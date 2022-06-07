Kidding Around Atlanta: The Georgia Aquarium

What’s better than a a stress-reducing tank full of beautiful fish? How about the largest aquarium in the world, the only captive whale sharks in this hemisphere, and some really talented dolphins? During our recent trip to Atlanta, Beth and I had the opportunity to visit The Georgia Aquarium and view...
For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
MACON, Ga. — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia’s largest city has bulldozed a homeless camp, saying it was a health hazard. Local news outlets report that Macon-Bibb County crews on Wednesday cleared the camp near the Ocmulgee River north of downtown Macon. City-county officials said they notified camp residents last week that they had to leave, citing a lack of sanitation and open fires near gas stations. “You can see it and you can smell it: this is not a place people should be living,” Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Director Spencer Hawkins told Georgia Public Broadcasting.
There are plenty of fun events, festivals, and family-friendly entertainment taking place all over the state of Georgia this month. These are the best, can’t-miss events happening in Georgia this June.
Since moving to Georgia, we often load the family into the minivan for a few hours or a full day at some of Georgia’s agritourism destinations. We always enjoy great selections of fresh produce, but our favorite days are the various U-Pick options offered during seasonal harvests.
Imagine waking up at the ass crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
(Forsyth County, GA) The summer is off to a humid and rainy start - perfect conditions for ticks to come out and hang onto the fast-growing blades of grass. For years those who enjoy spending time outdoors have had to worry about getting infectious diseases from ticks like Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. And now residents in Georgia have another potentially-deadly tick-borne illness to watch out for: the Heartland Virus.Dangers of tick seasonAccording to the Georgia Department of Public Health, ticks are most active from April through September and live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.“Lonestar tick is our most common tick,” said University of Georgia entomologist Elmer Gray. “They are everywhere that there’s deer. Any place deer are around your yard, edges, there's going to be ticks.”
There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday. The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A major movie production has just landed in the Fountain City. Production trailers are lining the streets around Broadway as the crew works to shoot the film. We haven’t confirmed exactly what they’re filming, but we did find a casting call online for a feature film titled “Cash Out” starring John […]
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some recent mass shootings in churches, schools, supermarkets, and more have lots of people on edge. Just this week, we told you about a Macon training conference aimed at keeping houses of worship safe. Now, a Warner Robins pastor says he was alarmed by a...
(STACKER) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then […]
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — If you’re from Georgia, there’s no doubt you’ve tried a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, contemplated a frozen lemonade and heard “my pleasure” numerous times. Customers can expect the same service and food taste no matter if they’re enjoying a chicken biscuit in Brunswick or some waffle fries in Woodstock.
Cracker Barrel Kitchen is opening in Atlanta to deliver all the craveable, comfort food favorites right to the front door. That’s right, starting Tuesday, June 7, Atlanta residents can enjoy Cracker Barrel classics like Hashbrown Casserole and Biscuits n’ Gravy from the comfort of their own home. Serving...
BUFORD, Ga. — Viewer Shawn Tupper reached out to 11Alive Tuesday saying he came across dozens of needles in an open bin inside the men's restroom in the food court of the Mall of Georgia. He says the needles were so accessible, that even a child could reach them.
GADSDEN, Ala. — An “aggressive” man who tried to get into an Alabama elementary school was shot and killed by a school resource officer Thursday. The incident happened at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, which is about 40 miles from the Georgia border, according to ABC 33/40.
Comments / 0