channel those Bedrock vibes in these over-the-top full-outfit costumes. Complete with Wilma’s pearls and Fed’s teal necktie, you’ll get the details exactly right and dazzle everyone you come across.

Buy: Fred and Wilma Flinstone Couples Costume $74.95

47. Adult S’mores Snack Couples Halloween Costume

SIMPLEST TO WEAR

If you want something simple that you can just throw on, this s’mores outfit is a great couples’ Halloween costume pick. Pull on these graham cracker tunics over your clothes and make it as easy as possible on yourselves while still rocking a costume everyone will recognize. Each one includes two shoulder straps for a comfortable fit, and the size will fit most body types so you can switch back and forth between chocolate and marshmallow.



Buy: Adult S’mores Snack Couples Costume $39.99

48. Rasta Imposta Golden Granny Halloween Costume

BEST FOR DOUBLE DATES

Thank you for being a frieeeend! Although not a couple’s costume set, per se, this set would be tons of fun for two couples or a group of friends in general. Packaged as a set, these four “Golden Girls'” inspired costumes include an ensemble and wig for each character from the iconic ’80s television show. There’s also a pair of glasses and a costume purse for the role of Sophia. Naturally.

Buy: Rasta Imposta Golden Granny Roommate Pack $74.95

49. Fun World Avocado & Toast Halloween Costume

BEST SNACK

Dress as everybody’s favorite breakfast: avocado toast. You and bae will have stomachs growling as you step into the room with your toast and avocado get-ups on. These costumes are easy to put on and wear on any occasion.

Buy: Fun World Avocado & Toast Costume for Adults $54.99

50. Priest and Nun Costume

Go super religious this year dressed as a priest and nun. Made of 100% polyester, the priest costume comes with a robe and belt, while the nun’s set features a dress, collar, tabard, hood, and veil.



Buy: Priest Costume $59.99



Buy: Nun Costume $119.99

