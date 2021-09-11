CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

By Riley Cardoza
 6 days ago
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies.

In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.

Two years later, when Perlongo was pregnant with her and the Catfish star’s second child, she opted for a tamer maternity look, pairing a red pantsuit with a white crop top and black heels.

The couple, who announced in April 2021 that baby No. 3 was on the way, aren’t the only parents who have turned the VMAs carpet into a makeshift maternity shoot. In 2011, Beyoncé announced that she and Jay-Z were expecting their first child without saying a word. Queen Bey simply put her hands around her baby bump in an orange gown and smiled for the cameras.

Inside the show, the “Love on Top” singer began her performance by saying, “Tonight I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside of me.” When the song ended, she unbuttoned her blazer and rubbed her stomach.

“I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to unveil it,” the former Destiny’s Child member told Harper’s Bazaar later that same year. “It was important to me that I was able to do it myself. I was extremely nervous. It was the toughest red carpet I ever did … I decided to say nothing and proudly show my baby bump. I felt it was more powerful to see the love and enthusiasm as opposed to saying anything.”

Her daughter Blue Ivy arrived in 2012, followed by twins Sir and Rumi in 2017.

While expecting his first child with then-fiancée Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled proved he was ready for fatherhood on the 2016 VMAs red carpet, placing a protective hand on Tuck’s growing belly. Two years later, the couple returned to the event with son Asahd, matching in gold Versace outfits.

After welcoming their second son, Aalam, in 2020, the producer told Us Weekly exclusively why he and Tuck weren’t rushing to have baby No. 3.

“Whatever God gives us, I’m ready. Me and my queen, we talk about it once in a while,” he told Us in July 2021. “She just had two boys, our two beautiful boys and [I want to] make sure that she’s right. … Our mothers, our wives, our queens, y’all are so beautiful and special and y’all do so much. Just to have a baby is a lot, in a beautiful way.”

The “Wild Thoughts” artist continued, “I mean this in the most humble way. I’m so beautiful. Every time she looks at me, she falls in love. And when I look at her, I just fall in love. The exciting thing about our relationship is that it’s never a dull moment. She keeps me grounded too, and when we’re on the same wavelength, it’s fireworks.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at other celebrity moms who have rocked maternity looks at this iconic red carpet over the years.

Johnnie Dowery
4d ago

if he is that his his business no one else's stop judging people find something else to do okay where is the love that so much hatred and negativity in this world what is wrong with you people

Reply
2
