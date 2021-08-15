Cancel
Celebrities

Joe Jonas’ Hotness Evolution: From Disney Channel to Jonas Brothers Reunion

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Clark Samuels/startraksphoto.com; Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock; Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Started from Disney Channel, now he’s here! Joe Jonas grew up before the eyes of an adoring fan base. From his first go-around with his family boy band, the Jonas Brothers, to his return to the spotlight with DNCE to reuniting with his brothers, the singer has not been afraid of change.

Jonas was born in August 1989. Sixteen years later, he and his siblings broke out with songs such as “Please Be Mine,” “Mandy” and “Year 3000.” The group received an extra push from appearances on Disney Channel, which launched them into superstardom.

In turn, the Grammy nominee tried out acting with the leading role of Shane Gray in 2008’s highly successful Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato. The film, which followed a boy band taking part in a rock music camp, spawned a sequel, Camp Rock 2, and landed the brothers their own Disney Channel series Jonas.

After a rocky attempt at a solo record, he attempted to reunite with the Jonas Brothers, but the group ultimately broke up in October 2013.

The crooner later made his own way in the music industry, forming the band DNCE with Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless. Their debut single, “Cake by the Ocean,” became a massive hit in 2015.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2019 that the Jonas Brothers planned to reunite after six years apart. Their comeback single, “Sucker,” became a record-breaking success, while their album Happiness Begins spurred a tour and endless fan excitement.

Amid professional highs, Jonas — whose exes include Lovato, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Greene and Camilla Belle — married fiancée Sophie Turner in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019. The two tied the knot again in a lavish ceremony in France with family and friends the following month.

Us confirmed in July 2020 that Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child together. The duo named their daughter Willa.

Scroll to relive Jonas’ hotness evolution through the years!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

