The Fabulous Life of Kylie Jenner: Luxury Cars, Homes and More!

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Cha-ching! Kylie Jenner may only be in her early 20s, but she has already amassed quite a fortune.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started selling $29 Lip Kits in 2015 when she was just 19 years old. Within three years, she sold an estimated $360 million worth of Kylie Cosmetics products (at the time, she owned a 100 percent stake in the company). Then, in March 2019, Forbes announced that she had officially reached billionaire status .

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner — who snagged the youngest-ever title from Mark Zuckerberg , the Facebook cofounder who reached a ten-figure fortune at age 23 — told the magazine at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The entrepreneur sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in January 2020. Four months later, Forbes revoked her billionaire status , alleging that she has lied about company figures and forged tax returns to “look even richer.” She disputed the “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies” report, tweeting at the time, “I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period. ... ‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading.”

Numbers aside, the reality star’s empire also includes a distribution deal with Ulta Beauty and a skincare line, and she has filed trademarks for possible hair and baby products. On top of all that, she boasts over 178 million followers on Instagram, 33-plus million on Twitter and countless more on Snapchat and TikTok.

“It’s the power of social media,” Jenner told Forbes in 2019, crediting her brand’s mega success to the fan-favorite platforms. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Of course, the former Life of Kylie star has her über-famous family to thank too. Parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner as well as siblings Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Khloé Kardashian , Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all have empires of their own.

Scroll down to take a look at Kylie’s fabulous life!

#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Luxury Car#Kardashian Family#Kardashians#Ulta Beauty
