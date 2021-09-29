CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Coldwater Adventurer Josh Mulcoy Stumbled Upon a Perfect Wave in Alaska

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This feature originally appeared in SURFER Volume 60, Issue 3, titled “A Frontiersman’s Work is Never Done”, in 2019.]. Almost 30 years ago, a young Josh Mulcoy embarked on his very first surf trip to Alaska. Back then, before Instagram feeds became clogged with photos of surfers standing on snow-laden beaches, hunting waves in Alaska was practically the surfy version of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. But such trips were soon to become Mulcoy’s bread and butter.

