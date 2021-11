Free Preschool Open Houses and Expos – Oakland County. Many Oakland County communities host FREE preschool expos and open houses to showcase area preschools and childcare providers. If you’re considering childcare, FREE preschool open houses and expos can be the perfect way to find the best day care, preschool or childcare option for your child. Many even welcome children to the event so parents can get a better idea of how the kids will interact with potential childcare providers.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO