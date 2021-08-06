Dear White People Season 4 Will Be a "'90s-Inspired Musical Event," So Get Ready to Dance

After chilling us to our cores with The Haunting of Hill House and shattering our hearts with the The Haunting of Bly Manor finale, Netflix has returned with another horror mystery series that's set out to do both. Directed and executive produced by Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass explores the supernatural happenings of Crockett Island and its residents who may be more of a danger to each other than the ghosts lurking in the shadows. As a storm brews and dark forces convene on the island, no one is safe. Here's what we know about the seven-episode limited series so far.