Brace yourself, Southie! It’s Moving Day!

Southie Christmas

It’s almost September 1st and you know what that means – it’s Moving Day in Southie aka Southie Christmas! The coming week is sure to promise lots of double parked cars and moving vans, “no parking” moving permits (which residents will ignore) and trash galore!

You know what they say, “one man’s trash is another’s treasure.” Maybe you’re in the market for a pre-owned couch, a broken vacuum cleaner or maybe a “Live, Love, Laugh” sign. This day brings out the inner hoarder in all of and makes us pass a pile of garbage and think, “Hmmm…maybe I could use that?” You should follow Stooping Southie on Instagram! They’ve got the scoop on what neighbors are leaving curbside!

According to the real estate website Rent Hop, South Boston has the second highest rate of moving permits issued in the City of Boston – right behind Allston.

If you have issues with trash or parking violations, you are highly encourage to use the City’s 311 app.

If you have questions on how to reserve a moving permit, visit here!

Good luck out there, Southie!