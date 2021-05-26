The Proud Family Is Coming Back After More Than 15 Years, but It’s Not on Disney+ Just Yet!
PENNY! Get ready to hear Oscar Proud's voice ringing in your ears again soon, because the Proud family is coming back in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which will be streaming on Disney+ in 2022! In an August 2019 interview with Where Is the Buzz, Tommy Davidson — aka the voice of Oscar Proud — mentioned that the show would be returning with new episodes on Disney's streaming app, though he did say, "They told me not to tell nobody." Oops!www.popsugar.com