Dear White People Season 4 Will Be a "'90s-Inspired Musical Event," So Get Ready to Dance
Netflix's dramedy Dear White People took a brand-new direction for its third season, and it seems season four will be no different. On Aug. 6, the streamer released a teaser for its upcoming new season, which is set to premiere on Sept. 22. Season four will serve as the show's final run and it will include 10 episodes that'll be in the form of a '90s-inspired musical as the group gets ready for graduation.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0