The Best Gifts Under $50 for Every Occassion: Birthdays, Secret Santa, White Elephant

There are plenty of things that can stress you out at your job, from annual reviews to major projects. But your Secret Santa or White Elephant exchange at the holiday party shouldn’t be one of them. It can be tough finding a holiday gift for someone you know — and much tougher when you don’t know who the recipient is. White Elephant exchanges require you to find something that everyone will love. Or, maybe you don’t know your Secret Santa co-worker that well. This is where the best gifts under $50 come in.

A $50 gift is the sweet spot. It’s not too much to break the bank, but it’s not so little that the recipient won’t appreciate the effort. It sits in a middle ground but that middle ground is fraught with choices. Lucky for you, we’ve scoured the internet and found plenty of perfect gifts that cost less than $50.

Whether it be a gift for men , a gift for women or a gift for anybody in between , we’ve got it here. From cocktails kits for the home bartender to tech gadgets like Amazon’s Echo Dot and a handsome-looking messenger bag, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts under $50 that are sure to win you a smile and some admiration at your upcoming holiday event. Check out our favorites of the season below.

1. All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen)

BEST OVERALL

Upgrade your friend’s or family member’s home with Alexa, the virtual voice-controlled assistant. The Echo Dot connects to all your home gadgets, allowing you to control everything with your voice, call Ubers or Lyfts, order food, and much more. There are now many of Alexa-enabled devices , such as smart light bulbs, TVs, doorbells and more, making an Echo device a staple in any modern home.

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot $49.99

2. NYT 36 Hours. World. 150 Cities from Abu Dhabi to Zurich

BEST FOR THE JETSETTER

Adding a new stamp to your passport felt like an impossible dream for most of 2020. Globetrotting is still tough these days, leaving many people hankering for a real vacation. To help people escape their living rooms, gift this book of the popular New York Times “36 Hours” column spotlighting 125 destinations in Europe. Each has a carefully curated itinerary with hundreds of color photographs for a beautiful mental getaway. The destinations and experiences are as varied as exploring flamenco in Seville to KBG spies in Estonia to the Renaissance in Florence to surfing in Biarritz.



Buy: NYT 36 Hours. World. 150 Cities from Abu Dhabi to Zurich

3. Harry’s Truman Set

BEST SHAVE SET

The perfect set for someone who likes to stay well-groomed, this shave set comes with the brand’s Truman handle, three German-engineered blade cartridges with lubricated strips, foaming shave gel, and a travel cover. Anyone who enjoys keeping a freshly shaved face is sure to love this set. You can even set them up with automatic blade refills if you’re feeling generous.



Buy: Harry’s Truman Set $15.00

4. Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

BEST ZEN GIFT

This aromatherapy diffuser and essential oil set is a great gifting item under $50 for just about anyone. It helps keep your home smelling fresh, calm, and relaxed, offering all-around zen that’s sure to add warmth to any home. The full set comes with a 400ml ultrasonic diffuser, 10 essential oils including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint, and power cable, and a manual.



Buy: Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set $39.95 (orig. $69.95) 43% OFF

5. Brussel’s Live Chinese Elm Outdoor Bonsai Tree

BEST FOR GREEN THUMBS

Everyone has that friend or co-worker that is just a little too dedicated to their plants — and looking to expand their green family. Brussel’s Live Chinese Elm Outdoor Bonsai Tree is the best gift under $50 for them! A great addition to any desk or windowsill, it will bring pretty greenery to their space. It comes with everything needed for their new plant to thrive, including a Chinese Elm, decorative pot, soil and care instructions.



Buy: Brussel’s Live Chinese Elm Outdoor Bonsai Tree $27.75

6. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Audrey Ficus Tree

BEST FOR NON-GREEN THUMBS

This 39-inch ficus tree will add major ambiance to any room. It features lush, green leaves and comes potted in a black planter that works well in any space. Guests will never be able to tell it’s fake — and you won’t be able to kill it.



Buy: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Ficus Tree $44.99

7. Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack

BEST FOR SMART HOME ENTHUSIASTS

If you’re gifting someone who enjoys the convenience of smart products, these light switches are a great choice. They are easy to install and can help instantly upgrade any room, giving total control of lighting through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Install this pack of three and control your home lighting remotely from any location via app.



Buy: Kasa Smart Light Switches $39.99 (orig. $44.99) 11% OFF

8. Eudic Video Doorbell Camera

BEST FOR HOME SURVEILLANCE

Made with video, intercom, photo capabilities, motion detection, and night vision, this doorbell adds major convenience to life. This waterproof HD camera doorbell s ends alerts when motion is detected or as visitors press the doorbell. It’s easy to install and features a battery that lasts up to two months before needing a recahrge.



Buy: Eudic Video Doorbell Camera $49.99

9. Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle

BEST FOR THE PUZZLE LOVER

If 2020 had an unofficial hobby, puzzles might take the prize. This puzzle deserves to be proudly displayed once it’s all put together, making this one of the best gifts under $50. The double-sided puzzle features not one but two of Gray Malin’s aerial seaside photographs, shot from a doorless helicopter, with scenery that feels like a mini-vacation. Measuring 24 x 18 inches when finished, the puzzle has 500 pieces, delivering just the right level of challenge. One side has a matte finish while the other is glossy, so you don’t have to worry about that throwing off your puzzle game .



Buy: Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle $21.67 (orig. $24.99) 13% OFF

10. Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit

MOST GOURMET

Sometimes plain old olive oil doesn’t do the trick as a dip for our favorite breads. Mix in some of these spices to enhance your bread-eating experience, since we all can agree that bread should be enjoyed as much as possible. The lids of each spice mix have recipe and bread pairings you can try, or create your own worldly blends to create your ideal dipping oil.



Buy: Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit $42.00

11. DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables

BEST FOR THE DELI GUY

Well, maybe not the deli guy. And come to think of it, maybe not for meats either. If you have a pal that loves spending time in the kitchen but hates slicing veggies, this inexpensive yet high-quality mandoline was made for them. Fingers never touch the blades so your giftee won’t have any kitchen-related accidents with this baby. Use it with carrots, onions, potatoes, peppers — even cheeses.



Buy: DASH Safe Slice Mandoline for Vegetables $49.99

12. Foot Peel Mask

BEST FOR DEAD SKIN

It’s been all the rage on TikTok for the past couple of months and for good reason. This foot peeling mask naturally exfoliates the dead skin on your feet by quite literally removing a layer just a few days after use. It completely repairs cracked heels and calluses to keep your tootsies feeling baby smooth. Your giftee will absolutely be confused if not shocked upon opening, but once they give it a shot, boy, will they be thankful.



Buy: Foot Peel Mask $19.99 (orig. $21.99) 9% OFF

13. Adidas Adilette Slides

BEST FOR THE STYLISH LOUNGER

One of the hottest shoes of the past couple of years isn’t technically a shoe at all. These Adidas Slides have become a fashion statement as well as a lounge-wear classic, and make a great gift for college students, athleisure-lovers or just anyone who likes to be comfortable around the house. While slides, in general, have become a trend, these three-stripe Adidas are definitely the ones to get.

Buy: Adidas Adilette Slides $40.75 (orig. $45.00) 9% OFF

14. Genuine Fred OH, SNAP! Mousetrap Cutting/Serving Board

BEST FOR THE HOST WITH A SENSE OF HUMOR

Looking for laughs at your Secret Santa party? This funny cheese board and cutter is shaped like a mousetrap to give guests a good laugh. It’ll be quite the conversation starter at any party, no matter what kind of cheese and charcuterie it is serving. Allow guests to use the trap/slicer to cut a enjoy slices of cheese at their discretion.



Buy: Genuine Fred OH, SNAP! Mousetrap Cutting/Serving Board $14.95 (orig. $24.00) 38% OFF

15. RP Minis Bob Ross by the Numbers

BEST FOR CRAFTY COLLEAGUES

There are two things we could all use a little more of, Bob Ross and relaxing “me” time. Put those together and you have one of the best gifts under $50. This mini paint by number Bob Ross art set will have you painting happy little trees in no time. The set comes with three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections, including two landscapes and one of Bob’s face, each measuring about 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches. There are also seven paint pots, a mini paintbrush, a mini easel to display the finishes masterpieces, full-color fold-out sheets with instructions and a 32-page book on Bob Ross that has painting tips.



Buy: RP Minis Bob Ross by the Numbers $5.29 (orig. $9.95) 47% OFF

16. Shaped 3D Skull Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray

BEST FOR BADASSES

Add attitude to any drink — even water — with a super cool skull-shaped ice cube. Each silicone ice cube tray makes four giant 3D skull ice cubes, measuring 2 x 2.36 inches. They’re slow-melting, meaning they’ll keep drinks cooler for longer and won’t dilute the flavor, which is key for fine spirits. You can even get creative in the kitchen and use the ice molds to make chocolate, Jell-O, candles, soap and other fun stuff. For the avid whiskey drinker, this is one of the best gifts for him or her.



Buy: Shaped 3D Skull Flexible Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray $15.99

17. Red Bay Motherland 3-Pack Gift Collection

BEST FOR THE CAFFEINE ADDICT

Step up their coffee game in a big way with this trio of gourmet beans by Red Bay, an artisanal small-batch coffee maker based in Oakland, California. The limited-edition gift box comes with three 12-ounce packs of their best-sellers: Coltrane, Motherland and King’s Prize. Each is freshly roasted, maximizing its flavor. The beans are sourced from across the globe via direct trade, ensuring not only their quality but the quality of life for the people who farm them. When it comes to coffee addicts, it’s hard to find a better gift for her or him than high-quality beans.



Buy: Red Bay Motherland 3-Pack Gift Collection $19.99

18. Godiva Chocolatier Signature Truffles Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

BEST FOR THE SWEET TOOTH

Certainly not your average box of chocolates, these are almost too pretty to eat! Each set includes an assortment of gourmet milk, white, and dark chocolate truffles infused with Belgian fillings. As the final touch, they come in an elegant chocolate box, wrapped with a gold ribbon



Buy: Godiva Chocolatier Signature Truffles Assorted Chocolate Gift Box $29.95

19. Women’s Gripper Slipper



BEST FOR COLD FEET

As colder weather creeps in, do you ever find yourself wishing you had something to put on your feet that was as cozy and flexible as a sock, but also as gripped and sturdy as a slipper? Bombas has the answer. These gripper slippers are super soft to keep your feet toasty on the inside and stop you from sliding around wood floors on the outside. They also come with a little bag so they’re extra easy to pack for winter getaways.



Buy: Women’s Gripper Slipper $40.00

20. Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

BEST FOR THE DESIGNATED DJ

Know someone who is always hogging the aux cord? If so, gift them this shockingly affordable Bluetooth speaker from Anker. Known mostly for making affordable (yet durable) chargers, Anker took their tech expertise to the speaker market and whipped up a real winner. Waterproof with 24 hours’ worth of playtime, this inexpensive gift is sure to go over well with the music-lover in your life.



Buy: Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $39.99

21. ThinkFun Escape the Room Secret of Dr. Gravely’s Retreat

BEST FOR ESCAPE THE ROOM FANS

Everyone could always use more fun and games and that’s especially true this holiday season. Spice up game night with the Secret of Dr. Gravely’s Retreat. If you can’t make it to a real escape room, this is the next best thing. All the players have to work together to find clues and solve 19 mental and physical puzzles before time runs out. Anywhere from three to eight people can play at a time, making this an excellent group activity for the holidays.



Buy: ThinkFun Escape the Room Secret of Dr. Gravely’s Retreat $23.99

22. YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler

BEST FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Fact: Most people love their coffee. And if they don’t, that often means they’re tea drinkers, and this mug works just as well for them. The double-wall insulation keeps the temperature just right, whether it’s hot or cold. The YETI Rambler is one of the toughest camp tumblers available, but you don’t have to take it into the woods to appreciate its powers. It’s just as handy on a Saturday morning on the couch or during your daily commute. But if you do venture into the great outdoors with it, you’ll appreciate that the no-sweat design prevents damp or cold fingers. The Duracoat color means it won’t scratch, peel or fade. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.



Buy: YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler $29.98

23. Douni Sleep Sound Machine

BEST FOR INSOMNIACS

The Douni Sleep Sound Machine is surely one of the best gifts under $50 because a good night’s rest is truly priceless. The white noise machine has every function needed for peaceful slumber, including 24 soothing sounds in three categories: seven fan sounds, seven white noises and 10 classic nature sounds, including ocean waves, forest, thunder, brook, crickets and campfire. Its simple yet chic design helps it fit in with the decor of any room. It has a timer with 30, 60 or 90-minute sleep options, as well as a memory function to recall your last settings of the timer, sound and volume level when you next turn it on. Those who aren’t sleeping solo will appreciate the earphone jack to avoid disturbing their partner.



Buy: Douni Sleep Sound Machine $33.95 (orig. $40.74) 17% OFF

24. Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens – A Dodgeball Card Game

BEST FOR GAME NIGHT FANS

Throw Throw Burrito is the very first dodgeball card game! And it’s as ridiculous and fun as it sounds. Between two to six players try to collect matching sets of cards faster than their opponents, all while throwing squishy burritos and avoiding getting hit by them. You earn points when collecting cards but lose them when hit by a burrito. In case you’re wondering, the burritos are soft and made from foam, so you can still play with your grandma.



Buy: Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens – A Dodgeball Card Game $12.48 (orig. $24.99) 50% OFF

25. Leef Organics Skin Balance CBD Body Oil in Orange Blossom

BEST STRESS RELIEVER

Who doesn’t get a little tense around the holidays? Essentially stress relief in a bottle, this soothing CBD Body Oil by Leef Organics is one of the best gifts under $50 for exactly that reason. Infused with 150 milligrams of top-notch CBD, this skin superfood body oil restores, nourishes and rebalances the skin and body, working to do everything from delivering antioxidants to relieving pain. The herbal oil blend has a delightful orange blossom scent to satisfy all the senses.



Buy: Leef Organics Skin Balance CBD Body Oil in Orange Blossom $50.00

26. UA Sportsmask

BEST FOR PROTECTION

Well, it’s been a hell of a year. Although we’re finally seeing some of the first vaccines being given throughout the country, mask-wearing is far from over. We recently named the UA Sportsmask our favorite face mask of the year in our 2020 SPY Man Awards because of the high-quality performance it has during vigorous activities. Yes, it keeps you safe from the virus, but it also has the ability to keep itself fresh and dry no matter how intense your giftee’s workouts are.



Buy: UA Sportsmask $30.00

27. Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit

BEST FOR THE ASPIRING MIXOLOGIST

Be your own bartender with this at-home alcohol infusion kit that turns anyone into a mixologist. Though the cocktails will look complicated, making them is easy. All you have to do is choose your mix of dehydrated fruits and spices, add your spirit of choice, let it marinate for a week and then enjoy your infused beverage that is ready to be sipped. For example, for the Navel Gazer, add whiskey or bourbon to dehydrated orange, cinnamon and clove and you have a seriously impressive cocktail on your bar cart.



Buy: Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit $25.00

28. Make Your Own Fortune Cookies Kit

BEST FOR THE FOODIE

The best part of a fortune cookie isn’t the cookie — it’s what’s inside. And with this Make Your Own Fortune Cookies Kit, you can create both. The kit comes with all you need to make 40 (four batches of 10) homemade fortune cookies, including instructions that anyone can follow and all the prep tools. Sixty prewritten messages are included, as well as an edible ink pen to customize the cookies and messages. You can even personalize the cookies by opting for the OG classic or using the included cocoa powder for a chocolaty twist.



Buy: Make Your Own Fortune Cookies Kit $31.95

29. SENSO Bluetooth Headphones

BEST FOR THE MUSIC LOVER

Wireless headphones are a solid gift idea for anyone. Most people could either upgrade to Bluetooth or use an extra pair as a backup for their AirPods or other wireless headphones. This pair by SENSO comes highly rated on Amazon with over 30,000 reviews because they’re durable, reasonably priced and offer great sound quality. They’re especially good if your giftee needs a pair of headphones for working out or running, as they’re inexpensive and sweatproof.

Buy: SENSO Bluetooth Headphones $24.96

30. Glencairn Whiskey Glasses

BEST FOR THE WHISKEY CONNOISSEUR

A set of elegant whiskey glasses always makes a great gift. These award-winning Glencairn glasses allow all types of whiskey drinkers from newbies to aficionados to appreciate a good bottle, and they cost just $23. At such a low price, they also make a thoughtful additional gift for him if you’re looking for a great gift of that special guy in your life.

Buy: Glencairn Whiskey Glasses $26.99

31. Roku Express

BEST FOR THE NETFLIX ADDICT

Roku is one of the most inexpensive streaming devices on the market right now, but it’s also one of the best. You can get all the services a serial-streamer could wish for, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, ESPN and so on, but the device itself only costs $25. If you know anyone who still doesn’t have a streaming device (*gasp*), or someone that, maybe, just got a second TV, this is a gift they’ll use on a daily basis.

Buy: Roku Express $27.78 (orig. $29.99) 7% OFF

32. iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker

BEST FOR THE SHOWER SINGER

We all know someone that turns into Celine Dion once they get in the shower. Do them a favor by upgrading their favorite music studio with this Bluetooth shower speaker. It’s fully waterproof (not just water-resistant, like many speakers) and features a heavy-duty suction cup that sticks to the wall of the shower. Plus, it has a microphone that allows you to answer calls in the shower.

Buy: iFox Bluetooth Shower Speaker $34.90 (orig. $49.99) 30% OFF

33. Balsam and Cedar Reed Diffuser

BEST FOR CHRISTMAS CRAZED

We all know someone who is obsessed with Christmas. They cannot get enough decorations, gifts, cookies and Christmasy smells. Since a tree alone doesn’t always spread that festive evergreen smell throughout the home, get them this balsam and cedar scented reed diffuser. It looks simple and elegant and is even more effective and consistent at scent dissemination than a candle.



Buy: Balsam and Cedar Reed Diffuser $32.00

34. Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box

BEST FOR TEA LOVERS

What’s the tea, sis? The tea is that this variety box from Taylors of Harrogate is just $12 right now and is the perfect gift for any tea lovers in your life. Have them branch out of their herbal go-to’s and experience flavors they don’t typically buy themselves. Included are eight different flavors in total, with six bags of each flavor. It really is the gift that keeps on giving.



Buy: Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box $11.49

35. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

BEST FOR THE READER

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is somewhat under-appreciated because it offers most of the same useful features as a bigger tablet, but costs a fraction of the price. It features a sharp IPS display, Alexa functionality, decent storage, and a super durable, lightweight build. Needless to say, everybody would be excited to unwrap one of these this year.

Buy: Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $34.99 (orig. $49.99) 30% OFF

36. emissary Laptop Messenger Bag

BEST FOR THE COMMUTER

If you know any stylish college students, office workers or travelers, upgrade their daily carry with this messenger bag . Well, you know, if they’re even commuting anywhere right now. It showcases a timeless, vintage-inspired look with waxed canvas and leather accents, but features a modern layout for a laptop, gadgets and other everyday essentials. The price tag is just about $50, but it looks (and feels) much more expensive.

Buy: emissary Laptop Messenger Bag $42.97 (orig. $59.99) 28% OFF

37. Fred and Friends Oven Mitts Bear

BEST FOR THE BAKERS

Rawr! Oops, sorry, did we scare you? We were just trying to show off these bear oven mitts. Like, come on, ain’t these the coolest? Gift these to anybody that loves spending time kneading dough and sprinkling brown sugar in the kitchen. These will fit just about anyone’s hands and protect them no matter how hot the old oven gets.



Buy: Fred and Friends Oven Mitts Bear $21.01

38. Bala Bangles

BEST FOR THE FITNESS JUNKIE

Quarantine taught us that we can work out from anywhere if we have the proper tools. Since everything is a bit more comfortable from home, help the fitness junkie you know keep exercising effectively in their living room with these trendy ankle weights. They’re so cute that they may even want to wear them on walks or while running errands to get that extra little workout in.



Buy: Bala Bangles $39.20 (orig. $49.00) 20% OFF

39. Portable Powerbank

BEST FOR THE UNREACHABLE

For those whose phones always seem to be dead, a portable power bank is essential, so why not make it stylish as well? Just like you want your phone case to look good, you also want your portable charger to have some aesthetic appeal, especially if it’ll be out and about with you at all times. This one has a cool snakeskin print, can charge multiple devices at once and has an LED light that indicates how much power you have left.



Buy: Portable Powerbank $24.99

40. Weighted Sleep Mask

FOR THE TROUBLED SLEEPER

Just like weighted blankets, weighted eye masks can also help ease anxiety to lull you to sleep. It’s a great affordable gift that people will genuinely appreciate, especially if they have trouble relaxing when it’s time for bed. It’s made from fleece and satin with evenly distributed weight and an adjustable strap, so you can trust that it’ll be comfortable on any face.



Buy: Weighted Sleep Mask $38.49