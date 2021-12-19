ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

What Is the Mayo Clinic Diet, and Can It Help You Lose Weight?

By Andrea Boldt
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yY05_0MVcQorg00

The Mayo Clinic Diet is not a fad diet that promises to help you lose stunning amounts of weight in a short period of time. This program, created by a team of experts associated with the renowned Mayo Clinic medical facilities , aims to help people learn to make smart meal choices and build healthy habits in order to lose weight and keep it off for a lifetime.

The Mayo Clinic is a highly regarded nonprofit organization that runs academic medical centers across the country focused on integrated clinical practice, education and research.

Here's a rundown on the diet, including its phases, foods, pros and cons.

Other diets with "Mayo Clinic" in the name are not actually affiliated with the organization at all, including the " Mayo Clinic Grapefruit Diet " and " 7-Day Mayo Clinic Diet ." If the diet's information is not found on the Mayo Clinic's website , it is most likely not endorsed by the organization and should be avoided.

What Is the Mayo Clinic Diet?

The experts behind the Mayo Clinic Diet include preventive health specialists, a psychologist, dietitians, a certified executive chef and a professor of medicine. Together, these professionals created a plan that can help you lose excess weight and develop healthy, sustainable habits around diet and exercise.

No foods are completely banned in the program. Instead, the focus is on educating participants on how to make quality food choices, eat appropriate portions and get regular exercise.

When you purchase an online membership, you'll get access to personalized meal plans and hundreds of recipes, as well as guidance on a variety of topics, from controlling portion sizes to staying motivated.

Membership also comes with access to a "healthy habit tracker," food and fitness journal and a weight and inch tracker. You'll also get personalized workout ideas, exercise guides and fitness tips for all levels.

The Mayo Clinic Diet is a balanced meal plan that also promotes healthy habits to help you achieve long-term weight loss. Most people lose weight when they stick to the plan.

Phases of the Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet breaks down into two phases.

Phase 1

The first phase — called "Lose It!" — lasts two weeks and promises to help you lose up to 10 pounds. The idea is to jumpstart weight loss in a healthy way that doesn't involve deprivation, starvation or unhealthy exclusions.

During these first two weeks, participants are encouraged to recognize their poor dietary choices and other bad habits, such as:

  • Eating products with added sugar
  • Noshing while watching television
  • Dining out often
  • Snacking on foods other than fruits and vegetables

During Phase 1, the diet is structured to help you develop five healthy, long-term habits, all of which are in line with the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans :

  • Eat a balanced breakfast daily
  • Get at least four servings of vegetables and fruits each day
  • Choose whole grains instead of processed carbohydrates
  • Focus on healthy, unsaturated fats like olive oil and limit saturated and trans fats
  • Exercise at least 30 minutes every day

The first phase also encourages you to avoid all processed foods and keep a food and activity journal.

Phase 2

During Phase 2 — or "Live It!" — you continue to embrace these healthy habits to continue to lose 1 to 2 pounds a week until you achieve your goal size. Phase 2 is also where you learn to maintain your healthy weight.

What Can You Eat?

The Mayo Clinic Diet is based on an expert-backed healthy-weight pyramid that helps you manage your energy intake so you achieve healthy weight loss without feeling overly hungry. It helps you eat the right balance of fresh produce, protein, low-fat dairy, healthy unsaturated fats and even a small amount of sweets.

The base of the pyramid is comprised of fruits and vegetables (and physical activity). As you move up from the base, carbohydrates — specifically whole grains and starchy vegetables — make up the next layer. These are followed by lean proteins and then unsaturated fats, such as nuts and olive oil. The tiny point at the top is reserved for sweets.

Healthy foods that generally fit into the pyramid are:

  • Whole, unprocessed forms of fruits and vegetables
  • Whole grains like brown rice and oats
  • Nuts
  • Beans
  • Fish
  • Chicken

The message is to eat mostly foods that sit at the base of the pyramid and limit your intake of foods that sit nearer the top.

The pyramid looks a lot like the one encouraged by the Mediterranean diet . While there is no official source for that eating plan, a November 2015 paper in Nutrients defined the Mediterranean diet as including:

  • Three to nine servings of vegetables
  • ½ to 2 cups of fruit
  • One to 13 servings of cereals
  • Up to eight servings of olive oil

Foods to Avoid

While no food groups are completely off limits on this diet, followers are encouraged to avoid processed foods, such as:

  • Snack mixes
  • Cereal bars
  • Fast food
  • Packaged meals
  • White and refined grains such as pasta and pizza crust made with white flour, white rice and packaged baked goods
  • Soda
  • Flavored yogurts
  • Candy
  • Foods high in saturated fats, such as processed meats (think: bacon, sausage, hot dogs)

Followers should also minimize their alcohol intake.

Benefits of the Mayo Clinic Diet

1. It Can Help You Lose Weight

The Mayo Clinic Diet is rooted in solid medical and scientific recommendations for weight loss. The diet is balanced and nutritious, and it encourages an overall healthy lifestyle.

It doesn't raise any "fad diet" red flags because participants are not encouraged to fast, eliminate entire food groups or use supplements to achieve weight loss. Instead, the diet instills healthy habits regarding your diet and lifestyle choices while helping you nix unhealthy ones. And it advocates a slow-and-steady approach to weight loss, which is safer and more sustainable than quick weight loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

You can expect to lose a notable amount of weight in the first two weeks — between 6 and 10 pounds, depending on your starting weight and commitment to the plan. Keep in mind, though, that much of this will be water weight , which is commonly shed at the beginning of a diet plan. After that, you should continue to lose fat gradually — about 1 to 2 pounds per week — until you reach your goal weight.

2. It May Decrease Your Risk of Disease

Beyond weight loss, the diet also aims to improve your overall health. Indeed, following a diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables (like the Mayo Clinic Diet) can reduce your risk of serious health problems such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death, according to a February 2017 meta-analysis in the International Journal of Epidemiology .

By helping you lose weight, the diet can also reduce your symptoms of diseases associated with having overweight or obesity , such as sleep apnea and high blood pressure.

3. It Encourages Exercise

Regular exercise is key to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. In fact, lifelong exercise is associated with a longer healthy lifespan and delays the onset of 40 chronic conditions, including diabetes and heart disease, per a July 2018 overview in Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Medicine .

4. It's Relatively Easy to Follow

Unlike some diet programs, this one doesn't require any calorie counting, macro alignments or calculations of fat or carbohydrate grams.

On paper, the diet looks like a good bet. But it's not necessarily perfect.

Potential Risks and Challenges of the Diet

1. You May Need to Adapt Your Tastes

Although the diet is quite sound nutritionally, if you're not used to eating a lot of fruits and vegetables (and you find them less-than-palatable), the Mayo Clinic Diet may be hard to stick with.

2. It May Cause Short-Term Digestive Issues

The extra fiber in the diet from added whole grains, fruits and vegetables could upset your digestive system temporarily. You may be a bit more gassy and bloated than usual as you adapt to your new food choices.

3. There's No 'Easy Button'

The Mayo Clinic Diet teaches you to become responsible for your own weight loss. This means grocery shopping for healthy foods, researching recipes and making your own meals. Plus, you're expected to work out most days, which may be a challenge if you're not used to it.

4. You'll Need to Learn Portion Sizes

Another possible drawback of the diet is the need to pay attention to portion sizes. You're not required to count calories, but the diet lays out specific servings of fruits , vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins according to your starting weight. You're not counting specific nutrients, but you do have to pay attention to portions and can't eat all you want all the time — even if the foods are technically healthy.

5. It's Expensive

Membership costs between $20 and $50 per month, depending on the plan you choose, so the program is on the pricier side.

Plus, keep in mind that your grocery bill may be slightly more expensive, because healthier food sometimes costs more.

And participants are encouraged to buy the ​ The Mayo Clinic Diet ​ book, which will set you back about $13.

The Bottom Line

Anyone looking for a solid, nutritional weight-loss plan that will yield long-term results could benefit from the Mayo Clinic Diet. The program isn't for someone looking to drop a bunch of weight for next month's beach vacation, however. It's a long-term solution for good health and a normal body size.

The Mayo Clinic Diet is also for someone who's willing to put in some work in the kitchen. The recipes suggested by the diet plan aren't complicated, but they do require preparation.

And, because the diet plan calls for a good deal of physical activity, anyone who's been sedentary or who has underlying health conditions should check with his or her doctor before embarking on the plan. You may need to be extra conservative with your exercise routine at first and work up to the recommended daily amount over time.

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#The Mayo Clinic Diet#Mayo Clinic#The Mayo Clinic
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
healthcanal.com

How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Just about everyone has wanted to lose weight at some point in their life. Experts estimate that on any given day, 65% of Americans[1] are concerned with their weight — either trying to lose some or maintain their losses. With all of the different diet options to be found on...
DIETS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
healthcanal.com

5 Amazing Effects Of Magnesium For Your Body

Did you know that every human being has magnesium in their body? It’s such a crucial mineral to have that a deficiency can cause you serious health problems. A healthy person has about 25 grams of this essential mineral[1] in their body, with a vast majority being in the skeletal.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Much Topamax Should I Take to Lose Weight?

Although the FDA has not approved Topamax (topiramate) as a weight loss supplement, taking it for other conditions such as migraines may result in weight loss as a side effect. Depending on the condition being treated, the starting dose of Topamax is typically 23 mg. Your doctor may increase your...
WEIGHT LOSS
belmarrahealth.com

Ways to Manage Blood Pressure Without Medication

A high blood pressure diagnosis can make you think medicine is necessary and eternal. But it isn’t. Blood pressure is highly responsive to lifestyle, and certain controllable factors can lead to lower blood pressure. Living a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to reduce or manage blood pressure and may allow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mashed

These Foods May Help Acid Reflux And Heartburn

According to the Tampa Bay Reflux Center, 10% of Americans experience heartburn daily, 20 to 30% experience it weekly, and nearly everyone will experience heartburn at some point in their lives. Yikes! Even worse, those odds often increase over the holiday season, when most people tend to overindulge in fatty foods and alcohol, which are all common triggers of heartburn (via WebMD).
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy