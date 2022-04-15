Go Ahead, Show off Those Sexy Ankles With the Best No-Show Socks for Men

Click here to read the full article.

Gone are the days of stealing and folding down your dad’s white crew socks; you know, the ones with the grey toe and heel patches? The newest crop of socks on the market is so much better, as are the best no-show socks for men. You’re an adult, and luckily for you, sock trends have come a long way since the mid-90s. Socks have been slowly getting shorter over time. After the crew, there was the quarter and then the ever-popular ankle sock . Even though we kept, and arguably re-popularized, the crew sock in recent years, we now know that no-show socks are what we’ve needed all along.

Let’s face it — ankles are in right now. And for shoes like the Vans Slip-On, the Common Projects Original Achilles Low and basically any loafer or boat shoe , the no-show sock adds a clean, refined look to a casual or dressed-up outfit without adding visual distractions.

Aside from fashion, no-show socks help protect feet while increasing the life of your shoes. Prior to this trend, some people wouldn’t even wear socks with low-cut shoes. Skipping the sock can lead to bacteria build-up , blisters, horrible odors and accelerated deterioration of the shoe’s innersole.

However, if you already wear no-show socks, you know these accessories have a major problem: slippage. Low-quality no-show socks have a tendency to fall down inside a shoe. There’s no polite way to pick your sock out of your shoe in public, which is why this can be a major nuisance. If that sounds like you, it’s time to look for new brands and new sock tech. After scraping the net, here are some of the best no-show socks you need to know to find the silver lining of your sock game.

1. Bombas Cushion No-Show Socks

BEST OVERALL

Bombas has been disrupting the sock industry since its founding in 2013. Bombas socks are constructed with cushioning in the footbed and a seamless toe, which means better support and superior comfort all day long. Each no-show sock also includes Bombas’ stay-put heel grips, to ensure they don’t fall down when walking around. We can tell you that when they wash and dry, they feel brand new again. As if that isn’t wonderful enough, Bombas’ mission is to help those experiencing homelessness. For each item sold, be that a sock or shirt, the company donates an item to organizations that help the homeless. To date, they’ve donated nearly 35 million items. Their new three-pack is available in four different colors.



2. Nordstrom 3-Pack Cushioned No-Show Socks

BEST EVERYDAY

We’d wager you’re going to be wearing some form of sock every single day — they even go a long way when wearing summer loafers or espadrilles, so you need more than a few pairs in your rotation. It helps having a trusted brand like Nordstrom in the mix, so snag this essential three-pack for under $10 today.



3. Arvin Goods No Show Socks

BEST SUSTAINABLE

Eco-conscious style is the name of the game these days, and Arvin Goods does that just about as well as anyone. They use upcycled fibers and turn those into comfortable, cushioned no-show socks you can wear with everything from low-top sneakers to easygoing loafers. Best of all, they’re fairly priced for the quality you’re getting.



4. MR. P Three Pack No-Show Stretch Knit Socks

BEST LUXURY

Does it go against the grain to invest in luxury socks? We say no, not at all. Your feet (and your favorite pair of sneakers) deserve comfort and style, too. MR. P is the in-house line at luxury retailer MR. PORTER, which makes these a next-level purchase in terms of fit, quality and comfort. Three neutral colors work with any personal style preference, and no one will be any the wiser you’re actually wearing socks.



5. FALKE Three-Pack Cool Kick Stretch No-Show Socks

BEST DESIGNED

We’ve sung the praises of plenty of the best no-socks on this list, but there’s something about this pair from FALKE that amps things up in a big way. They’re anatomically designed for a snug fit, with an internal silicone heel to prevent sock slippage when on the go. They’re another pair worth investing in, no doubt.



6. Alexander McQueen White Logo Cotton-Blend No-Show Socks

BEST LOGO

It’s the little things that make a big difference in matters of style, of course, and that’s why it’s fun to pick up a pair of logo no-show socks from a luxury designer. After all, your sneakers are going to have to come off eventually, whether at the airport or in someone’s home, so you very well should pick up some of the best on the market — the cotton-blend design helps with comfort and breathability, too.



7. Adidas Originals Trefoil 6-Pack No-Show Socks

BEST CLASSIC

Just like you’ve worn Adidas shoes for years, turn to the sportswear giant for reliable no-show socks with an instantly recognizable logo. The poly-spandex tech fabric is comfortable and stretchy, which is never a bad thing for your feet. Wear them on the daily or especially for soccer or other sports where no-show socks are the best move.



8. WORN T3 Sparrow Socks

BEST FOR THE OUTDOORS

When hitting the trail, going camping or heading out on a day hike, comfort and utility is the name of the game. If you happen to be wearing lightweight hiking sneakers or breathable mesh trainers, then socks like these are your best bet. They’re not as low-cut as other options, but that gives them sporty appeal and outdoor-ready versatility.



9. Pair of Thieves No-Show Socks

BEST ALL-BLACK

Neutral colors are always a solid bet in the world of basics, and simple, sleek black goes a long way and looks sharp even when you step out of your shoes of choice. Plus, they boast what the brand calls “targeted cushioning” for comfort in every single step.



10. Uniqlo Low-Cut Men’s Socks

MOST VERSATILE

Plenty of things make Uniqlo an outstanding retailer, including the fact that its pieces can be mixed and matched nearly at will. That’s also the case with these socks — in any color you buy them. Wear them with all sorts of sneakers and shoes, and wear your chinos rolled proudly — that’s what no-show socks are for, after all.



11. Proper Cloth The No-Show Sock

BEST FOR TAILORING

The idea of wearing no-show socks with dress shoes or loafers — all the better to show off some ankle in a cropped or tapered pair of dress trousers, has caught on and hung around in a big way through the years. Proper Cloth gets the details right with a cotton-nylon-elastane blend for stretch, breathability and all-day comfort.



12. Mack Weldon 2-Pack Everyday No-Show Sock

BEST BASICS BRAND

Mack Weldon does plenty of things well in the world of basics, like its well-reviewed underwear and T-shirts, so they’re worthy of stopping by to get your next pair (or two, or three) of no-show socks. They’re designed with a no-slip fit with a crucial cushioned design.



13. Darn Tough Topless No Show Lightweight Socks

BEST USA-MADE

Finding great gear made in the United States is getting a bit tricky these days, but not so much when it comes to Darn Tough. The Vermont-based brand puts great care and effort into each pair, including these merino wool socks to help regulate the temperature of your feet on plenty of adventures.



14. Wernies No Show Socks

BEST VALUE

This option from Wernies features a variety pack that comes in an eight or twelve count. They feature cotton and spandex which help the socks maintain their stretch and quality. The ergonomically designed cuff on the socks helps them to stay up and will fit your feet nicely.



15. Calvin Klein Micro Cushion No-Show Socks

BEST STARTER PACK

For those who are still wearing crew socks, here are the best no-show socks to start your journey with. Calvin Klein, an American institution for all things undergarment-related, makes some of the softest, most satisfying socks on the market today. These socks are designed with a sub-ankle elastic band, rubber heel grip and added cushion for long-lasting comfort. These are best worn with casual sneakers, like a Nike Air Force One or Adidas Stan Smith as opposed to something lower cut like a Sperry A/O Boat Shoe or a Converse All-Star low top.



16. On Running No-Show Socks

BEST RUNNING NO-SHOW SOCKS

Officially breaking into the mainstream footwear spotlight is a Swiss brand called On Running. Their “Cloud” series running shoes are beginning to take sales away from brands like Nike and Adidas as people opt for technological improvements in lightweight running over fashion. The socks are no different. On’s no-show socks are engineered with optimal arch support and ventilation to keep feet cool while running. This helps prevent injuries and blisters that may occur otherwise. Each sock is anatomically designed, meaning you get one left sock and one right sock.



17. Under Armour Run 2.0 No-Show Tab Socks for Men

BEST FOR SPORTS

The Under Armour Run 2.0 No-Show Tab Socks are a comfortable and stylish answer for sports players who prefer no-show socks. They are constructed from a mix of nylon and elastane to provide a secure fit and remain in place on your feet even during the most rigorous activities. The socks also include anti-odor technology, and the advanced material helps to wick away sweat quickly, preventing any discomfort during physical activity. These foot coverings come in a range of attractive colors, including red, pink and green.



18. Lululemon Power Stride Tab Sock

BEST FROM LULULEMON

Although we named the ones prior the best for sports, the Power Stride Tab Socks from Lululemon are a close second and it’s pretty much due to price. These no-show socks are made for high-energy activities with 360º arch support. The socks are totally stretchy which is great for high-impact movement. So, it’s time to get running.



19. Allbirds Trino Sprinters

BEST SHOE BRAND

You should already know Allbirds at this point, but if you don’t, the brand makes the most incredible eco-friendly wool sneakers the world has ever seen. Not only that, but they have other accessories such as tees, undies, sweatshirts and socks available as well. These socks are made with renewable materials the same way mainly everything else is from Allbirds. Each pair minimizes odor and wicks moisture tremendously and pairs well with all of Allbirds’ shoes.



20. Rhone Essentials No Show Sock

BEST NO-STINK

For those of you prone to stinly feet, here’s one for you. Rhone’s no-show socks are built with eco-anti odor technology to minimize odor as much as it possibly can. Not only that, but the socks are tremendously lightweight and have a no-slip heel grip, which makes them ideal for walking around the house in. Meant for comfort and support, we promise you’ll never want to do without these socks.



21. Stance Gamut No-Show Socks

THINNEST NO-SHOW SOCKS

In some shoes, normal no-show socks can feel bulky and uncomfortable as you continue to walk throughout the day. Sneakers like Greats or Common Projects, for example, are constructed with a smooth, cushioned leather lining. The best no-show socks for these types of shoes are very thin, like these ones made by Stance. The Stance Gamut No-Show Socks are so thin you’ll hardly even feel them inside your shoes. They’re made of a lightweight, somewhat stretchy cotton-knit blend. This pack has three different colors to match your favorite sneakers.



22. Gildan Men’s Stretch Cotton No-Show Socks

ALSO GREAT VALUE

We’re men, just give us a big, cheap, value pack of no-show socks and we’re good to go. That’s what you can get with Gildan’s Men’s Stretch Cotton No-Show Socks. You get 12 all-black or all-white pairs for about $10, and they’re moisture-wicking and stretchy with a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex. Are they sexy? No, but will they get the job done and serve as all-around great no-show socks? Yes. And when it comes time for the occasional restocking on socks, it’s a heck of a lot easier to just pick up one great value pack with a ton of socks.



23. Adidas Men’s Superlite Super No-Show Socks

LOWEST-CUT NO-SHOW SOCKS

Looking for a super-light, super low-cut sock? You can’t do better than the Adidas Men’s Superlite Super No-Show Socks. They’re 97% polyester for lightness and moisture-wicking, with 2% spandex for some stretch and 1% rubber for additional resilience. The choice of polyester and the absence of cotton keeps these socks thin and light, and Adidas cuts the sock so low that it basically just clings to the back of your foot instead of just under your ankle.



24. Saucony Men’s Ventilating Performance No-Show Socks

BEST VENTILATION

Moisture-wicking fabric is a great way to keep your feet dry and feeling sweat-free, but socks designed for ventilation and breathing can help even more. That’s what Saucony can promise with the Saucony Men’s Ventilating Performance No-Show Socks. Polyester helps with moisture-wicking and spandex helps them stretch and retain their shape, but the air mesh venting helps create additional airflow to keep your feet even cooler and drier so you can keep exercising in comfort.

The arch is also engineered to support your foot’s arch, prevent bunching and keep your sock from slipping, so no matter what you get up to, you’ll have an all-around great no-show sock.



25. J. Crew No-Show Socks 3-Pack

MOST COLORFUL

Probably one of the more colorful options on our list comes from J. Crew. These socks will help make wearing loafers easier and they will keep your feet dry and odor-free.



