Winter is undoubtedly here and so are the holidays. We all know what that means, it’s time for traveling to see the family, conquer the shopping lists and all the snow-based activities you can imagine. From the dry air in the airports to grandparents blasting the heater, the cold season definitely does a number on the skin. We get so caught up in scheduling visits, booking tickets and packing bags, we forget to prioritize our skin (and self) care.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO