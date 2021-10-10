The Haunted Road Trip That Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Louisiana

Louisiana is no stranger to the paranormal. There are dozens of hotels, houses, bars, and even swamps that are filled with spooky ghost stories. If you’re drawn to the weird, wild and wonderful, then you need to take this road trip that will take you to some of the most haunted places in Louisiana. If you are ready for the adventure of your life, check this one out! We’ve uncovered all of the most terrifying stops along the way, and know you’ll be ready for a full day of adventure and entertainment.

1. LaLaurie Mansion

2. Manchac Swamp

3. Louisiana Old State Capitol

4. Calcasieu Courthouse

5. Diamond Grill Restaurant

6. Central Louisiana State Hospital

7. Magnolia Plantation

8. Oakland Cemetery

9. Holly Ridge Railroad Tracks

10. Green Light Road Ghost Bridge

This legendary mansion was the home of one of the most brutal slave owners of the French Quarter, known to torture anyone unlucky enough to end up in her home. Once her abuse was revealed, an angry mob ran her out of the city. Although it's a private residence these days, many previous owners have claimed that the place is haunted and filled with disembodied voices, footsteps, and faint screams.This swamp is known to be haunted by Juliet White, an old voodoo priestess that predicted the collapse of the village after a particularly harsh hurricane that struck the area in the early 20th century.Lots of stories haunt this gothic, castle-like structure, including tales of slamming doors and footsteps in the hall. Some say it is the ghosts of politicians whose careers were ended in gnarly ways. Some believe that it's the spirit of Civil War soldiers from when the building was used as both a hospital and also a jail.This courthouse is said to be haunted by Toni Jo McQuiston, the only female to die in Louisiana's electric chair. It's reported she can be heard screaming into the night.This former jewelry store turned restaurant is so reportedly haunted that it has been featured on ghost hunting TV shows. The building dates back to 1865 and the resident spirit that is said to roam the dining room is named Stella, who is seen wearing a fancy dress and is known for moving things around.This is the old dairy barn of the Central Louisiana State Hospital that is said to be one of the most haunted places in Louisiana. This hospital was once the largest mental facility in the entire United States.Part of the Cane River Creole National Historical Park, this unique site is haunted by the slaves who worked there, as some report they received very unfair treatment and practiced voodoo to cast spells against their masters.Founded in 1847 and now on the National Registry of Historic Places, this cemetery is said to be haunted by numerous spirits, most notably Nathan Goldkind. This polish Jew was murdered in Shreveport because of gambling debts, but justice wasn't properly served to his murderer. He's said to remain haunting the cemetery today, looking for justice.There are a variety of anomalies that are reported at these rail road tracks in Rayville, including the ghost of a train conductor that was beheaded by a railroad worker.This road and bridge in Winnsboro has been known to be haunted for many years, some saying that it is called green light because of a mysterious green light that can sometimes seem to emanate from the end of the road. Sometimes this light can even mess with the mechanics of people's cars.

Our state is known for its fascinating ghost stories and this road trip will take you to the most haunted places in Louisiana. Have you ever had a paranormal experience? Let us know in the comments – we love to hear from you, especially when it’s spooky.

