Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder. Whether it’s for your anniversary with your girlfriend, your mom’s birthday, or your younger brother’s graduation — getting the right gift is important. We get it, life gets in the way and if you’ve got a few days left we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts.

Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store right now, snuggle up at home and order the best last-minute gifts online with the help of our thorough guide below. Many of them are digital gifts available right away or can be delivered in a few days.

Whether you’re looking for something for your dad , mom , girlfriend , or work BFF — we’ve got a variety of gift guides available on SPY to help you out. Thanks to Amazon Prime, streaming services, and subscription boxes , it’s never been easier to find the best gift at the last minute that’ll get there in two days or even instantly if it’s something digital.

For all the procrastinators of the world (you know who you are), we’ve rounded up some quality gifts you can order right now. These last-minute gift ideas are sure to dazzle. Keep in mind: The best last-minute gifts will be personal to some degree, they’ll include fast shipping, and in a perfect world, the gift will arrive already wrapped . You can also choose digital gifts that don’t require wrapping at all.

Read on to check out our top 40+ picks for the best last-minute Christmas gift ideas .

1. Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box

You can never go wrong with a gift card, especially from Amazon. Purchase one that comes in a cute little holiday gift box or, if you’re really short on time, have it sent directly to your loved ones’ email so that they’ll get it in their inbox on Christmas morning.



Buy: Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box $50.00



Buy: Amazon.com E-Gift Card $50.00

2. New Apple AirPods Pro

This pair of new Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are sure to put a smile on any recipient’s face. They feature adaptive EQ to automatically tune music to your ears, come with three different sizes of silicone tips for a customizable fit, and offer m ore than 24 hours total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.



Buy: New Apple AirPods Pro $197.00 (orig. $249.00) 21% OFF

3. Disney Plus Subscription

Whether it’s Star Wars, the Marvel series or classics like Toy Story , everybody loves Disney. And if your giftee is somebody who really loves Disney (or if they have kids or grandkids who love Disney), then this gift is sure to be a big hit. And like all of the best last-minute gifts, you can literally buy it at the last last minute, no wrapping required. With big-name franchises like Star Wars and Marvel releasing exclusive content on the platform, it’s truly the must-have gift of 2020. And the best part? If you buy a year subscription, it’s only $70. Wait, there’s actually something even better — you can bundle in Hulu and ESPN for just $13/month. With that much content for that good of a price, you might want to get a subscription for yourself, too.



Buy: Disney+, Hulu and ESPN $12.99/Month

4. Ajna Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Give the give of comfort with this Ajna Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set. It provides stress and tension relief for the neck, back, and spine using o ver 7000 ergonomically engineered spikes to release endorphins and alleviate tension. All you have to do is lie down on the mat and pillow to feel the instant relaxation.



Buy: Ajna Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $49.95

5. The James Bond Blu Ray Collection

Have a movie lover in your life? They’re going to be absolutely thrilled to get this James Bond Blu Ray Collection under the Christmas tree this year. It offers 24 discs in total, featuring all of the Bond films ranging from Thunderball to Spectre.



Buy: The James Bond Blu Ray Collection $79.96 (orig. $114.99) 30% OFF

6. The Dapper Dog Box Subscription

The Dapper Dog Box is one of the best subscription boxes out there for puppers. Plus, you can sign up for a subscription directly on Amazon, which makes it one of the best last-minute gifts for anyone with a dog. Each month your favorite pup will receive two treats or chews, two toys and a cool bandana . All of the included treats and chews are made of natural ingredients and they’re typically made in the USA, too. This last-minute Christmas gift comes all boxed up and is really the gift that keeps on giving.

Buy: The Dapper Dog Box Subscription $35.00

7. Wallet Ninja Multitool Card

Wallet Ninja Multitool makes for a great gift or stocking stuffer. It fits neatly into your wallet or pocket, serving as a multi-functional tool to fix, open, and mend just about anything you need. Use it as a screwdriver, bottle or can opener, box opener, a cellphone stand, eyeglass repairer, hex wrench, and more.



Buy: Wallet Ninja Multitool Card $16.97

8. A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Two years back, our favorite family gave us the #1 New York Times Best Seller, Becoming by Michelle Obama. The book was a true smash hit that never received an unworthy review. This year, President Barack Obama is giving us something equally as special, a deeply personal memoir titled A Promised Land. Though this book is only a little over a month old, It’s already a #1 New York Times Best Seller and was named one of the 10 Best Books of the Year in the New York Times Book Review. Meaning, yeah, this is a must-read.

Buy: A Promised Land by Barack Obama $24.99 (orig. $45.00) 44% OFF

9. Audible

You’ve heard about it from your aunt, your grandpa, your kids — even your favorite YouTubers. Audible is the subscription option for audiobooks you need to gift this year for any bookworm in your life. There are a number of plans to choose from, including access to Audible’s full Plus catalog, one free audiobook a month and even exclusive discounts. It really is the gift that keeps on giving.



Buy: Audible Prices Vary

10. Winc Wine Club Subscription

So you know your giftee loves wine, but you can’t recall their particular tastes, huh? Forget trying to impress them with a rare Pinot, and instead get them this subscription to wine club, Winc. You gift them the membership, and they get to answer a few short questions to help tailor their first shipment to their liking. From there, your giftee will try their newly delivered monthly wines, report back to Winc on what they did and did not like, and let the process repeat! And you know, you can probably needle them a bit to get a bottle or glass sent your way every now and then.



Buy: Winc From $48.00

11. HBO Max

While Disney Plus is an epic choice for both children and nostalgic adults alike, we couldn’t leave out HBO Max for the sheer amount of content this subscription service holds. For just $14.99 a month, gift your favorite movie-obsessed pal HBO Max, where they can watch a number of must-watch movies and TV shows. It’s an excellent way to spend this winter indoors, so we absolutely suggest it.



Buy: HBO Max $14.99 a Month



12. Bond Touch Bracelets

Many of us are still missing loved ones due to social distancing guidelines and limits on travel. If you’ve got a speical someone you can’t be with on their birthday or special day, these Bond Touch bracelets are perfect. Whether it’s your significant other, parent or BFF, snag one for you and one for them to keep in touch until this whole pandemic situation is over.

Buy: Bond Touch Bracelets $108.00

13. Trunk Club Clothing Subscription

It’s a fact of life, some dudes just hate shopping. They hate looking for clothing online or in stores, and they hate trying to create outfits. For many of these guys, a simple uniform will do the trick. But if you’re sick of seeing them in the same outfit day in and day out, try gifting them a subscription to Trunk Club. Trunk Club will first have your giftee fill out a quick questionnaire to assess his tastes, and then they’re off and running, sending a regular shipment of fresh duds to your dude. What’s more, they’re paired, so the outfits are ready to wear right out of the box. Inspiration and fresh gear all in one. It’s a win-win. This is truly one of the best gifts for men we can think of for any occasion.



Buy: Trunk Club Based on Clothing



14. Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Change the way your giftee cooks forever with the Instant Pot. If they don’t already have a pressure cooker, now’s the time to gift one for the sheer fact that it’s a simple, effortless and delicious way to provide meals for one person or multiple people. Throw everything inside and simply set the timer depending on the recipe’s preferences. It’s that easy.



Buy: Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $69.99

15. Eazieplus 1080P Pet Camera

Got somebody you’re gifting with pets that cause terror around the house? At this point, don’t we all? This pet camera has the ability to save videos on an SD card just in case you ever need some new TikTok content and is even fully equipped with 1080P night vision for all of your giftee’s pets’ nighttime scheming moments. It even alarms your phone when it detects movement, lowering the possibility for a home invasion.



Buy: Eazieplus 1080P Pet Camera

16. Cute Cartoon Kids Portable Travel Keyring Containers

Trying to get your kids to keep their hands clean? Make it fun. Whether your kids are heading back to school, going to a doctor’s appointment or playing with friends, these hand sanitizer bottles are a great way to get your kid to consistently sanitize their hands. Each bottle clips right onto their keys, pant loop or backpack. They all arrive empty, so we suggest filling them with that bulk sanitizer you keep buying.



Buy: Cute Cartoon Kids Portable Travel Keyring Containers

17. Casper Sleep Pillow

The gift of a good night’s sleep is something everyone wants. The present that keeps on giving allows for better neck alignment to keep you comfy at night. The pillow keeps you cool courtesy of its 100% cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to boost airflow. It’s filled with microfiber fill to deliver support and comfort, plus it won’t get clumpy, and when you fluff the pillow it perks right up. The outer layer is removable and can be tossed in the washing machine for convenient cleaning.



Buy: Casper Sleep Pillow $58.50 (orig. $65.00) 10% OFF

18. Nice Laundry Sock Subscription

Well, sure, a sock subscription isn’t the most exciting gift in the world, but hey, at least it ticks one very annoying thing off of your giftee’s to-do list! And really, what’s a better gift than free time? There’s nothing worse than reaching into a sock drawer to find you’re all out of nice or clean socks. With this subscription from high-quality sock co. Nice Laundry, your giftee will never run out of cool and clean pairs again.



Buy: Nice Laundry Quarterly (7 pairs) – $49.00

19. Quality Durables Reusable Face Masks

Don’t tell us you’re still trying to convince the in-laws to put a mask on. Really? It’s been, like, almost a year. It isn’t a political statement to trek outside maskless, people. It’s just idiotic. Gift anyone in your life a face-covering this year to get your damn point across. Wear. The. Mask.

Buy: Quality Durables Reusable Face Masks

20. Promptly Journals Compact Childhood Journey Journal

This sophisticated journal is a thoughtful gift for a friend who recently became a parent. Each journal contains prompts, placeholders for photos and mementos, all the space you need to journal about every important milestone in a child’s life.



Buy: Promptly Journal $38.49

21. Homesick Scented Candles

Candles are always a foolproof gift idea, but consider one of these Homesick Scented Candles for something a little special. Each candle features unique scents that embody the essence of each particular state: Southern California has accents of zesty oranges, fresh sea breeze, aloe, rose, carnation and jasmine, for example.

Buy: Homesick Scented Candles

22. Blue Apron Gift Card

If you know someone who would love a little instruction in the kitchen or someone who needs to eat a little healthier — Blue Apron is a great service to get started on. They deliver up to three meals a day, seven days a week in most zip codes and their meal kits come with detailed instructions for prep for every meal. Your girlfriend, best friend, parents, etc will learn to cook and make some pretty delicious stuff in the process. To get them started, you can buy a meal e-gift card instantly on Blue Apron’s site, making the gifting super easy for you as well.



Buy: Blue Apron Meal E-Gift Card $120.00

23. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses

You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses, and these timeless Ray-Ban aviators will always be in style. Aviators have been popular since the look debuted in 1937 and they’re still going strong. The metal frames have polarized lenses that were initially made for military use, as they improve clarity while cutting down glare and eye strain. The lenses offer 100% UV protection and are made of scratch-resistant glass, ultimately making these shades one of the best Christmas gifts for women and men across the globe.



Buy: Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $211.00

24. W&P Craft Cocktail Kit

Once called the “Carry-On Cocktail Kit,” W&P recently changed their approach for this favorite of ex-frequent flyers due to the year we’ve had. With a simple new name, the Craft Cocktail Kit is still an awesome gift to give somebody who gets to fly on the reg or likes to make single cocktails at home. Each compact cocktail kit has several different drink options available, including Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, Champagne, Old Fashioned and Margarita. Each tin contains all the drink components, a recipe card, a spoon and a linen coaster.

Buy: W&P Craft Cocktail Kit $23.75

25. Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit

Do you need a last-minute gift for your favorite bearded boy? You can’t go wrong with this upgraded beard grooming kit. It includes beard oil, beard balm, wooden hair tools and trimming scissors, among other fantastic and necessary items for maintaining a healthy mane. It arrives already packaged in a sleek black gift box, so the presentation will impress with minimal effort. Score.

Buy: Macho Man Care Beard Grooming Kit $22.91 (orig. $35.91) 36% OFF

26. One Night Ultimate Werewolf Board Game

This murder-mystery-esque game is great for those competitive friends you have who love a good game night. It’s all about werewolves, villages, a spooky night and finding out who the werewolves really are. It’s exciting, simple to learn and the games go by quickly. It’s also available to purchase on Amazon with speedy shipping.



