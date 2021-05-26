The Proud Family Is Coming Back After More Than 15 Years, but It’s Not on Disney+ Just Yet!

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. If you've been watching Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous with your tweens and teens, you know that the animated Netflix show turned up the heat in season three. Although it was still dark, the season on the whole ended with a bit of hope – the group getting off Isla Nublar on Mitch and Tiff's boat — but, of course, there was a cheeky little cliffhanger thrown into the final seconds of the finale: a dinosaur screeching and scratching behind a closed door on the back of the boat. And while Netflix hasn't yet confirmed a season four of the series, it feels like there's too much left unsaid for it to possibly end here.