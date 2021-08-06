Can you Overdose on Melatonin? And Other Questions About the Sleep Aid Everyone Is Taking

We’ve never had more products and technology designed to help us sleep better. And it looks like we’ll be needing them, considering that more than half of Americans reported an increase in sleep problems since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. But the isolation also served as a reminder to maintain our mental and physical health, which includes getting enough quality slumber. “Other than air and water, nothing is more important to immune function than sleep,” notes Michael J. Breus, PhD, a sleep specialist and clinical psychologist based in Manhattan Beach, California. During deep sleep is when our bodies boost our natural killer cells, which are crucial in fighting disease, he explains. Whether your bedroom could use a sleep-friendly update or your bedtime schedule needs a data-driven reboot, these are the innovative products experts swear by for better shut-eye.