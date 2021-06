The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. The University of British Columbia (UBC) Dairy Education and Research Center will become the largest robotic milking research facility in North America with the addition of six GEA DairyRobot R9500 box robots. This partnership between GEA and UBC will open research opportunities, attract more students and provide new educational experiences.