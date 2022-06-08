Best Now TV offers, deals, passes and free trial details: Sky Sports, Sky Cinema

Now (which dropped the 'TV' part of its name following a rebrand) has long been the go-to option for Sky content without the need for a long contract or a satellite dish.

Despite the slightly confusing name change, Now is (now) a top option for dipping into some great premium TV, such as Sky Movies and Sky Sports, and top TV shows like Succession and White Lotus, without being locked into a 12 or 18-month deal.

The best bit? It doesn't have to cost the earth. There is the option of a free trial, see below, and there are savings on the various deals and packages on offer.

We've explained everything you need to know about Now below, including how it works, how to get it and how much it costs. All set up and ready for the deals? Read on...

Top Now TV deals summer 2022

Now Entertainment, Sky Cinema 7-day free trial

Need to binge a series and then be done? Pick up this 7-day free trial of Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema. If you like it, it's £9.99 per month (per service) thereafter. If not, just cancel after your week. View Deal

Now Sports Membership £34 per month + 7 days of Boost

Watch the F1, the Women’s Super League, the Premier League, Nations League Finals, and the World Darts Championship, all for £34 a month. View Deal

Now Entertainment package: £19.98 £9.99 for 2 months (save 50%)

This deal means Entertainment package is half price and includes a 7-day free trial of Boost, which auto-renews at £5 a month. After the trial periods, membership auto-renews monthly at £9.99 for Entertainment.

View Deal

Now Smart Stick + 1 month Entertainment + 1 month Cinema Pass £39.99 at Amazon (save 5%)

The Now Smart Stick HD includes a 1 month Entertainment Pass and 1 month Sky Cinema Pass pre-loaded on your Smart Stick streaming media player. View Deal

Now Sky Sports day pass + month mobile membership, £15.98 £11.98 (save £3) at Now

24-hour membership to catch the biggest sporting events live, plus a month of mobile membership. You'll receive your mobile membership within 10 working days after buying, and thus, five Sports channels (including Sky Sports Premier League and Action) will be available on your smartphone, free, for a whole month. View Deal

What is Now?

Now (formerly Now TV) is a streaming service that offers Sky content without the need for a contract or a satellite dish. It brings you the movies, shows and sports you want, when you want. All you need to get started is an internet connection and a compatible device. You can watch on loads of devices, including tablets, smartphones and games consoles, plus Now's very own Smart Stick.

This means that not only can you watch without being tied into a lengthy deal, you can also watch in locations where you can't get Sky because of planning restrictions on having a dish.

It's delivered over the internet, so as long as you have a half-decent broadband connection, you can watch Now.

How do you get Now?

It's simple. You just need a compatible internet-connected device, and a Now account. These devices can be smart TVs, streaming boxes (like the ones below), smartphones or tablets.

Once you have an account, you just choose which Now Pass you want to buy. You can buy more than one at a time, and you can chop and change each month.

So, if there's no sport you want to watch this month, you can simply not buy the Now Sports Month Pass and save yourself a bit of money. Basically, with Now you need only pay for what you plan to actually watch.

What Now streaming devices are available?

There are two official Now streaming devices: the Now Smart Stick or the Now Smart Box . Both are made by Roku .

The Now Smart Stick is a streaming dongle that plugs into your TV's HDMI socket. It's similar to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus or the Amazon Fire TV Stick .

Now occasionally offers stick bundle deals, meaning you'll get the stick plus a one or two-month TV pass – and you could save up to 35 per cent in the process. Previously, we've seen the Now stick bundled together with a two-month Entertainment pass; a whopping saving. Nothing doing right now, (in fact, they're sold out at the time of writing) but do check the link to see if deals are live.

The Now Smart Stick alone is usually £24.99 at Now, but other online retailers (like the ones below) often offer discounts.

The Now Smart Box sits under your TV, and can display shows and films in 4K, though that's currently limited to Netflix and YouTube. This means that live TV in 4K and Sky Sports in 4K is off the menu with this option – although it is one of the most affordable 4K streamers on the market.

Remember though, you don't actually need either device to watch Now on your TV, as most smart TVs can access Now TV through an app on their smart TV platforms.

Now you're all set up, a Now pass is in your future. Let's find you one... now.

