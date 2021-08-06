Can you Overdose on Melatonin? And Other Questions About the Sleep Aid Everyone Is Taking
This article was medically reviewed by Dr. Cinthya Pena Orbea, MD at the Cleveland Clinic Sleep Disorders Center. Desperate to get more sleep—and especially after 2020, which was an epically bad sleep year for many people—3.1 million Americans turn to melatonin to get better rest. The supplement’s popularity is growing, but how much do we really know about this natural sleep aid? We spoke to doctors and sleep experts to answer all our questions about melatonin and how it really works.parade.com
Comments / 9