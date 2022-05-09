ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Stunning photos that show how Blake Lively's style has changed over the years

By Amy Daire,Susanna Heller,Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIyTF_0MgDQjRl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHmI1_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively's style has changed drastically over the years.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

  • Blake Lively has been making bold fashion statements on the red carpet since 2005.
  • At the start of her career, she favored jeans and orange gowns.
  • She later began to experiment with plunging necklines, miniskirts, and pantsuits.
Blake Lively hit her first-ever red carpet in ripped jeans and sparkly pumps at the 2005 Kids' Choice Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV1oV_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends the Kids' Choice Awards on April 2, 2005.

Getty/Matthew Simmons

Lively sported many sartorial staples of the 2000s, including layers, a crop top, and low-rise jeans.

At the premiere for "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," she donned a silky, bright orange dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrSOT_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively walks the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" red carpet on May 31, 2005.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She paired the dress with a long pearl necklace, many bracelets, and strappy sandals.

Fast forward to 2007 when Blake landed a role on "Gossip Girl."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9HRm_0MgDQjRl00
CW holds a launch party for "Gossip Girl" on September 18, 2007.

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

At the CW launch party for the show, she meant business in a sleek black pantsuit. Lively also added more drama to the outfit with dark eyeliner and large waves.

The actress wore this black Ralph Lauren creation at her first-ever Met Gala appearance in 2008 for the "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lti9v_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively poses on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 5, 2008.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Her mermaid-style gown really made a statement. Lively paired the dress with silver bracelets and sleek black gloves.

She sported orange again for the premiere of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" in the summer of 2008.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOyLg_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" premiere on July 28, 2008.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Orange seems to be one of her go-to red-carpet colors.

At the 2008 Teen Choice Awards, Lively took home awards for Choice TV Actress: Drama and Choice TV: Female Breakout Star while wearing a purple, one-shouldered minidress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VMkt_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively poses on the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards on August 03, 2008.

Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Lively finished the look with a thick belt cinched at her waist, a pair of black pointed-toe heels, and a large statement ring.

Lively put herself on the fashion world's map when she paired her tousled hair with a steel-blue gown at the 2009 Golden Globes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iX2lf_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2009.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She matched her jewelry to the bejeweled details on the dress.

She wore this teal gown to the 2009 Met Gala.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EhbO_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2009.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

This time around, she wore a more modern Versace look for "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" event. Her one-shoulder teal gown featured a leg-exposing slit and plunging neckline.

She wore Versace again as a presenter at the Emmy Awards later that year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSTc9_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009.

Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

The actress wore a red gown with floral details.  She also wore her hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup simple.

She finished the look with one crystal bracelet.

For the 2010 Met Gala, which had the theme "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity," the actress decided on a striking textured blue minidress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reyZj_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively sports a bold ensemble at the Met Gala on May 3rd, 2010.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

One-shoulder dresses were one of Lively's go-to red-carpet looks in the aughts. She paired the dramatic dress with a busy pair of patterned pumps.

When it was announced that she'd be in DC Comic's movie "Green Lantern," she hit Comic-Con in a black and white ensemble topped with a fitting pair of emerald green earrings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w70NE_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2010.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aside from her jewelry, Lively committed to the black and white motif from head to toe.

That movie set was also where she met her future husband , Ryan Reynolds.

She sported a monochromatic look at the "The Town" premiere during the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival in Chanel Couture.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hLV0_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively outside the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2010.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lively matched her embellished minidress to her heels and lipstick. She did, however, deviate from red with her dark rings.

When ELLE honored the actress for her fashion sense at their 2011 Style Awards, she arrived on the red carpet in a fringed, high-low gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrEEA_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively receives an award at the Elle Style Awards on February 15, 2011.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Lively paired the blue Emilio Pucci gown with a pair of magenta peep-toe heels and delicate gold jewelry.

She channeled her inner ballerina in a red, tutu-like dress at the Cinema Con Awards in March 2011, where she took home an award for Breakthrough Performer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlJ3l_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively poses with a trophy at the Cinema Con Awards on March 31, 2011.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fittingly enough, Lively paired the ballerina-like dress with a bun, white jewelry, and simple makeup.

She went full mermaid the next month with a Zuhair Murad gown as TIME honored her as one of the most influential people of the year, alongside Prince William and Michelle Obama.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxd7v_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively outside a TIME event on April 26, 2011.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She paired her multicolored gown with minimal jewelry, dark eye makeup, and tight ringlets.

For the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"-themed Met Gala, the actress arrived arm in arm with Karl Lagerfeld decked out in Chanel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bTof_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the Met Gala red carpet on May 02, 2011.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Her semi-sheer gown featured metallic details. Lively paired the champagne dress with beige sandals and jewelry.

She wore a floral Chanel gown for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures film "Green Lantern" in June 2011.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeqMD_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively on the "Green Lantern" premiere black carpet on June 15, 2011.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The semi-sheer white dress had tulle tiers. She also wore a stack of gold bracelets on one arm and several rings on the opposite hand.

The actress completed the look with a loose fishtail braid.

Lively showed up for the year's Teen Choice Awards in an orange minidress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klFfR_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively in an orange dress at the Teen Choice Awards on August 07, 2011.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lively paired the outfit with white jewelry and nail polish. She completed the look with a pair of cheetah-print heels.

To celebrate the 100th episode of "Gossip Girl," she wore a white fringed dress, which was very reminiscent of the roaring '20s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ian4r_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively in New York City on November 19, 2011.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The mid-length dress featured cutouts and feather details. Lively finished the look with gold sandals, dark eyeliner, and fringe earrings.

At the red carpet premiere of "Savages," she wore a semi-sheer gown by Zuhair Murad.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQMAP_0MgDQjRl00
Lively poses on the red carpet at the "Savages" premiere on June 25, 2012.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The actress seems to like mermaid-style gowns, as she frequently wears this style to red carpet events. Lively completed the look with large curls and scarlet-red lipstick.

Lively went mod in March 2013 for the premiere of "The Croods."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lajA_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the premiere of "The Croods" on March 10, 2013.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

This maroon minidress featured white trim and a reflective plastic panel over her chest. The actress also matched her shoes to the trim on the dress.

A couple of months later, she stepped out in Gucci for the Met Gala's celebration of "PUNK: Chaos To Couture."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1Nfb_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively in New York City for the Met Gala on May 6 2013.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The actress wore a strapless teal gown with a dramatic, feathery black train, and kept in the theme with dark eye makeup.

A year later at the 2014 Met Gala, she took to the red carpet with her husband Ryan Reynolds for "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IRcf_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on May 5, 2014.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Lively looked very old Hollywood as she paired her sparkling champagne gown, tight ringlets, and statement jewelry. The dress had a long, dramatic train — one of Lively's usual red-carpet looks.

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Lively paid homage to the '70s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsQEv_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively outside the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 2, 2014.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She wore a patterned minidress, sported hoop earrings, and pushed her voluminous hair off her face with a thick headband.

She also complemented the light-pink accent on her dress with suede heels and a mini clutch.

In the fall of 2014, Lively sported one of the bright gowns that she's known for while she was pregnant with her first child.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNtTO_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on October 20, 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lively paired her yellow gown with more understated heels.

Her first big red-carpet event after giving birth was for the premiere of "The Age Of Adaline."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGWoU_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively matches the red carpet at "The Age of Adaline" premiere on April 19, 2015.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She channeled old Hollywood again with large curls, large earrings, and a bold red gown.

The dress featured semi-sheer panels and a fringe train — two staples in Lively's red-carpet arsenal.

In March of 2016, Lively wore a cold shoulder wrap dress to the State Dinner at the White House where they honored Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4ndC_0MgDQjRl00
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the White House on March 10, 2016.

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Lively kept her hair and makeup simple, finishing off her ensemble with a pair of neutral Louboutin sandals and matching silver accessories.

Her pale-pink Burberry cape at May 2016's "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Met Gala was praised by many fashion critics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12j90U_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively on the Met Gala steps on May 2, 2016.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The strapless dress featured high-cut slits, which revealed that the dress had a silky bottom layer.

She paired the floral millennial pink gown with dark eye makeup, deep-pink lipstick, and statement earrings.

She hid her baby bump under a voluminous, light-blue Vivienne Westwood gown at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival that same month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuE3J_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2016.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

With her blonde hair swept into a bun, Lively channeled Cinderella. She also coordinated her jewelry with the details on her dress.

She took a similar approach when she sported a tulle Carolina Herrera gown at the world premiere for "The Shallows" in June 2016.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X664A_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively on the blue carpet at "The Shallows" premiere on June 21, 2016.

Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images

The strapless dress was cinched at her waist and featured a busy floral pattern. She kept her jewelry, makeup, and shoes simple as she stuck with a dark motif.

A month after giving birth, Lively posed alongside her husband as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOWno_0MgDQjRl00
Daring as ever, Lively paired the dress with magenta heels on December 15, 2016.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She wore a fit-flare teal dress for the occasion. This was also the first public appearance they made with their two daughters, James and Ines.

At the 74th Annual Golden Globes in January 2017, the actress wore a gold-trimmed Atelier Versace gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vk6ri_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress also wore a pair of matching green statement bracelets, and completed her ensemble with a smoky eye and neutral lip.

She rocked a two-piece ensemble at the January 2017 People's Choice Awards, where she won an award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7khR_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively walks the red carpet in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Once again, Lively sported an outfit with fringe details. She also paired her sparkling black ensemble with matching eye makeup, lace-up flats, jewelry, and a bejeweled clutch.

Lively wore a jade green jumpsuit to Variety's Power Of Women: New York event in April 2017 where she was honored for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x82as_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at Variety's Power Of Women: New York event on April 21, 2017.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The actress kept her jewelry simple with a pair of matching green statement earrings. She completed her look with dark eye makeup and simple pink lipstick.

Later that month, Lively wore a mixed-fabric floral dress to the Time 100 Gala.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mgSq_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 25, 2017.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The dress featured mesh panels, fringe details, and a dark floral pattern. The actress completed the look with simple gold sandals, pink lipstick, several rings, and a messy updo.

The actress wore a semi-sheer gold gown to the Met Gala in May 2017.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFm70_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively appears at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lively went all in on the Comme des Garçons theme, sporting a gown with a dramatic blue feather train. Feathers continue to be a recurring motif in her wardrobe.

She kept her makeup, jewelry, and hair relatively simple, which allowed the dress to shine.

At the same event in 2018, Lively wore one of her most iconic looks to date.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5nDH_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

She wore a red-and-gold gown with a long train that cascaded down the Met Gala stairs. At the time, she told Vogue that it took designers 600 hours to create .

One week later, Lively stunned in a red-and-black dress for the premiere of "Deadpool 2."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273nhj_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends the "Deadpool 2" premiere in New York City on May 14, 2018.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The strapless gown was covered in sparkles and extended down to her ankles. She also wore a long red bow tied around her waist, and earrings that reached her shoulders.

By August 2018, the actress was starting to wear lots of elaborate pantsuits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaJdb_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively poses at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

At the 2018 VMAs, Lively wore a white suit comprised of a sharp jacket and oversized pants.

Lively later said she wore numerous pantsuits to promote her film "A Simple Favor," and criticized people for imposing "double standards" on women who wish to wear pants over skirts.

At a Dior fashion show in September 2018, Lively dazzled in a floral dress with sparkly details.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lo3SG_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends a Dior fashion show in Paris, France, on September 24, 2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Her sleeveless gown was semi-sheer and featured a layered skirt. She also wore a silver overlay atop the dress.

In May 2019, Lively attended the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" wearing a bright-yellow maternity dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRSqY_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively in Times Square, New York, on May 02, 2019.

Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images

The sparkling gown was sleeveless and had an ankle-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her ensemble with strappy sandals and a curled hairstyle.

Lively returned to the red carpet in January 2020 wearing a velvet gown and leather accessories.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLQuS_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively in New York City on January 27, 2020.

Dominik Bindl/Stringer/Getty Images

Designed by Dolce & Gabbana , Lively's dress had off-the-shoulder short sleeves that she wore with long leather gloves that covered most of her arms.

For accessories, the actress chose a knee-high pair of Christian Louboutin boots, and layers of pearl and chain necklaces from Lorraine Schwartz.

She showed her love for vests and wide-legged pants again the following month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gw7wD_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively in New York City on February 12, 2020.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

She attended a Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week in a plaid vest worn over a white button-up. Lively paired the tops with black trousers, silver bracelets, and studded boots.

The actress supported her husband at the "Free Guy" premiere in a sparkling pink dress.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfAme_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the New York premiere of "Free Guy" on August 3, 2021.

Gotham/Getty Images

The sleeveless dress was designed by Prabal Gurung. It had three triangular cutouts across her chest, all of which were lined with silver sequins. The gown was also backless.

On Instagram, Lively shared that she also wore Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Louboutin heels, and silver chains braided into her ponytail.

She then swapped her gowns and suits for a red minidress in November 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRwdY_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at the Empire State Building on November 8, 2021.

Roy Rochlin/Stringer/Getty Images

The Georges Chakra design was sleeveless with a giant bow across the chest. Lively paired it with red pumps, multiple rings, and ruby earrings.

A few days later, Lively was photographed wearing a little black dress with a daring detail.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLLUO_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift in New York City on November 14, 2021.

Gotham/Getty Images

Her high-neck, long-sleeved dress had a knee-length skirt and a cutout across the chest. She wore it with a silver chain necklace and blue platform pumps.

Lively returned to pantsuits in February when she attended the opening night of "The Music Man" in a purple two-piece with a silk shirt underneath.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnENm_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively at "The Music Man" opening night on February 10, 2022.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

She wore the Sergio Hudson ensemble with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.

As is typical for the actress, she stunned at the annual Met Gala this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8wrz_0MgDQjRl00
Blake Lively attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Gotham/Getty Images

Lively arrived in a strapless Atelier Versace dress covered in a sequin pattern inspired by New York City's art deco architecture.

There was also an oversized, rose-gold bow wrapped around her waist, which later unraveled into a teal layer inspired by the Statue of Liberty, according to E! News. The latter was just one of multiple hidden details featured in her Met Gala ensemble .

In addition to the changing gown, the actress also wore elbow-length gloves and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry — which included a tiara.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#New York Fashion Week#Embellished Dress#British Royal Family#The Kids Choice Awards
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Insider

Insider

396K+
Followers
27K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy