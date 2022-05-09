Stunning photos that show how Blake Lively's style has changed over the years

Blake Lively's style has changed drastically over the years. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Blake Lively has been making bold fashion statements on the red carpet since 2005.

At the start of her career, she favored jeans and orange gowns.

She later began to experiment with plunging necklines, miniskirts, and pantsuits.

Blake Lively attends the Kids' Choice Awards on April 2, 2005. Getty/Matthew Simmons

Blake Lively hit her first-ever red carpet in ripped jeans and sparkly pumps at the 2005 Kids' Choice Awards.

Lively sported many sartorial staples of the 2000s, including layers, a crop top, and low-rise jeans.

Blake Lively walks the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" red carpet on May 31, 2005. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the premiere for "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," she donned a silky, bright orange dress.

She paired the dress with a long pearl necklace, many bracelets, and strappy sandals.

CW holds a launch party for "Gossip Girl" on September 18, 2007. Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

Fast forward to 2007 when Blake landed a role on "Gossip Girl."

At the CW launch party for the show, she meant business in a sleek black pantsuit. Lively also added more drama to the outfit with dark eyeliner and large waves.

Blake Lively poses on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 5, 2008. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The actress wore this black Ralph Lauren creation at her first-ever Met Gala appearance in 2008 for the "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" theme.

Her mermaid-style gown really made a statement. Lively paired the dress with silver bracelets and sleek black gloves.

Blake Lively at the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" premiere on July 28, 2008. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

She sported orange again for the premiere of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" in the summer of 2008.

Orange seems to be one of her go-to red-carpet colors.

Blake Lively poses on the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards on August 03, 2008. Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

At the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, Lively took home awards for Choice TV Actress: Drama and Choice TV: Female Breakout Star while wearing a purple, one-shouldered minidress.

Lively finished the look with a thick belt cinched at her waist, a pair of black pointed-toe heels, and a large statement ring.

Blake Lively attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2009. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lively put herself on the fashion world's map when she paired her tousled hair with a steel-blue gown at the 2009 Golden Globes.

She matched her jewelry to the bejeweled details on the dress.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2009. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

She wore this teal gown to the 2009 Met Gala.

This time around, she wore a more modern Versace look for "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" event. Her one-shoulder teal gown featured a leg-exposing slit and plunging neckline.

Blake Lively at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009. Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

She wore Versace again as a presenter at the Emmy Awards later that year.

The actress wore a red gown with floral details. She also wore her hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup simple.

She finished the look with one crystal bracelet.

Blake Lively sports a bold ensemble at the Met Gala on May 3rd, 2010. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

For the 2010 Met Gala, which had the theme "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity," the actress decided on a striking textured blue minidress.

One-shoulder dresses were one of Lively's go-to red-carpet looks in the aughts. She paired the dramatic dress with a busy pair of patterned pumps.

Blake Lively attends San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2010. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it was announced that she'd be in DC Comic's movie "Green Lantern," she hit Comic-Con in a black and white ensemble topped with a fitting pair of emerald green earrings.

Aside from her jewelry, Lively committed to the black and white motif from head to toe.

That movie set was also where she met her future husband , Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively outside the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2010. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She sported a monochromatic look at the "The Town" premiere during the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival in Chanel Couture.

Lively matched her embellished minidress to her heels and lipstick. She did, however, deviate from red with her dark rings.

Blake Lively receives an award at the Elle Style Awards on February 15, 2011. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

When ELLE honored the actress for her fashion sense at their 2011 Style Awards, she arrived on the red carpet in a fringed, high-low gown.

Lively paired the blue Emilio Pucci gown with a pair of magenta peep-toe heels and delicate gold jewelry.

Blake Lively poses with a trophy at the Cinema Con Awards on March 31, 2011. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She channeled her inner ballerina in a red, tutu-like dress at the Cinema Con Awards in March 2011, where she took home an award for Breakthrough Performer.

Fittingly enough, Lively paired the ballerina-like dress with a bun, white jewelry, and simple makeup.

Blake Lively outside a TIME event on April 26, 2011. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She went full mermaid the next month with a Zuhair Murad gown as TIME honored her as one of the most influential people of the year, alongside Prince William and Michelle Obama.

She paired her multicolored gown with minimal jewelry, dark eye makeup, and tight ringlets.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala red carpet on May 02, 2011. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

For the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"-themed Met Gala, the actress arrived arm in arm with Karl Lagerfeld decked out in Chanel.

Her semi-sheer gown featured metallic details. Lively paired the champagne dress with beige sandals and jewelry.

Blake Lively on the "Green Lantern" premiere black carpet on June 15, 2011. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She wore a floral Chanel gown for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures film "Green Lantern" in June 2011.

The semi-sheer white dress had tulle tiers. She also wore a stack of gold bracelets on one arm and several rings on the opposite hand.

The actress completed the look with a loose fishtail braid.

Blake Lively in an orange dress at the Teen Choice Awards on August 07, 2011. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lively showed up for the year's Teen Choice Awards in an orange minidress.

Lively paired the outfit with white jewelry and nail polish. She completed the look with a pair of cheetah-print heels.

Blake Lively in New York City on November 19, 2011. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

To celebrate the 100th episode of "Gossip Girl," she wore a white fringed dress, which was very reminiscent of the roaring '20s.

The mid-length dress featured cutouts and feather details. Lively finished the look with gold sandals, dark eyeliner, and fringe earrings.

Lively poses on the red carpet at the "Savages" premiere on June 25, 2012. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

At the red carpet premiere of "Savages," she wore a semi-sheer gown by Zuhair Murad.

The actress seems to like mermaid-style gowns, as she frequently wears this style to red carpet events. Lively completed the look with large curls and scarlet-red lipstick.

Blake Lively at the premiere of "The Croods" on March 10, 2013. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lively went mod in March 2013 for the premiere of "The Croods."

This maroon minidress featured white trim and a reflective plastic panel over her chest. The actress also matched her shoes to the trim on the dress.

Blake Lively in New York City for the Met Gala on May 6 2013. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A couple of months later, she stepped out in Gucci for the Met Gala's celebration of "PUNK: Chaos To Couture."

The actress wore a strapless teal gown with a dramatic, feathery black train, and kept in the theme with dark eye makeup.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on May 5, 2014. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A year later at the 2014 Met Gala, she took to the red carpet with her husband Ryan Reynolds for "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

Lively looked very old Hollywood as she paired her sparkling champagne gown, tight ringlets, and statement jewelry. The dress had a long, dramatic train — one of Lively's usual red-carpet looks.

Blake Lively outside the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 2, 2014. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Lively paid homage to the '70s.

She wore a patterned minidress, sported hoop earrings, and pushed her voluminous hair off her face with a thick headband.

She also complemented the light-pink accent on her dress with suede heels and a mini clutch.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on October 20, 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the fall of 2014, Lively sported one of the bright gowns that she's known for while she was pregnant with her first child.

Lively paired her yellow gown with more understated heels.

Blake Lively matches the red carpet at "The Age of Adaline" premiere on April 19, 2015. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her first big red-carpet event after giving birth was for the premiere of "The Age Of Adaline."

She channeled old Hollywood again with large curls, large earrings, and a bold red gown.

The dress featured semi-sheer panels and a fringe train — two staples in Lively's red-carpet arsenal.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the White House on March 10, 2016. Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

In March of 2016, Lively wore a cold shoulder wrap dress to the State Dinner at the White House where they honored Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Lively kept her hair and makeup simple, finishing off her ensemble with a pair of neutral Louboutin sandals and matching silver accessories.

Blake Lively on the Met Gala steps on May 2, 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Her pale-pink Burberry cape at May 2016's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Met Gala was praised by many fashion critics.

The strapless dress featured high-cut slits, which revealed that the dress had a silky bottom layer.

She paired the floral millennial pink gown with dark eye makeup, deep-pink lipstick, and statement earrings.

Blake Lively on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She hid her baby bump under a voluminous, light-blue Vivienne Westwood gown at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival that same month.

With her blonde hair swept into a bun, Lively channeled Cinderella. She also coordinated her jewelry with the details on her dress.

Blake Lively on the blue carpet at "The Shallows" premiere on June 21, 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images

She took a similar approach when she sported a tulle Carolina Herrera gown at the world premiere for "The Shallows" in June 2016.

The strapless dress was cinched at her waist and featured a busy floral pattern. She kept her jewelry, makeup, and shoes simple as she stuck with a dark motif.

Daring as ever, Lively paired the dress with magenta heels on December 15, 2016. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A month after giving birth, Lively posed alongside her husband as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She wore a fit-flare teal dress for the occasion. This was also the first public appearance they made with their two daughters, James and Ines.

Blake Lively attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the 74th Annual Golden Globes in January 2017, the actress wore a gold-trimmed Atelier Versace gown.

The actress also wore a pair of matching green statement bracelets, and completed her ensemble with a smoky eye and neutral lip.

Blake Lively walks the red carpet in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

She rocked a two-piece ensemble at the January 2017 People's Choice Awards, where she won an award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress.

Once again, Lively sported an outfit with fringe details. She also paired her sparkling black ensemble with matching eye makeup, lace-up flats, jewelry, and a bejeweled clutch.

Blake Lively at Variety's Power Of Women: New York event on April 21, 2017. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lively wore a jade green jumpsuit to Variety's Power Of Women: New York event in April 2017 where she was honored for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.

The actress kept her jewelry simple with a pair of matching green statement earrings. She completed her look with dark eye makeup and simple pink lipstick.

Blake Lively attends the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, 2017. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Later that month, Lively wore a mixed-fabric floral dress to the Time 100 Gala.

The dress featured mesh panels, fringe details, and a dark floral pattern. The actress completed the look with simple gold sandals, pink lipstick, several rings, and a messy updo.

Blake Lively appears at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The actress wore a semi-sheer gold gown to the Met Gala in May 2017.

Lively went all in on the Comme des Garçons theme, sporting a gown with a dramatic blue feather train. Feathers continue to be a recurring motif in her wardrobe.

She kept her makeup, jewelry, and hair relatively simple, which allowed the dress to shine.

Blake Lively at the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

At the same event in 2018, Lively wore one of her most iconic looks to date.

She wore a red-and-gold gown with a long train that cascaded down the Met Gala stairs. At the time, she told Vogue that it took designers 600 hours to create .

Blake Lively attends the "Deadpool 2" premiere in New York City on May 14, 2018. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

One week later, Lively stunned in a red-and-black dress for the premiere of "Deadpool 2."

The strapless gown was covered in sparkles and extended down to her ankles. She also wore a long red bow tied around her waist, and earrings that reached her shoulders.

Blake Lively poses at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

By August 2018, the actress was starting to wear lots of elaborate pantsuits.

At the 2018 VMAs, Lively wore a white suit comprised of a sharp jacket and oversized pants.

Lively later said she wore numerous pantsuits to promote her film "A Simple Favor," and criticized people for imposing "double standards" on women who wish to wear pants over skirts.

Blake Lively attends a Dior fashion show in Paris, France, on September 24, 2018. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

At a Dior fashion show in September 2018, Lively dazzled in a floral dress with sparkly details.

Her sleeveless gown was semi-sheer and featured a layered skirt. She also wore a silver overlay atop the dress.

Blake Lively in Times Square, New York, on May 02, 2019. Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images

In May 2019, Lively attended the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" wearing a bright-yellow maternity dress.

The sparkling gown was sleeveless and had an ankle-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her ensemble with strappy sandals and a curled hairstyle.

Blake Lively in New York City on January 27, 2020. Dominik Bindl/Stringer/Getty Images

Lively returned to the red carpet in January 2020 wearing a velvet gown and leather accessories.

Designed by Dolce & Gabbana , Lively's dress had off-the-shoulder short sleeves that she wore with long leather gloves that covered most of her arms.

For accessories, the actress chose a knee-high pair of Christian Louboutin boots, and layers of pearl and chain necklaces from Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake Lively in New York City on February 12, 2020. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

She showed her love for vests and wide-legged pants again the following month.

She attended a Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week in a plaid vest worn over a white button-up. Lively paired the tops with black trousers, silver bracelets, and studded boots.

Blake Lively at the New York premiere of "Free Guy" on August 3, 2021. Gotham/Getty Images

The actress supported her husband at the "Free Guy" premiere in a sparkling pink dress.

The sleeveless dress was designed by Prabal Gurung. It had three triangular cutouts across her chest, all of which were lined with silver sequins. The gown was also backless.

On Instagram, Lively shared that she also wore Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Louboutin heels, and silver chains braided into her ponytail.

Blake Lively at the Empire State Building on November 8, 2021. Roy Rochlin/Stringer/Getty Images

She then swapped her gowns and suits for a red minidress in November 2021.

The Georges Chakra design was sleeveless with a giant bow across the chest. Lively paired it with red pumps, multiple rings, and ruby earrings.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift in New York City on November 14, 2021. Gotham/Getty Images

A few days later, Lively was photographed wearing a little black dress with a daring detail.

Her high-neck, long-sleeved dress had a knee-length skirt and a cutout across the chest. She wore it with a silver chain necklace and blue platform pumps.

Blake Lively at "The Music Man" opening night on February 10, 2022. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lively returned to pantsuits in February when she attended the opening night of "The Music Man" in a purple two-piece with a silk shirt underneath.

She wore the Sergio Hudson ensemble with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake Lively attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Gotham/Getty Images

As is typical for the actress, she stunned at the annual Met Gala this year.

Lively arrived in a strapless Atelier Versace dress covered in a sequin pattern inspired by New York City's art deco architecture.

There was also an oversized, rose-gold bow wrapped around her waist, which later unraveled into a teal layer inspired by the Statue of Liberty, according to E! News. The latter was just one of multiple hidden details featured in her Met Gala ensemble .

In addition to the changing gown, the actress also wore elbow-length gloves and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry — which included a tiara.