Buy: One Night Ultimate Werewolf $24.99

27. All-new Echo Dot

The Echo Dot just went through a whole new transformation last year, leaving its original flat look seen in generations one through three. The all-new Echo Dot is now spherical, which will give a more sophisticated, high-end listening experience to anyone with the device. Like all other Echo devices, this baby contains our BFF Alexa who will help you through whatever it is you need. It’s totally one of the best gifts for tech lovers you can buy.



Buy: All-new Echo Dot $49.99

28. Anker Soundcore Q20 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Nowadays, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones is a modern necessity. They’ll block out the din at the office, on trains and planes, and even in your own living room when your family is driving you crazy. These noise cancellers from Anker come with oversized dynamic drivers that produce hi-res audio and reduce ambient noise by up to 90%. They’ve got exclusive base technology that strengthens low frequencies and the batteries last for up to 40 hours in noise-cancellation mode. This gift works for nearly anyone in your life and also won’t totally break the bank despite the high level of tech. They’re also available for Prime shipping in two days.



Buy: Anker Soundcore Headphones $59.99

29. Cinzano Prosecco

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to celebrate. Gift everyone (and we mean everyone, we’re looking at you grandma) a bottle of Cinzano this year through Drizly and get the party started. The year is almost over, just a few more weeks to go. We got this, people!



Buy: Cinzano Prosecco $13.99



30. Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Camera

For something a little higher-end, this mini film camera is a thoughtful gift idea. Great for experienced photographers and newbies alike, the camera’s retro style and Polaroid-type photos are a nostalgic and creative experience. The camera captures beautifully vivid, colorful photos while also creating a “grungy” 90’s feel, which won’t disappoint those who want to capture special moments in a unique way.

Buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Camera $119.95

31. 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

This complete bar set is perfect for anyone in your life who’s particularly interested in mixology or loves to try new cocktail recipes. The person mixing their own drink at the dinner party that always comes out delicious? This is for them. This set includes a shaker with a lid, a double jigger with one and two ounce measurements, a muddler, a beer opener, bottle pourers and more. Everything is made of high-quality stainless steel and can be delivered via Amazon Prime in just a few days.



Buy: FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set $16.99

32. Birando Wave Wine Rack

Aspiring sommeliers will love this elegant wine rack. The stylish yet functional rack is a great way to show off a collection. It stores up to 12 bottles at a time and its clever design means it doesn’t take up too much space. Plus, it’s a cinch to put together.



Buy: Baridoo Wine Rack $47.90

33. Facial Cleansing Brush

Who doesn’t love a little pampering? Especially after a holiday, birthday or another special occasion — treat your loved one right with a facial cleansing brush. It’ll keep their pores exfoliated, their complexion fresh and their skin soft. This fully waterproof design has two different speed settings and seven different heads to meet any skin type. Give the thoughtful self-care gift everyone needs this year and beyond.



Buy: Visfo Facial Cleansing Brush $11.99

34. VEICK Resistance Exercise Bands Set

Know somebody who’s lost a bit of their muscle in the past year? Everyone does. Help your favorite ex-fitness guru get back on track with these resistance bands they can use in the comfort of their own home. Because who wants to go to a gym right now? Not us.



Buy: VEICK Resistance Bands Set $23.97

35. TRAVANDO Slim Wallet

Know a guy who keeps his important credit cards attached via a paper clip? Not a good look. Gift him this simple, fashionable slim wallet with enough space for 11 credit or debit cards, business cards and an integrated money clip for any cash he keeps on hand. This wallet also comes with industry-vetted security and protection against theft via RFID scanners. It comes in a bunch of different colors and can be delivered in two days.



Buy: TRAVANDO Men’s slim wallet, last-minute gifts $29.95 (orig. $34.95) 14% OFF

36. Kindle Paperwhite

Is your loved one an avid reader? Give them the gift of endlessly accessible reading material with this Kindle. The Paperwhite is the Goldilocks of electronic reading devices. Not only is it relatively affordable, the battery lasts weeks (not days), and the e-ink screen allows for easy-on-the-eyes reading day or night. Plus, it’s waterproof. So if your loved one likes to read by the beach, by the pool or in the bath, they’re covered.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $89.99 (orig. $129.99) 31% OFF

37. Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Is your giftee always losing things? Can’t find their keys five out of the six times they’re looking for them? Loses their wallet consistently? Then they need Tile. This bluetooth tracker syncs up with their phone and can be attached to anything — phone, keys, wallet, AirPods, etc and locate it within a few seconds. It can also sound an alarm within 200 feet, making it way easier to find things within the same apartment or home. Tile is available on Amazon for delivery in a few days making it a great last-minute gift, and is the present that keeps on giving as every time they lose something and find it instantly they’ll think of you.



Buy: TILE Bluetooth Tracker $24.99

38. Flowers From FTD

With frequent special offers and fast shipping times, we can’t help but recommend FTD. The flower middlemen brand works with local florists around your area so that each flower delivery is not only on time, but comes with the freshest flowers possible. So, if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for women for an anniversary, Valentine’s Day or other holiday — you’ve found it.



Buy: Sweet Delight Bouquet with Vase $50.00

39. YETI Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler

This YETI stainless steel wine tumbler will wow any ski bunny or camping enthusiast on your list. Each 10-ounce glass features a sturdy base, robust frame and the ultimate temperature control. The stemless glasses are ideal for nights in by the fire, weekends away camping, beach days and beyond.



Buy: YETI Rambler Insulated Tumbler $38.60

40. VAHDAM, Tea Sampler

Nothing says, “I Love You” more than a variety pack of nice teas. At least, if your giftee is a tea lover. For those who truly love teas, there is nothing better than receiving a fresh box of teas to explore and enjoy. Paired with some chocolates, flowers and even a Kindle, your giftee will love this tea sampler from VAHDAM.

Buy: VAHDAM Tea Sampler $9.99 (orig. $11.99) 17% OFF

41. Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler

This super tasty last-minute gift idea is the best choice for the loved one who can’t spend enough time in the kitchen. The mini 5-in-1 Griddler is phenomenal, and it’s such a fun kitchen appliance to use for Sunday brunch or quick sandwich lunch. With this bad boy, food lovers can grill, griddle and panini press with ease. Since it’s quite tiny, the recipient of the gift will have an easy time storing it when it’s not in use.



Buy: Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler $99.95

42. Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray

While this might not be number one on everybody’s gift list, Poo-Pourri is an excellent smaller, casual gift for anybody you’re gifting this year. Nobody wants to be caught red-handed after walking out of the bathroom carrying an unwanted stench with them. Poo-Pourri is the answer to all your smelly toilet mishaps, no matter how messy they can get. Snag one for everyone on your list!



Buy: Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray $12.25

43. The Voting Game Party Game

For the party-lover in your life, try this fun card game. The Voting Game includes up to 10 people and has 160 question cards: each player must vote for who they feel is best described by each question card, and whoever gets the most votes by the end of the game wins. This is a fun way to get to know friends and family and is a great gift for anyone who enjoys hosting.

Buy: The Voting Game Party Game $24.95

44. Bougie Bath Handmade Spa Gift Set

For the busy bee in your life, give them the gift of relaxation with this bath and spa gift set. Each kit comes with an orange, turquoise and lavender bath set with uniquely scented bath bombs and soy candles to choose from. Everything is handmade, vegan, cruelty-free and made from all-natural ingredients to give every product a luxurious feel. Even your most stressed-out loved one will experience some relaxing downtime with this spa set. And since it arrives within a few days, it makes one of the best last-minute gifts to get this year.

Buy: Bougie Bath Handmade Spa Gift Set $40.00

45. Kids Against Maturity

This year, we fell in love with Kids Against Maturity for the way this card game was able to bring the silly, wacky and wildly inappropriate aesthetic of Cards Against Humanity into a lighter realm that the whole family can play. There’s total potty mouth banter for the kids and even hidden innuendos for the adults involved. It’s a complete free-for-all of a game the entire family will geek over.



Buy: Kids Against Maturity $29.99