newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Proud Family Is Coming Back After More Than 15 Years, but It’s Not on Disney+ Just Yet!

By Alessia Santoro
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PENNY! Get ready to hear Oscar Proud's voice ringing in your ears again soon, because the Proud family is coming back in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which will be streaming on Disney+ in 2022! In an August 2019 interview with Where Is the Buzz, Tommy Davidson — aka the voice of Oscar Proud — mentioned that the show would be returning with new episodes on Disney's streaming app, though he did say, "They told me not to tell nobody." Oops!

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Davidson
Person
Kyla Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Proud Family#Penny Proud#Show Time#Family Time#Episodes#Oscar Proud#The Disney Channel#Oscar Trudy#Disney Penny#Smiles#Creator#Audiences Today#Prouder#Relatable Stories#Executive Producer#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Disney+ Will Give Penny Proud A Gay Bestie & Introduce Same-Sex Dads On ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot

Anybody that watched the hit Disney Channel series The Proud Family during its original run in the early 2000s is surely excited to see the upcoming series reboot coming to the Disney+ streaming platform. To add an extra bonus for those that are extra progressive out there, it’s now being reported that gay dads and a feminine male best friend for Penny Proud will all be present in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
MoviesETOnline.com

What's New on Disney Plus: 'Loki' and More

Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies. While you're watching all new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Music: The Musical: The Series and Big Shot, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-see Avengers series, Loki.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Just before June kicks off next week, Disney Plus has served up its final haul of the month this Friday, May 28th. And it’s a stacked one, too, delivering some great National Geographic content, a ton of new original TV episodes and the Mouse House’s latest major movie release. In...
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Disney's Cruella Is Rated PG-13 For a Reason — Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The latest Disney release, Cruella, is a 101 Dalmatians origin story centered around the film's villain, Cruella de Vil; and though it's a Disney film, it's not as kid-friendly a movie as most others. Rated PG-13, Cruella is filled with action, deceit, and many a dicey moment. While your tweens and teens will likely be into it, it's not really a movie for young kids. That said, it's not not for kids — depending on their ages, temperaments, and what you are comfortable letting them watch, your younger children might be huge Cruella fans.
TV & Videos411mania.com

Coming To Disney+ In June: Loki, Pixar’s Luca, More

Disney+ has several new additions coming in June including the series premiere of Marvel’s Loki, Pixar’s new film Luca, and more. The streaming service has announced next month’s new films and shows arriving, and you can check out the list below. Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief,...
Lifestylechipandco.com

More Dining Options coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is or has reopened a few more dining locations. According to Disney’s calendar, Dino Diner and Terra Treats are reopening after being closed since the parks shut down last year due to the pandemic.
MoviesTime Out Global

Disney's blockbuster Mary Poppins musical is coming to Sydney next year

The famous magical nanny is packing her bottomless bag and flying her umbrella all the way down to Australia for a mainstage musical production of Disney’s Mary Poppins. Take a spoonful of sugar and get your singing voice ready to belt along with classic songs like the tongue twisting ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and put out your tuppence a bag for ‘Feed the Birds’. This Tony and Olivier Award-winning show flies onto the stage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in May 2022.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Yes, Xochitl Gomez Is Leaving The Baby-Sitters Club, But It's For a Very Cool Opportunity

All babysitters know you shouldn't cry over spilled milk, and that logic applies to another situation as well — when one of your favorite actresses leaves one of your favorite shows. Xochitl Gomez, who played Dawn (one of the best characters from the show and the books, IMO) in season one of The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix, is officially leaving the show! But don't worry, she will still be on the screen. Instead of keeping kids safe, she'll be keeping people safe as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Will There Be a Season 4 of Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? Here's What We Know

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. If you've been watching Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous with your tweens and teens, you know that the animated Netflix show turned up the heat in season three. Although it was still dark, the season on the whole ended with a bit of hope – the group getting off Isla Nublar on Mitch and Tiff's boat — but, of course, there was a cheeky little cliffhanger thrown into the final seconds of the finale: a dinosaur screeching and scratching behind a closed door on the back of the boat. And while Netflix hasn't yet confirmed a season four of the series, it feels like there's too much left unsaid for it to possibly end here.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Rugrats Reboot Is Full of Nostalgia — Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

As far as '90s animated shows go, Rugrats was among the most memorable, especially for millennials. As of today, Paramount+ has officially rebooted the nostalgic classic, bringing back the original baby voice cast and a bunch of new actors for the grown-up characters. The CG-animated series is still just as fun and adorable as you remember it, with a few new spins on the present-day Pickles, Carmichael, Finster, and DeVille families. Plus, there are fun nods back to the original series — like a reference to when Chuckie swallowed a watermelon seed!
Moviesthathashtagshow.com

Disney’s Cruella: More Than Black And White

From the incredible soundtrack, to the impeccable costume design, and the adorable dogs, everything in Cruella is an ambitious feat. Bringing to life a Cruella Deville, a character known as one of the most vicious villains in Walt Disney’s repertoire, wasn’t easy, but a necessary challenge. However, when it comes to Cruella Deville things aren’t always so black and white – pun intended.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Is How You Do the 3D Photo Effect That's Taking Over TikTok

If you're up to date with TikTok trends, like this iPhone photo-editing hack or these viral pesto eggs, chances are you've seen its newest craze: a 3D photo effect. The effect — which is done on an outside app — transforms pictures into three-dimensional landscapes, bringing them to life and making them look, well, really freakin' cool. TikTok users are dubbing their 3D pics to the song "Phonky Town" by Playaphonk and adding the hashtag #3DPhotoEffect (which has over seven million views so far). Honestly, we're so here for it. If you're looking to hop on board this trend to give your pictures an extra bit of edge, follow these instructions:
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

First look: The new ‘Gossip Girl’ from HBO Max, premiering this July XOXO [Trailer]

HBO Max has released the first look teaser and character posters for the much-anticipated series Gossip Girl, ahead of the series premiere on Thursday, July 8. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

HBO Max Reveals ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Teaser, Premiere Date

It’s almost time to head back to the Upper East Side. The highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot will premiere July 8, HBO Max announced today. You can watch the official teaser video below. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Is Diddy Trying to Send Ex Jennifer Lopez a Message With This Throwback Photo?

Diddy, what are you doing? On Thursday, the 51-year-old music mogul sent fans into a frenzy when he posted an Instagram photo from when he and J Lo dated back in 2000. In the snap, the former couple is shown holding hands after having lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. "#tbt," he casually captioned it. Of course, it didn't take very long for other celebrities to start dropping comments, including Keyshia Cole, who jokingly wrote, "Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂."