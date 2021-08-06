Dear White People Season 4 Will Be a "'90s-Inspired Musical Event," So Get Ready to Dance

Cancel
Netflix's dramedy Dear White People took a brand-new direction for its third season, and it seems season four will be no different. On Aug. 6, the streamer released a teaser for its upcoming new season, which is set to premiere on Sept. 22. Season four will serve as the show's final run and it will include 10 episodes that'll be in the form of a '90s-inspired musical as the group gets ready for graduation.

‘Dear White People’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date, Teaser For Drama’s Musical Fourth & Final Chapter

Winchester University’s finest return to show us how it’s done in the teaser for the fourth and final chapter of Justin Simien’s Dear White People. On Friday Netflix unveiled a brief teaser for comedy, set to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” Showcasing clips of the student media studio, and the classic steps of Winchester University, the teaser claims that the “only way to move forward is to throw it back.” The teaser ramps up to the hit’s chorus and showcases scenes for the musical final season.
‘Dear White People Vol.4’ Trailer: Final Season Of Justin Simien’s Netflix Series Debuts On September 22

Filmmaker Justin Simien has had an excellent run of creating a franchise with “Dear White People.” What began as celebrated Sundance indie that launched the career of Tessa Thompson while taking on racial issues and white ignorance in America with a satirical spin so turned into a Netflix series. After four successful seasons, Simien is about to move on. So yes, “Dear White People” season four is its final season, and Netflix has released a new teaser that unveils a September 22 premiere date.
Netflix New Shows: Netflix Announce September Release Date for Dear White People’s Musical Final Season – Netflix News

We have previously announced that Netflix series “Dear White People” will end after 4 volumes and we now have some more information as well as a release date. Volume 4 will be a musical season and arrive on September 22nd. Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 finds our characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event, “Dear White People” Vol. 4 is a can’t-miss, farewell experience with one pitch-perfect promise: sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.
POPSUGAR

Reservation Dogs: This Is Probably Why Elora Danan's Name Sounds So Familiar

Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs is gracing our screens again, this time as Elora Danan on FX's new comedy series Reservation Dogs. From the minds of Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, the show centers on a group of four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma, aka the Reservation Dogs, who are trying to make a break for a new life in California following the death of their friend Daniel. And if Elora's name rings a bell, there's a good reason why.
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Confirms New Music "Is Coming," and We Need It ASAP

Get ready, because Beyoncé is working on new music! In her cover story for Harper's Bazaar's September Icons Issue, the 39-year-old singer teased that she's been slowly working on new material over the past year. "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé told the publication. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."
POPSUGAR

Sherry Cola Hopes Good Trouble's Lunar New Year Episode Helps Fans Embrace Their Identities

Good Trouble never shies away from tackling tough subject matters. Over the course of its three seasons, the show has continuously tapped into social issues like racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and gender equality in an authentic, meaningful way. Alice's (Sherry Cola) storyline is just one example of that. The first part of season three begins with Alice leaning into harmful stereotypes in order to succeed in her comedy improv class, even though it makes her uncomfortable. Eventually, Alice finds her voice and takes a stand against those cheap stereotypes, and now she's hosting a Lunar New Year party to teach her roommates about the holiday and her Chinese culture.
Disney stars team up on new LGBTQ+ teen movie

Girl Meets World's Rowan Blanchard and Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho are set to star in Hulu's new queer teen love story. The untitled film centres on Paige (Blanchard), an aspiring artist who's thrown out of her comfort zone and launched into the track team, captained by her long-standing crush. However, she soon finds herself swooning over an unexpected teammate and learns what real love is.
Northrop, MNPioneer Press

Northrop season has dance, music, film — with virtual and in-person performances

In-person performances are returning to Northrop in its 2021-22 season, which was announced Tuesday. The season has nine companies in the Dance Series, including Martha Graham Dance Company, new works including the regional premiere of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s highly publicized “Afterwardsness” and new artists Cameron Carpenter and Third Coast Percussion with Movement Art Is.
Worth Watching: ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
POPSUGAR

Midnight Mass: Familiar Faces Haunt Crockett Island in Netflix's Chilling New Horror Series

After chilling us to our cores with The Haunting of Hill House and shattering our hearts with the The Haunting of Bly Manor finale, Netflix has returned with another horror mystery series that's set out to do both. Directed and executive produced by Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass explores the supernatural happenings of Crockett Island and its residents who may be more of a danger to each other than the ghosts lurking in the shadows. As a storm brews and dark forces convene on the island, no one is safe. Here's what we know about the seven-episode limited series so far.
Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series 'Poker Face' Finds Its Showrunners (EXCLUSIVE)

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s upcoming Peacock series has set Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to serve as co-showrunners, Variety has learned exclusively. The series, titled “Poker Face,” received a 10-episode order at Peacock back in March. Johnson created the series and will also direct and executive produce. Lyonne will star and serve as an executive producer. Plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact that the show is a one-hour mystery series.
POPSUGAR

Normani Is Reinventing Herself Through Music: "[I'm] Coming Into My Own"

Even after hits like "Motivation," "Dancing With a Stranger," and "Wild Side," it's hard to believe that anyone would consider Normani an underdog, let alone herself. "I've always felt like the underdog in anything that I've ever done," the 25-year-old shared with Allure as the magazine's September 2021 cover star. This feeling extends to her time as part of Fifth Harmony from 2012-2018. "I didn't get to really sing in the group," she added. "I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."
People in the '90s: Rosie O'Donnell

Exactly 25 years ago, came The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Before signing on, comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell had insisted upon "no trash" and promised to create a safe space for both kids at home after school and celebrities on the talk show circuit promoting movies. The original "Queen of Nice" (Ellen wasn't the first) joins us to talk about her favorite guests on the show, moments she’d do differently today, the day she was handed a check for $25 million, that Oscar night she was mistaken for Kathy Bates, and if she’ll ever bring her show back. (And, obviously, we discuss Tom Cruise and Madonna.)
Jadakiss Responds To Tyler The Creator Saying He Got A Crush On Him After Verzuz

Jadakiss has reacted to Tyler the Creator, saying he has a crush on him during The LOX and Dipset’s historic Verzuz battle. The LOX stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday to chop it up with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. “Tyler the Creator better chill out man,” Jadakiss said when Charlamagne asked him if the Odd Future rapper reached out to him. “I like Tyler the Creator that just mean he tapped into frequency and he loved the Verzuz so I didn’t take it as disrespect.”

